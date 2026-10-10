DC Just Showed Us Who Superman’s Best Partner Really Is, and He’s Exactly What the Next Superman Movie Needs

Superman is the de facto superhero. He’s the character who consolidated the idea of what a superhero is to begin with, leaping onto the scene in 1938 and changing the comic book landscape forever. Every hero since has been living in his shadow and is constantly held up to the standard he set. Of course, not even the Man of Tomorrow can handle everything on his own, and even if he could, it’s a lot more fun when he interacts with other like-minded heroes. Superman has had plenty of partners over the years, from the story bloodhound Lois Lane to his long-lost cousin Supergirl. However, when it comes to the person who fights alongside him best, none is better than John Henry Irons, better known as Steel.

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Steel is a super-genius who originally donned a mech-suit of his own design after Superman’s death, wielding a hammer and striving to protect Metropolis in the same way its first hero had. He’s a fantastic addition to Superman’s mythos, but we’re not here to talk about the original Steel. Today’s topic brings us to the Absolute Universe, which fully introduced its own version of Steel, complete with him taking center stage and naming himself in issue #24. This version of Steel is the perfect partner for Superman, and the DC Universe could massively benefit from adding him in.

The Man With a Soul of Absolute Steel

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The Absolute version of Steel differs from his Prime counterpart mostly in resources. While the original founded his own company and made a fortune with his genius, this John Henry was swindled out of money he deserved from the Lazarus Corporation, leaving him destitute and plotting revenge. He created his first suit and hammer in his car, but when he was faced with the opportunity to take his vengeance, he instead chose to help Superman. After assisting him in the battle against King Shazam, the Absolute Man of Tomorrow offered John Henry a job working with him. This gave him access to all of Superman’s incredible Kryptonian technology, which he used to make his new suit and hammer, and helped him come up with his own superhero name.

What really helps John Henry stand out from the rest of the cast is how he rides the perfect line of being flawed and driven to help. By this point in the story, Superman has been let down by just about all of the people he considered his allies. Despite everything Superman did to save the lives of even the people he hated, Lois and Jimmy both tried to kill Talia al Ghul when they got the chance. However, when faced with that same opportunity, Steel chose to overcome his negative emotions and help. He’s made it clear how much he wanted to kill Ra’s al Ghul, but also how much Superman’s hope has meant to him, and how it inspired him to be better.

In many ways, John Henry feels like a more flawed version of Superman. He has lived through hell and carries a burning anger in him, but he remembers what it’s like to hope and wants to use his gifts to help everyone. He may have once been broken, but he’s rebuilt himself into a hero. On top of that, his super-intellect perfectly complements Superman’s raw strength. Superman brings the emotional power and stability, while John Henry has the smarts to make the world Superman imagines a reality. Their dynamic is incredible, with John Henry even helping ground Superman as a person instead of letting him be only Superman all the time.

The Perfect Reflection Of Who Superman Is and Who Lex Luthor Could Be

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Steel is a self-made man who used his smarts and willpower to carve out a place for himself beside the world’s greatest superhero, creating weapons and armor that could even let him go toe-to-toe with the Man of Tomorrow. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s exactly what Lex Luthor could be. In fact, in the same ways that John Henry reflects a lot of Superman’s character, he does the same for Lex’s. John Henry is the ultimate representation of what a kind-hearted Lex Luthor could be like, and every time he works alongside Superman, he’s showing the world exactly what Lex could do if he wasn’t so narcissistic.

That makes John Henry the perfect foil to both Clark and Lex, giving both of them perspective on what they are missing from the other’s point of view. This is why adding John Henry to the DCU would be perfect. Man of Tomorrow will heavily focus on the relationship between Lex and Superman, but importantly, James Gunn has said not to look at it like Superman’s direct sequel. When that inevitably does roll around, the dynamic between Superman and Lex will obviously have evolved, and that would be the perfect time to introduce the incredible Steel. He’s already proven that he is everything either of these two could want in a partner, and his mere presence would put things into perspective for both parties.

What do you think of Steel, and how would you categorize his dynamic in the Superman Family? Let us know in the comments below!

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