5 Marvel Comics Stories Every Horror Fan Should Read For Halloween (& 1 Redefined an Iconic Avenger)

Now that it’s October, it’s time for horror fans everywhere to prepare for All Hallow’s Eve. Everything from scary stories to creepy costumes returns to the spotlight as Halloween approaches. And while Marvel Comics is best known for its superhero content, it’s also had a deep fascination for decades with all things horror related. In fact, many of its most iconic superheroes take inspiration from classic monsters. Marvel has always pushed the boundaries of what scares it can conjure in comics. With their excessive gore, creepy monster designs, and psychological horror, these Marvel Comics stories are perfect for anyone trying to get into the Halloween spirit.

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Marvel Comics is no stranger to creating compelling, chilling stories that’ll unsettle even the most experienced horror fans. Marvel’s tradition of horror comics goes back decades. That tradition continues today with the release of the all-new Midnight Universe. These comics are some of their most iconic Marvel horror stories of all time.

5) The Tomb of Dracula

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Few monsters are more iconic than Dracula. After the censorship bans were finally lifted in the comic book industry, Marvel immediately took the opportunity to publish The Tomb of Dracula. This comic followed the titular King of the Vampires and his numerous evil schemes across Europe and America. Dracula often has his plots interrupted by a group of vampire hunters who are on an endless quest to put the villain down for good and rid the world of his evil. Although he’s normally recognized as a pure evil villain, his position at the top of the monster hierarchy is not secure. And sometimes Dracula is forced to fight far more malevolent creatures and villains to defend his preeminent rank. The Tomb of Dracula’s greatest claim to fame is debuting everybody’s favorite vampire hunter, Blade. With its gothic atmosphere, wicked monster designs, and villain protagonist, The Tomb of Dracula is a must-read for any vampire fan.

4) Absolute Carnage

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The mass-murdering, Symbiote-wielding Carnage is arguably among the scariest supervillains in comic book history, and Absolute Carnage is where he’s at his most vicious. In this crossover event, a Knull-worshipping cult resurrects Carnage, who begins a new mission to kill everyone who’s ever bonded with a Symbiote to become stronger. Many heroes, including Venom, Spider-Man, and Miles Morales, all find themselves targeted by the sadistic villain who won’t stop until he rips out their spines and feasts on their blood. Carnage’s endgame for this violence, along with just having a sadistic good time, is that once he kills enough hosts, he’ll be powerful enough to free Knull, the God of Symbiotes, from his eternal prison and set him on his path to universal destruction. Of course, Carnage doesn’t mind also having fun by massacring countless civilians in the most gruesome ways possible. Absolute Carnage is a heart-pounding event that mixes visceral gore, psychological torture, and cosmic horror, completely redefining Symbiote lore.

3) Damnation

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The crossover story arc Damnation sees many of Marvel’s top magic and horror superheroes join together to try to save Las Vegas from becoming a Hell on Earth. After a Hydra attack leaves the city in ruins, the demon lord Mephisto claims Vegas before Doctor Strange can restore it. Mephisto immediately sets up his Hotel Inferno to transform the city’s residents and several heroes, including the Avengers, into Ghost Rider-like monsters. To combat Mephisto and his satanic army, Wong assembles a new Midnight Sons team made up of Blade, Moon Knight, Man-Thing, Brother Voodoo, Elsa Bloodstone, Scarlet Spider, and Iron Fist. Together, this new Midnight Sons team engages Mephisto in a hellish battle that will determine the fate of Las Vegas and the rest of the world. Damnation is an epic crossover series that perfectly blends classic superhero antics with disturbing imagery and a plethora of Marvel’s greatest horror characters.

2) Immortal Hulk

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The Hulk’s monstrous nature and split personalities have always been a great source of scary stories, but none take full advantage of the horror angle like Immortal Hulk. After dying during Civil War II, Bruce and the Hulk are resurrected and can’t stay dead. Here, we learn the truth behind not just the Hulk’s power, but gamma radiation. As it turns out, gamma draws its reality-warping power from the deepest pits of the multiverse known as the Below Place. When the Hulk or any gamma mutant dies, their souls go to the Below Place, where they can come back to life by passing through the Green Door. The Below Place is also revealed to be the realm of the One Below All, the malevolent counterpart to the Marvel Multiverse’s creator. Through this Lovecraftian nightmare full of gore and psychological horror, the Hulk battles all manner of mutants, government agents, and demons. Immortal Hulk forever redefined the Jolly Green Giant by turning him into an eldritch nightmare.

1) Marvel Zombies

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No Marvel horror series is more popular than Marvel Zombies. This multi-title series full of gut-churning gore and bleak gallows humor is set on Earth-2149, where the Sentry crash-lands in New York. However, it’s revealed that the Sentry has become infected with a zombie virus, which he immediately spreads to the rest of the superhero community, including the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. Unlike normal brainless zombies, these undead heroes fully retain their intelligence, memories, and skill with their powers but completely lose their sense of humanity. The only instinct that drives them now is to consume human flesh. With superpowered zombies running around, the world quickly falls into ruin, and the story shifts to the undead heroes as the cannibalistic protagonists. Marvel Zombies’ unique and haunting spin on the Marvel Universe ushered in a dozen sequels and even an MCU animated TV show adaptation. Because if there’s anything more terrifying than a zombie, it’s one with superpowers.