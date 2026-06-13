Marvel’s Jay & Silent Bob Comic Just Made a Shocking Character Worthy of Thor’s Hammer

There are a lot of iconic objects in the Marvel Universe. Captain America’s shield is a notable one, but so is Thor’s hammer. As objects go, Mjolnir might also have the most interesting “restriction”, if you will, in terms of who can use it as well with it being well-known that in order to wield the hammer, you have to be worthy. And when it comes to being worthy, it’s a pretty short list of who has been deemed as such but now, Kevin Smith’s latest comic just added another character to the list—and they might surprise you.

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Out this week is Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1. The one shot is Smith’s long-awaited View Askewniverse/Marvel crossover (something the creator has wanted to do since asking Stan Lee about it on the set of Mallrats) and has a fairly simple premise: Doctor Doom wants to get rid of Jay and Silent Bob and the only thing standing in his way are some major Marvel Heroes. That includes Thor, who arrives with the Avengers and, well, let’s just say that it isn’t Thor who picks up the hammer.

Silent Bob is… Worthy?

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At one point in the story, Deadpool shows up and also is about to take out Jay and Silent Bob but he’s stopped by Mjolnir flying through the air. The Avengers have arrived. The heroes save the day and prepare to depart to go speak with Doctor Strange about the entire situation. As they’re getting ready to leave, Thor goes to look for his hammer and that’s when it is revealed that Silent Bob has just casually picked up the hammer, shocking everyone.

While it’s a fun moment in the book, it really isn’t too much of a stretch to think that Silent Bob might be worthy of Thor’s hammer. For anyone familiar with the figure from Smith’s movies, Silent Bob has always sort of been something of that universe’s steady moral compass. Sure, he and Jay get into chaos and mischief, but his heart is always in the right place and he’s essentially just a good dude. Those are the sort of traits that one would expect would make someone somewhat worthy and while Silent Bob lifting the hammer is meant to be a funny moment in a comic full of funny moments and references, it makes way more sense than it doesn’t. It also reaffirms both Jay and Silent Bob as heroes of a sort, which is kind of a fun moment in and of itself.

While we don’t expect Jay and Silent Bob to suit up and join the Avengers anytime soon—Bluntman and Chronic really don’t seem like they’d be great additions to the team—there’s something delightful about Silent Bob being worthy and it will change how you see the character going forward.

Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 is on sale now from Marvel Comics.

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