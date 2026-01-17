One X-Man Actually Tried to Beat Up Captain America With a Frying Pan

There are countless deadly weapons in the Marvel Universe. There’s Mjolnir, which can grant you the power of a god. There’s the Ten Rings, which grant their wielder a variety of incredible abilities. There’s even the ultimate Nullifier, which can erase the entire universe at the push of a button. Yet throughout all of the infinite time and super-powered space, there might be no weapon more dangerous than one we have right here on Earth. In fact, you probably have one in your kitchen right now. I am, of course, talking about the greatest melee weapon in existence: the frying pan. Cyclops certainly tried to prove just that by taking down Captain America with one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the fallout of Avengers vs. X-Men, Cyclops and Captain America had an on-sight relationship. Cap wanted to arrest Cyclops for his extremist actions and the murder of Professor X, and Scott saw Steve as the number one hypocrite who failed to protect mutants. In A+X #13, however, the two were forcibly recruited by the Skrull K’Thron to stop a small army of super-powered mutant Skrulls from invading Earth. Unfortunately, he didn’t know exactly how much these two hated each other at the time.

The Deadliest Weapon in the Known Multiverse

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

K’Thron stole Captain America and Cyclops from whatever they were doing to be on his ship, and froze them in place while he explained the situation. Cyclops, as it were, was cooking, with a frying pan in hand and wearing an apron that said “meat is murder.” The literal second the two were free, it was a brawl. Steve went for his shield, and Cyclops tried to beat him with the frying pan. Now, that obviously failed, and the fight continued from there, but I really want you to think about that for a minute.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cyclops’s power is to constantly shoot blasts of force from his eyes. He couldn’t stop if he wanted to. All he had to do was remove his glasses or even just slightly tilt his head, and he would have blasted Cap with all his might. Instead, Cyclops, the man with infinite range and no physical enhancements, chose to charge the super soldier and whack him with cookware. Cap has super strength, and his main weapon is a shield, but Cyclops tried to smack him with a frying pan instead of using his laser eyes! This is exactly the kind of petty, dirty fighting I love to see, especially in comic books.

Eventually, the two put aside their differences and saved the day, but this adventure still had one heck of a start. What object would you grab from your kitchen if you wanted to beat up a superhero? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!