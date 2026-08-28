Spider-Man’s Next Big Change Could Finally Do What Marvel Has Avoided for Years

Comic books are notorious for their status quos. They are meant to be never-ending stories, after all, so they need a strong foundation from which countless future writers can build without the characters becoming unrecognizable. However, that doesn’t make the constant returns to form any less noticable or annoying when they undo an entire run’s worth, or even several years’ worth, of progress. There’s no character more infamous for prioritizing status quos over what fans love and want than Spider-Man. The Web-Slinger is Marvel’s number one cash cow, so it’s only natural that they keep a tighter hold on him, but their policing of his status quo is genuinely insane.

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The vast majority of Spider-Man’s major advances in character and circumstances have been reversed. Some numerous times. The biggest of these is obviously “One More Day,” which wiped away decades of Spider-Man and Mary Jane’s characters for a new direction that nobody wanted, and every time the two get close, something rips them apart again. There’s a reason everyone hated Paul. However, the second biggest Spider-Man change is actually the one that’s most important. It happened twice before, each time being overturned in ways that undermined everything that made it great. Now, with Amazing Spider-Man #1000 right around the corner, Marvel might finally be committing to killing Aunt May for good.

An Important Character Who Has Served Her Purpose

Aunt May has always been and will always be one of Spider-Man’s most important characters. Beyond Peter himself, she’s the one most pivotal to the shape of his stories, especially in his early years. Heck, protecting Aunt May is the entire reason Peter is so guarded about his secret identity. She’s always been the number one link to Peter’s civilian life, which is the source of all of his best drama. Beyond being the ultimate benchmark connecting Peter to normal life, Aunt May is also the person Peter loves most in the world. She’s the woman who influenced him just as much as Uncle Ben, and there’s nobody who understands Peter better.

That’s exactly what made her death so impactful in Amazing Spider-Man #400. She was the only family Peter had since becoming Spider-Man, and her death was poignant, mature, and beautiful. It opened new doors for Spider-Man’s stories to explore and helped him mature, which made bringing her back a few years later terrible. Then Marvel killed Aunt May again, only to use that as the fuel for “One More Day,” which is still his number one most controversial event. The point being, Marvel has never committed to actually letting Aunt May stay dead, much to the story’s detriment.

Killing Aunt May leaves Peter alone and forces him to mature in a way that he can’t with Aunt May around. Even then, modern stories seem to have no idea what to do with her, letting her simply languish as a plot device to emotionally ruin or reward Peter. Letting him exist without her for a time could be the fresh air that Spidey’s very stale status quo requires. Heck, even modern adaptations like Spider-Man for the PS4 and the Marvel Cinematic Universe kill Aunt May, but the comics refuse to. That is, potentially, until now.

The Path Towards a Final Goodbye

Amazing Spider-Man (2025) #35 started with Peter distancing himself from Aunt May. The discovery that her son Cormac was actually alive made Peter feel like May had a chance to finally live with the son she always wanted, instead of the one who had hurt her so much. Of course, May confronted him about this, saying that nothing could ever replace Peter in her heart. They made up, but Spider-Man’s happiness was short-lived, as the issue ended with the news that Aunt May had a stroke. This already happened once before, six hundred issues ago, which led to Aunt May’s original death. Now, I think Marvel is setting up a redo of that very same story.

Subtle hints to Aunt May’s health issues have been sprinkled throughout this run, and issue #1000 promises to change everything about Spider-Man forever. Heck, issue #1001’s cover is Spidey kneeling before a broken picture of Peter and May. Aunt May is definitely not safe, and with the introduction of Cormac, it’s possible that he could be meant to replace May in Peter’s life, or challenge him as a villain when May dies. The big evidence is that this entire run has focused on Peter getting stronger, growing into something more, and Aunt May’s death has always been a major moment of change for him. Aunt May’s life could be on the line, and frankly, that is probably for the best.

How would you react if Marvel finally killed Aunt May? Would that improve Spider-Man’s stories, or just add another layer of tragedy that they do nothing with?