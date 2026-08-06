Spider-Man Debuted 64 Years Ago, and His Best Successor Debuted Almost on the Same Day, 49 Years Later

Spider-Man is Marvel’s biggest superhero. He’s been swinging around and saving lives for sixtyfour years now, and there’s no chance of him slowing down any time soon. He’s Marvel’s number one symbol of responsibility, standing back up no matter how many times he’s knocked down because somebody has to fight for what’s right. It doesn’t matter how much it hurts, because he can stand up, so he’s obligated to. Great power and great responsibility have become ideas that define Marvel’s approach to superheroes in general. Of course, as iconic as he is, Peter isn’t Marvel’s only Spider-Man.

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While Peter Parker debuted on August 1, 1962, in Amazing Fantasy #15, Miles Morales first appeared in Ultimate Fallout #4, released on August 3, 2011. These two spectacular heroes each debuted at the very start of August, only fortynine years apart. While that could be just a coincidence, what isn’t a coincidence is how they both embody everything amazing about Marvel’s superhero community. They each have incredible strengths, but also unique niches that make them distinct, impressive characters. Today, we’re looking at everything these two share, and everything that separates them.

Two Spiders Swinging From the Same Web

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Miles and Peter bear an equal claim to the Spider-Man name, and that’s not because of their powers. They’re both Spider-Man because they were gifted incredible powers but chose to dedicate them to the service of others. Peter and Miles were both bitten by radioactive spiders and chose to become heroes, taking up the ideals of the people who inspired them. For Peter, that was Uncle Ben, and for Miles, it was Peter. They both put on costumes to save the people around them, and it’s that pure selfless devotion to this calling that makes them heroes. Spider-Men are just as likely to stop world-ending threats as they are to help someone carry a couch up several floors.

The thing that separates Spider-Man from every other hero is how he can truly appeal to and help everyone. The Spider-Men genuinely try to help normal civilians, their villains, other heroes, and every type of alien imaginable, leading to them showing up anywhere and everywhere, and gaining everyone’s trust. Just like the Spider-Men were inspired to become heroes, they have become inspirations to everyone. They aren’t gods or billionaires, they’re just normal people doing everything they can to help, even to their own detriment. The Spiders are showcases of genuine human heroism of the highest degree, and that’s why everyone loves them.

The Differences that Define Their Similarities

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Of course, Miles and Peter are their own characters, even though they’re both Spider-Man. Peter is the much older hero who has been in the game since darn near the beginning. He started his career out of guilt, but grew to love helping others. He’s also known for being in a perpetual loop of struggle. Be it money problems or constantly disappointing his loved ones, Peter is famous for sacrificing every part of his personal life for Spider-Man, but he always keeps going on, no matter how much pressure or pain he faces. Peter is the Spider-Man who never quits.

Miles, meanwhile, is a much younger hero from a much more stable life. When he gained his powers, instead of using them for his gain, he wanted to hide them, but after his Peter Parker died, he took up the torch of responsibility to help however he could. Nowadays, he’s the high school Spider-Man who deals with family drama and the struggles of being a young man in a complicated world. Miles is the hero who sees how much potential everyone around him has even while he’s trying to reach his own. His stories are all about his unlimited potential and how he can be Spider-Man and more at the same time.

Both Spider-Men have their strengths, weaknesses, and quirks. Of course, both are spandex-clad jokesters who are in this game to help everyone they can, but they differ on the specific threats they face and their perspectives. Still, at the end of the day, Miles and Peter are two of Marvel’s greatest and best-respected heroes. They are the pinnacle of heroism, and they’ll continue to be for many more decades to come.

Which Spider-Man is your favorite, and how would you define their unique brand of heroism?