Star Trek Just Dropped Its Most Shocking Romance Yet (But Are There Ulterior Motives?)

Star Trek: The Last Starship has been giving fans of the iconic sci-fi franchise a thrilling and unexpected new story over the course of its short run to date. With just three issues under its belt, the IDW series has given readers a lot to digest as it takes readers into a Federation on the verge of dissolving with just a small fleet of ships and very few Starfleet captains left and delivered perhaps the biggest shock of all with a resurrected Captain James T. Kirk in the very first issue. Now, this week’s third issue brought readers to the end of the story’s first chapter and threw in a shocking new twist, too.

Star Trek: The Last Starship #3 saw Captain Sato and the crew of the USS Omega deal with a Klingon attack leading to a bloody battle between the ship and the Klingon fleet. While the battle goes in the Omega’s favor, it comes with a heavy cost and sees Earth declaring independence after it, too, is attacked and abandoning the Federation. But while that’s all very heavy and stunning, there’s another twist that is shocking: the revelation of what might just be the most shocking Star Trek romance to date.

Captain Kirk and Agnes the Borg Queen Share a Surprising Kiss

While we already knew that Borg leader Agnes Jurati had used technology to bring back James Kirk — or rather, build a brand-new version of him — the reason was never really clear. However, after the Klingon attack and what happened to Earth, Kirk goes to speak with Agnes and press her for why he was brought back in the first place and that’s when we get a bomb drop: when Kirk says that she wants his suffering, she says that she’s actually hoping for a miracle and then, she kisses him.

There are a lot of unanswered questions here. After all, the idea of Kirk’s return — especially since this is more of a “new” Kirk more akin to cloning than an actual resurrection is a little concerning. However, there’s also some questions about Agnes’ actual motivations here. We know that Agnes is seeking to save the Federation, but the kiss suggests that this might be more personal. It begs the question of if her bringing back Kirk was just to give the Federation a chance or if there is something more to it. And it would seem that there will be more still to come on that front. Series co-writer Jackson Lanzing told IGN when Agnes’ motivations are revealed later on “that big moment at the end of issue #3 will likely feel very different than it does right now.”

Whatever Agnes’ full motivation, one thing is clear, Kirk really will need a miracle to set things to right in the galaxy and with the Federation and things are only going to get more complicated from here.

Star Trek: The Last Starship #3 is on sale now.

