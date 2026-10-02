5 Avengers Children Who Are More Powerful Than Their Parents

The Avengers aren’t called Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for nothing. Many Avengers, like the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, and Scarlet Witch, are among the most powerful superheroes in Marvel Comics. Yet, when the Avengers aren’t busy saving the day, they’re starting families. Naturally, many of these Avengers’ offspring inherit their parents’ incredible gifts. Not only do these superpowered kids often follow in their parents’ footsteps by becoming crimefighters, but they also become even more powerful than them. These children have the overwhelming abilities and tools needed to surpass their parents and become the next generation of defenders of the Marvel Universe.

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In both the main Marvel Universe and across numerous alternate universes and possible future timelines, members of the Avengers have sired children who wield far more potent versions of their abilities.

5) Spiderling

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Whereas in the main universe Spider-Man and Mary Jane are destined never to be together again, across the multiverse numerous versions of them have managed to start a family. One such universe is Earth-18119, where they have a daughter named Spiderling. Like other versions of Spider-Man’s kids, Spiderling inherited her father’s radioactive spider DNA and has all the powers of the eight-legged arachnid, including super-strength, agility, wall-crawling, and spider-sense. What separates Spiderling from her father is the extent of her spider-sense. Instead of simply alerting her to danger, Spiderling’s spider-sense lets her see into the future up to a couple of hours in advance. Spiderling’s precognitive abilities are only the beginning, as she was eventually discovered to be a Patternmaker, a special type of Spider-Person with an innate connection to the multiversal Web of Life and Destiny. Through this connection, Spiderling can create portals to other universes and manifest armor out of pure energy. With these powers, Spiderling helps keep the entire Spider-Verse together.

4) Crusader

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The original Secret Wars, when numerous heroes and villains were abducted and forced to fight each other on an alien planet, is among the most iconic Marvel storylines of all time. And in the anthology series What If…?, a world was shown where these heroes and villains never make it back to Earth and are stuck on Battleworld indefinitely. In this universe of Earth-9811, many iconic heroes settle down and have children who remain on this alien world. One such unexpected couple is Captain America and Rogue, who have a daughter named Crusader. As the leader of the next-generation Battleworld Avengers, Crusader inherits Rogue’s immense super-strength and durability, along with her father’s shield. From the get-go, Crusader’s natural superhuman abilities make her far more powerful than Captain America. At the same time, Crusader also becomes stronger than Rogue when she became the new wielder of Thor’s hammer, granting her all the weather-manipulating powers of the God of Thunder. Crusader is the most powerful of Battleworld’s next-generation, making her Earth-9811’s greatest hope for the future.

3) Dani Cage Thor

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Just a year after the street-level superhero couple Luke Cage and Jessica Jones joined the New Avengers, they got married. They had a beautiful daughter named Danielle “Dani” Cage. Currently, Dani is only a toddler, but Marvel has provided an expansive array of potential superhero identities for her future self. Many of these future Dani Cages inherit their parents’ super-strength and invulnerability, and become the next-generation Captain America. Yet the mightiest of all future Dani Cages exists in the post-apocalyptic Old Man Logan universe of Earth-21923. In this hellish future timeline, one of the last heroes on Earth is an adult Dani who, along with her inherited super-strength, is also found worthy of Thor’s hammer. Like everyone else found worthy of the hammer, Dani is imbued with Thor’s divine powers, including weather manipulation, flight, lightning projection, and significantly increased strength. As the Thor of the wasteland, Dani uses her immense power to honor her parents’ heroic legacies.

2) Quoi

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Unlike many other Avengers’ children, Quoi, the son of Mantis and a plant-based alien duplicate of Swordsman, became a villain who threatened the Earth. Like his father, Quoi is a member of the sentient plant race known as the Coati. Despite his half-human nature, Quoi soon came to resent all animal life in the universe because of the cruelty of races such as the Kree, Skrulls, and humanity. As the leader of the Coati, Quoi led a campaign that threatened not just Earth, but the entire universe. Even without his near-endless armada and soldiers, Quoi is a powerful, deadly warrior who surpasses both his parents’ capabilities. His plant physiology grants him immense superhuman strength, shapeshifting, and gas and plant manipulation. Quoi can also absorb vast amounts of energy, including the infinite Power Cosmic and from mighty villains like Thanos. And like his mother, Quoi can manipulate people’s emotions and dreams. It took the entire Avengers roster to stop this genocidal offspring of their two most underrated members.

1) Demiurge

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Scarlet Witch’s ability to rewrite reality and threaten the multiverse’s stability seems impossible to surpass at first. However, Wiccan, the reincarnation of Scarlet Witch’s deceased son, is destined to reach that level of power. Initially unaware of his past life or heritage, Wiccan eventually discovered he had inherited Scarlet Witch’s immense magic and reality-warping abilities. As of now, Wiccan is proving himself to be among Marvel’s most talented sorcerers, but he’s still several notches below Scarlet Witch. Yet multiple prophecies and potential futures, including Earth-TRN291, show that Wiccan will one day become the Demiurge. Unlike Scarlet Witch, who can control magic, the Demiurge is magic incarnate. As an omnipotent, omnipresent entity across the multiverse, the Demiurge is the supreme ruler and lawmaker of magic. With a thought, and without losing his sanity, the Demiurge can rewrite the laws of reality or create and destroy worlds. Not only will the Demiurge surpass Scarlet Witch, but he will also be one of the fundamental beings that lord over all of creation.