X-Men DNX Just Revealed the Importance of One of Marvel’s Oldest Mutants

The new X-Men crossover event, “DNX,” is underway, and one mutant was finally reminded of who he is after months of slowly falling apart. “DNX” is a new event that is the fallout from the “Age of Revelation” storyline. In “Age of Revelation,” Douglas Ramsey used his powers as Revelation to unleash the X-Virus, which killed most humans and mutated many of those it didn’t kill. While that future was averted in the main timeline thanks to Cyclops, another mutant wants to release it anyway. That is Beast, the X-Men founding member who survived his apparent death and is back as the Chairman, while the cloned, resurrected Beast is with the X-Men and helping lead them against his evil counterpart.

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One other very important mutant is playing into the storyline, and it is a mutant who has been down on his luck for months. Magneto had lost his powers while suffering from what was called the “Resurrection-Linked Degenerative Sickness.” X-Men #38 by Jed MacKay and Tony S. Daniel opened with the Chairman holding a bone saw. He said Magneto’s DNA carried a vital message concerning the X-Virus. When Magneto refused to join the Chairman in his plans, the Chairman destroyed Magneto and left him for dead. That is when Magneto got a reminder of who he is.

Professor X Reminds Magneto of Who He Is

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X-Men #38 opened with the Chairman with a bone saw as he planned to cut into Magneto to get the information he needed from the formerly powerful mutant. Just as the Chairman was preparing to cut into Magneto, something was happening in the Master of Magnetism’s mind. Charles Xavier showed up in Magneto’s mind, or it was possibly just his imagination that conjured Xavier when he needed him the most. This was never revealed by the issue’s end, but it was implied that it didn’t matter if it was really Xavier or not. What mattered was that Magneto needed to remember who he is.

Xavier is not on Earth, and Magneto believes that whether Xavier is really reaching out into his mind or not, his old friend is there to just rub salt in the wounds of everything that he has ever done wrong in his life. Magneto argued that he tallied his dead and his living, and he realized that one outnumbered the other, so he followed the light and came back to fight. Magneto seemed to regret that, since he died fighting Uranos at the height of his power, and he defeated the undefeatable. But now, he is going to die powerless and humiliated. Not only that, but he will die at the hands of one of Xavier’s students, and he can’t fight back.

Magneto admitted that, without power, he is nothing, but Xavier wouldn’t listen to that. Xavier then showed Magneto a world where he never became powerful. One world saw Cyclops kill Magneto and rise into his place of power. This would free up Beast to help mutants rather than focus on Magneto. Without Magneto, Ben would be left without a mentor, and Robin Cobb would be weaponized by Cassandra Nova. There was a moment when Quentin Quire and Idie would have attacked an entire town in anger if Magneto had not been there to stop them, causing a war against the X-Men. That is when Xavier dropped the bomb.

“X-Men DNX” Should See Magneto Back to Full Power

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Xavier explained that the Chairman attacked Magneto. Beast chose to imprint data from the future into Magneto’s DNA to prevent the X-Virus from destroying the world. Xavier asked why Beast chose Magneto to imprint it in instead of Cyclops, the cloned Beast, Wolverine, or even Jean Grey. Magneto finally understood that Beast chose him because he is Magneto. He is the master of metal, and like metal, he ensured it because he must. Magneto admits that whether this is the real Xavier or not, he will refuse to flinch at the truth, and he will continue to fight. This might be the turning point of “DNX.”

Magneto’s disease almost certainly isn’t the Resurrection-Linked Degenerative Sickness. This disease is something that originated from the Krakoa Era resurrection protocols. However, when Magneto was brought back to life in The Resurrection of Magneto series, it wasn’t through the Krakoan method. Storm journeyed into the Waiting Room, a place for mutant souls set up by the Scarlet Witch, to retrieve him. It wasn’t the mutant resurrection protocols. It was a mixture of magic and mysticism. His resurrection wouldn’t have had anything to do with the cause of the Resurrection-Linked Degenerative Sickness.

This was finally revealed in Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay and Mahmud Asrar. This was when Cyclops was in the future in “Age of Revelation,” and he wondered how Magneto was cured, and Wiz-Kid revealed that he had never heard of that disease or ailment. This led to the aftermath of the Chairman’s attack in DNX #1, where Reed Richards believed he could save Magneto’s life but refused to restore his powers. If this scene in Magneto’s mind with Professor X is any indication, once Magneto is brought back, his powers are likely to come with him, and whatever took them, whether it was something Beast had set in motion or even Orchis had caused, will finally come to light.