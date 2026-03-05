Yes, the Joker Knows Who Batman Is (But It Will Never Matter)

In case you’ve ever wondered it, yes, the Joker does indeed know that Batman is Bruce Wayne, but really, it just doesn’t matter. It does feel like it should, though, right? After all, Bruce has done his damnedest to keep his superhero life as protected as possible, and the times that it’s gotten out or at least been threatened have been huge deals. And yet, in recent years, we’ve seen multiple storylines that confirm that the Clown Prince of Crime, Batman’s most unpredictable and sinister nemesis, knows that Batman and Bruce are one and the same.

The Joker knowing Batman’s big secret has been a thing since, at least, the earliest days of the New 52 during the “Death of the Family” arc, which confirmed Bruce once revealed his identity to test Joker. “Endgame” later reaffirmed that the Joker knew, and later, during James Tynion IV’s time with the character, Joker used this knowledge to steal Batman’s fortune. DC has made it quite clear that this is one bell that’s not going to be unrung anytime soon. But as the most recent meeting between the two implies, Joker knowing Bruce’s secret doesn’t ultimately matter.

Joker Won’t Reveal Batman’s Identity Because He’s Bruce’s Friend

Batman #7 by Matt Fraction, Jorge Jiménez, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles begins with the titular hero heading to Arkham Towers. Using an orderly, the Joker has managed to get word out to Batman and arranged a visit. Curious to see what Joker has to say, Batman meets up with Joker in the most secure area of the facility. Their conversation is monitored closely by Dr. Annika Zeller, who is skeptical about the two meeting. While Batman doubts that anything productive will come from their conversation, the Joker is surprisingly forthcoming, telling Batman anything he wants to know.

Joker has seemingly changed for the better under Dr. Zeller’s care. Thanks to her patented Crown of Storms technology, Joker can think clearly and hold a conversation with Batman. In fact, Joker is so self-aware that he tells his old foe that the villain knows he needs to be locked up and isolated from the world for the protection of everyone. Batman is convinced that this meeting is some kind of stunt and that he’s up to something, but Joker isn’t looking to escape. He only asked to see Batman for two reasons.

The first is that Joker sincerely believes that Batman is lonely and that he needs a friend who understands him. Now that Joker’s head is finally clear, he sees a lot of himself in Batman and believes that the two of them are more alike than they want to acknowledge. Zeller decides to end their session, but Joker requests just a few moments of privacy for the two. Once granted, the Joker reveals the other reason he asked to see Batman. Joker delivers a warning, saying that someone is coming to kill Bruce. Not Batman, but Bruce Wayne.

Deep Down, the Joker Actually Cares About Batman

The Joker having odd, complicated feelings for Batman is admittedly not very new. For decades now, writers have been approaching the Batman/Joker dynamic with the idea that Joker possesses some twisted form of love for Batman. But what this issue makes clear is that Joker’s fondness for Batman isn’t some morbid attachment from his psychosis. The clarity brought on by Zeller’s Crown of Storms reveals that Joker genuinely sees the two as kindred spirits. People who have been fighting loneliness for much longer than they care to admit.

The Joker knowing that Batman and Bruce are the same person isn’t ideal. Yes, he’ll do things like rob Batman’s fortune to throw a wrench in the Caped Crusader’s operation. But divulging his identity? That’s a bridge too far for Joker. Oh, he’ll do things to switch up the game from time to time, but he doesn’t want to do something he can’t ever undo. Plus, think about it from the Joker’s standpoint. Why would he want the world to know his friend’s most closely-guarded secret?

It’s hard to keep the Joker’s motives consistent throughout all the different eras and writers. But I think most would agree that the Joker really doesn’t want to hurt Batman (that badly, at least). Joker wants to have fun, but more than that, he wants to bond with the man he considers a friend. He could’ve leaked Batman’s secret at any time. Instead, he’s here warning Bruce that someone is out to kill him. To Joker, Batman is a friend, and as long as that’s how Joker sees him, Bruce’s secret is safe.

What do you think about Joker choosing to keep Batman's secret?