5 Best New Batman Gadgets DC Just Gave The Dark Knight

Seriously, is there anything cooler about Batman than the awesome gadgets he wields? The Dark Knight may not have powers or special abilities like many of his superhero pals, but thanks to his ingenuity (and the Wayne fortune), he’s developed some seriously cool toys to assist him in his crusade against evil-doers in the DC Universe. Most Batman fans have a favorite gadget, whether it be his trusty Batarangs or the sporadically seen, but highly entertaining, anti-shark repellent. But the best thing about the Caped Crusader is that he’s always refining his operation and adding new toys into the mix.

Nothing proves that better than the new Batman ongoing by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, which highlights many new gadgets that Batman has added to his array, with little infographics detailing their name and highlighting their features. Though there have only been 5 issues of the series released so far, we’ve seen a handful of cool new weapons, such as the Layer 0 Body Armor or the Spectrolens. While there’s certainly more weapons to come, read on to discover 5 of the coolest gadgets the new Batman series has given Bruce Wayne so far.

5. Layer 0 Body Armor

Interestingly enough, this is one of the few gadgets we’ve seen Batman use in his public persona, rather than his superhero one. And it’s a good thing he was wearing it, because a new villain, the Ojo, was out for Dr. Anna Zeller’s blood, and Bruce blocked her attack. But the Layer 0 Body Armor is an incredibly lightweight armor that can absorb any blows while reducing the damage to Bruce. It’s safe to say that he also uses this material in his Batman costume, but good on Bruce for having the foresight to include it in his everyday wear.

4. Spectrolens

Everyone knows Batman’s mask has white irises, but Batman #1 actually defined the gadget incorporated into his headwear. While tracking down Killer Croc, Batman activated the Spectrolens, allowing him to filter through different parts of the light spectrum and analyze blood patterns. It’s essentially the same as Detective Mode from the Arkham video game franchise (though without the X-Ray vision). Still, it was a crucial gadget that helped him track down Waylon Jones. It’s just a shame we haven’t seen him use it more in this series, because it’s an incredibly cool and functional tool for more tricky cases.

3. Vo-Com

The Batmobile is undoubtedly the coolest thing Batman’s ever created. However, what really took it to the next level was the inclusion of Vo-Com into his superhero costume. After rescuing two women from a gang known as the Creeps, Batman activates Vo-Com to safeguard them until EMTs can arrive to get them to safety. Vo-Com allows Bruce to operate the Batmobile remotely via vocal commands. It’s only used the one time in Batman #1, but it’s an incredibly helpful tool, especially if Bruce ever needs to be in two places at once (and requires serious firepower).

2. Bat Gauntlets

Batman #1 really does have some of the coolest of the new gadgets, as it also featured a toy that really elevates his hand-to-hand combat. After tracking down Killer Croc, Batman activates his Bat Gauntlets, which help him deliver powerful electric bursts to his opponents. We all know how good Batman is in a direct fight, but adding in some serious jolts? Killer Croc is lucky that Batman realized the big guy wasn’t looking for a fight and was in need of serious help, because Batman could have done some serious damage with his electrified gloves.

1. Stealth Suit

While most of these new toys were incorporated into the main Batman costume, Bruce had to devise a whole new outfit to aid in his more sensitive cases. The Stealth Suit debuted in Batman #3 when Bruce was tracking the Riddler. Thanks to its noise-dampening and light-bending material, Batman was completely imperceptible until he made himself known to the Riddler. But don’t think Bruce sacrificed any quality with this Batsuit. Thanks to its titanographene weave, it’s also an incredibly resilient suit, making it one of the most effective gadgets in the Dark Knight’s entire arsenal.

