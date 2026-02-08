Matt Fraction’s Batman Run Is Perfect, Except For One Major Issue

It’s no secret that the mainline Batman comic has had a rough couple of years. While Detective Comics and alternate takes on the Dark Knight, such as Absolute Batman and Dark Patterns, have all signaled a renaissance for the hero, the regular comic lagged behind. Batman had been stuck in a perpetual loop of self-destruction and despair, not to mention repeating storylines, ever since the failed Batman/Catwoman wedding in 2018. We’ve gotten “Gotham War” and “H2SH” in that time, both of which are in contention for worst Batman comic of all time. That cycle of continuously more depressing and over-the-top Batman stories was finally broken with Matt Fraction’s takeover of the title.

Fraction’s Batman (2025) might only be six issues in, but so far, it’s a breath of fresh air. Gotham City feels alive, there’s a new cast of side characters who feel important, and Batman isn’t being deconstructed. Fraction’s voice for the Caped Crusader is the perfect mix of pragmatic, tired, and striving for a better tomorrow. His Batman and Bruce Wayne feel equally important and like true heroes, which the comic has forgotten to show in recent years. However, as great as this run is, it has one glaring flaw. Fraction’s writing for the Robins is subpar, and that’s a problem, because Robin is an essential part of Batman’s world.

Robins of Character Arcs Past

Fraction’s run has predominantly featured two Robins, Tim and Damian. Both have shared the mantle for years, at this point, despite fans clamoring for Tim to have his own identity. While the dialogue and action flow well whenever either Robin is present, Fraction’s voice for both characters is off. He writes them as if they were both much younger and less experienced than they are. Tim is nervous to drive the Batmobile, even though he’s done that countless times already and is in his early twenties. Damian is brash, arrogant, and throws caution to the wind like he did when he was first introduced, even though he’s overcome these flaws at least half a dozen times before.

Both of Fraction’s Robins feel young and inexperienced. The biggest example is Damian’s major mistake at the end of issue #5, where he arrived on a scene in costume and called Bruce, in his civilian clothes, father. This let Annika Zeller find out Damian’s identity, and likely Batman’s, although she claims that Bruce and Batman are two different people right now. Either way, Damian knows better than to not notice Zeller or call Bruce father while in costume. Then there’s Tim, who quit being Robin in issue #6 to focus on his relationship with his boyfriend, Bernard. There’s nothing wrong with Tim doing that, but it very much feels like something Tim wouldn’t do at this point in his career. That leads us to the next part of this assessment.

Partners Pushed to the Wayside

The writing is on the wall for Batman to work without either of his Robins. Tim quit, and both Tim and Bruce have repeatedly told Damian to take his early admittance to college, which would take him away from being Robin. It seems like Fraction is planning to remove both young men from the mantle and have Batman operate on his own. There’s nothing inherently wrong with having Batman fly solo, but the path to getting there goes against both boys’ characters. Again, Tim’s reason to quit is serviceable, but it comes off as abrupt and handwavey. At the same time, Damian’s immaturity ignores years of character development and established relationships, all to force him to go to college.

Fraction’s run has been genuinely incredible so far, and I do not want to give the impression that I do not like it. He’s successfully brought Batman back to an upbeat tone without sacrificing the seriousness or modern interpretations of his character. The art and lettering alone are downright next level, and the onomatopia is the best in the business. Fraction’s Batman is one of the best books on the shelves right now, but this one problem has consistently bothered me. If Fraction fixes his voice for the Robins, then his run will go from incredible to legendary.

