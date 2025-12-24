10 Avengers Powerful Enough To Destroy the Earth

The Avengers are the Marvel Universe’s greatest defense force, having spent decades battling the greatest threats to the universe. The Avengers have succeeded because they brought together the most powerful and skilled group of heroes they could. Looking at the power levels of the Avengers, some characters are superlatively powerful. While not every member is a roiling reservoir of power, there are plenty of Avengers who have some pretty insane power levels. This can be a problem at times, as not all Avengers are the most mentally sound. In fact, there are plenty of Avengers who could easily destroy the Earth if they really put their mind to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Avengers have had to fight their own numerous times, and every time they’ve been able to save the planet and get their friends back on the side of angels eventually. However, that doesn’t change that there are some Avengers who could destroy Earth if they put their minds to it. These ten Avengers are planet killers, each of them able to destroy the planet.

10) The Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hulk is the strongest one there is, a force of destruction that has run through basically every major hero in the Marvel Universe. The Hulk is more known for fighting the Avengers than teaming with them, but he is a founding member of the team and was a member during the Hickman run. The Hulk is a terrifying being, and there’s no doubt that he could destroy the planet if he wanted. Hulk has a form called the “World-Breaker”, and The Immortal Hulk #25 showed a Hulk that I’ve taken to calling the “Entropy Hulk”, a planet-sized being of pure power traveling the universe and destroying planets with a punch. The Hulk is power and rage incarnate, and it wouldn’t take much to push him to become a planet-killer.

9) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thor is the God of Thunder, which puts him at a power level that few other Avengers can match. When Thor puts his mind to it, he can beat nearly any Avenger, and destroying the Earth wouldn’t actually be hard for him. His power over storms would allow him to flood entire cities, and he could summon up lightning that could destroy entire cities. However, Thor wouldn’t have to do that to destroy the Earth. Mjolnir is an amazing source of power, and one of the energies it controls is known as “anti-energy”. This allows Mjolnir to fire blasts that can destroy planets. Thor is a ridiculously powerful hero, and that power would allow him to destroy the Earth if he ever went bad enough.

8) Rogue

Rogue is best known as an X-Man, but she was a member of several different Avengers Unity Squads, even rising to the leadership of the team. Rogue’s key to destroying the Earth would be her power-stealing ability. Rogue could basically steal the power of every superhuman on the planet, giving her access to the kind of power that would destroy the world. She just has to drain enough power from, for example, the Hulk or Scarlet Witch (more on her later). Rogue once drained enough power to allow her to lift a planet-sized Celestial; at that strength level, she could tear apart entire continents. Rogue is way more powerful than she seems, and would be quite dangerous given the chance.

7) Captain Universe

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jonathan Hickman’s run on the Avengers was brilliant, and it created the most powerful Avengers roster ever. The most powerful member of the team was Captain Universe. Marvel fans had many heroes take on the mantle of Captain Universe, which gave those heroes amazing cosmic power, but this Captain Universe was different. It was the literal universe itself, the mother of all creation, that had taken possession of a comatose woman’s body. Captain Universe could do basically anything, from opening black holes to increasing gravity to insane levels to firing blasts of planet-killing power, which would make it child’s play to destroy the Earth.

6) Namor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Namor is one of the most formidable Avengers, but even his amazing strength wouldn’t be enough to destroy the planet on his own. However, Namor is the king of one of the most technologically advanced nations — Atlantis — and could raze entire nations with his armies. He’s also been known to be able to throw massive wave attacks at coastal cities, which is where the majority of people live. Namor could destroy everything on the coast of every continent and then have his armies destroy everything else. So, technically, he wouldn’t actually destroy the planet, as in reduce it to fragments, but he would destroy everything and everyone on it.

5) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iron Man is a master of technology, and this would allow him to destroy the planet. Tony Stark was an arms designer, and his intelligence and resources have only grown over the decades. Iron Man helped Mister Fantastic and Black Panther create antimatter warheads meant to destroy entire planets during the Incursions. Iron Man could easily do this sort of work again, and that’s pretty much it. Iron Man’s intellect would allow him to create numerous planet-killing weapons, and that would be all she wrote for the planet.

4) Storm

Much like Rogue, Storm is mostly known for being an X-Man, but she’s been a member of the Avengers several times. Storm is thought of as a goddess by just about everyone who knows her, her weather-controlling abilities giving him amazing power over the Earth. Storm could easily whip up the kind of civilization-destroying storms that would devastate humanity. Storm can also harness electromagnetic energy, meaning she could cause amazing damage to the world. Storm destroying the Earth might be difficult for her, but she’d still be able to pull it off.

3) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Scarlet Witch is often considered the most powerful Avenger. This is both correct and incorrect. Sure, Scarlet Witch depowered millions of mutants and created a new reality on Earth, but she only did that because she was hooked into the Life Force, a source of amazing power. While she hasn’t had the Life Force since, that doesn’t mean that she couldn’t still destroy the planet. Scarlet Witch is a master of magic, and adding her reality-altering powers to the mix, she’s certainly a potential planet killer. There’s a reason that so many of her teammates are scared of her; if she breaks truly bad, the world itself would be doomed.

2) The Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Sentry is one of the most dangerous humans on the planet. Bob Reynolds was given the power of a million exploding suns, and this power broke his already fragile mind, creating his own greatest enemy, known as the Void. The Sentry is powerful on another level, and he could easily destroy the planet, which is what has made him such a scary member of the Avengers. There has even been a What If… based on what would happen in the story Siege if the Void won, and it definitely destroyed the planet. This Sentry is too powerful to be taken lightly and could easily destroy the planet.

1) Hyperion of Earth-13034

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hyperion of Earth-13034 joined the Avengers after the Incursions destroyed his world. He quickly proved to be one of the most powerful heroes on Earth, bonding with Thor because of their great power and heroism. Hyperion is basically Superman, so he could honestly destroy the planet pretty easily. All he’d really have to do is fly out to the asteroid field between Earth and Mars, get a bunch of big asteroids, and chuck them at the planet until the whole thing was gone. It would take him longer to fly back and forth than it would to actually destroy the planet.

What do you think? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!