Every Version of Thor Ranked by Power Level

Thor Odinson is the Asgardian God of Thunder, the son of the Norse All-Father Odin, and one of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics. When Thor first appeared, he was altered from his mythological origins to be more heroic, fitting into the new Marvel superhero world. He got his start in Journey Into Mystery #83 and later starred in his own comic book line, while also becoming one of the first-ever members of The Avengers. Since then, several new variants of Thor have appeared in the comics, some replacing the original Odinson as the God of Thunder. Others were simple variants working alongside Thor in the books.

These versions of Thor have existed in the comics for years, and while some of them are no longer around, and a few have died, they all vary in terms of power levels. Here is a look at the most powerful versions of Thor from Marvel Comics when compared to each other.

10) Throg

One of the most bizarre storylines in comics began in the pages of Thor Vol. 1 #364, when the story followed Thor after he was transformed into a frog and discarded in a park. While in the park, trying to figure out how to regain his godly form again, he met and befriended a human who had been cursed and turned into a frog named Simon Walterson. Using the name Puddlegulp, Throg helped the frogs in a war with the rats. Thor helped them battle the rats and then rewarded Puddlegulp with Frogjolnir, a sliver from Mjolnir, which transforms him into a frog-sized Thor. Throg has the powers of Thor, but on a mini-level.

9) Ragnarok

Thor died after Ragnarok, and he and the Asgardians went to their resting place. This happened before Civil War, which was smart because it kept Thor out of the entire battle, as his appearance would have swayed one side too much. However, because they always make poor decisions, Reed Richards and Hank Pym decided to use DNA from a strand of Thor’s hair to create a clone to fight on their side, named Ragnarok. The problem is that Ragnarok lacked Thor’s heroic tendencies and quickly murdered Goliath (Bill Foster) in cold blood. He also later destroyed the Wakandan Embassy in an attack on Storm before Hercules finally showed up to destroy the clone, while proclaiming, “Thou are no Thor.” Ragnarok was brought back during Siege, and the real Thor killed him again.

8) Eric Masterson

Eric Masterson was a mortal who befriended Thor when the Thunder God used the alias Sigurd Jarlson and worked in construction. Eric ended up embroiled in some of Thor’s battles and accompanied him on a couple of fights before a battle with Mongoose changed his life. Eric lifted Mjolnir, proving himself worthy, but Mongoose killed him. Thor begged Odin for Eric’s life, and the All-Father merged the two into one person. Eventually, Odin separated them when Thor used his lifeforce to kill Loki, breaking a sacred law. Odin banished Thor and made Eric the new God of Thunder, a role he served bravely. While he had Thor’s powers, he was inexperienced, and it was an upward learning curve. When Thor eventually returned, Eric became Thunderstrike and wielded a new mace, but he ultimately died, and his son has since taken up the mantle of Thunderstrike.

7) Jane Foster

Jane Foster has been a presence in the Marvel Comics universe for a very long time. She made her debut in Journey Into Mystery Vol. 1 #84 in 1962. She became Thor’s love interest and a nurse who worked alongside his alter ego, Donald Blake. However, her story changed in 2014. Jane’s husband and son died in a car accident, and she soon contracted breast cancer. When Thor lost his worthiness to wield Mjolnir, the All-Mother declared that there had to be a Thor, and Jane lifted the hammer and became the new Thor. She hid her identity from other heroes, but became a great hero regardless. However, when she operated as Thor, her body shed the chemotherapy to fight her cancer, taking time off her life every time she turned into Thor. She eventually gave up the role to beat Mangog but was rewarded for her bravery when she took up the mantle of a Valkyrie after those female warriors fell in battle to Malekith.

6) Destroyer Thor (Earth-15726)

Destroyer Thor is a Thor variant that appeared for the first time during Secret Wars in 2015, making his first appearance in Secret Wars: Battleworld #1. What makes him stand out is that he is a Thor variant that wears the Enchanted Destroyer Armor, which he used to his advantage when he worked with the Thor Corps on Battleworld. However, he eventually betrayed the Thor Corps when he teamed with Rune Thor to start killing every Donald Blake and Jane Foster they could find, against the orders of the Thor Corps and Doctor Doom. He has the power of Thor, but also can shoot blasts from his visor, which can destroy almost any known substance.

5) Ultimate Thor (Earth-1610)

When the Ultimate Marvel Comics line began, there was mystery about how the characters would be portrayed. The idea was to update the origins for modern days, and it was supposed to make things more realistic. Deaths matter in this universe, and some of the things (like gods) had origins along the lines of aliens rather than deities. However, with Thor, it turned out that he was an Asgardian, although his brother Loki arrived to make it seem like Thor was mentally unstable and not truly a God. He was a God, and he had the powers of Thor, although he didn’t receive them in full until later in the Ultimates run when Odin finally restored his worthiness. However, Ultimate Thor has a significant weakness: if his belt is removed, he loses his powers.

4) Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill proved he was worthy of lifting Mjolnir in a shocking moment, and he quickly became a fan favorite Marvel Comics character. Beta Ray Bill was a warrior before he became a Thor variant, defending his people from all sorts of threats, including that of Surtur and his Fire Demons. When Odin saw how hard Beta Ray Bill fought, he offered him a weapon of his own, forged from the same Uru that made Mjolnir. With Stormbreaker, Beta Ray Bill became an ally of Thor and the Asgardians. He possesses the same powers as Thor, but his strength is further augmented by his powerful cyborg body. He is also mostly invulnerable and immune to most threats.

3) Thor (Earth-616)

The main Thor Odinson is the Asgardian God who has appeared in Marvel Comics since 1962. As a superhero, there is almost no one more powerful than Thor. He has stood man-to-man with the Hulk and has defeated most other gods and demigods, including Hercules. When Thor returned after Civil War, he destroyed Iron Man without breaking a sweat and admitted that he had always held back in battle, knowing his full power. He is also one of the most experienced warriors in the Marvel Universe, having fought in numerous wars over the years. In 2025, Thor lost all his godly powers when he died and was resurrected as a human, but for most of his existence, there weren’t many heroes stronger than Thor.

2) Rune King Thor

Rune King Thor is the version of Thor that took over before Ragnarok and fought valiantly to the end of Asgard and Thor’s eventual death. While he ended up in the slumber of the gods, there is no doubt that Thor, in this form, was stronger than any other version of Thor in Marvel Comics history at that time. Thor first showed up in this form in Thor Disassembled when he had to seek out enhanced power after Odin’s death. He used the Rune Stones to increase his strength. He lost his eyes, but gained the ability to see into the past. What happened after this is that the Rune Stones made Rune King Thor powerful enough to stand up to Those Who Sit Above In Shadow and fight to prevent Ragnarok.

1) Old King Thor (Earth-14412)

Old King Thor appeared for the first time in Thor: God of Thunder Vol. 1 #1. In this series, Thor had to team with variants of himself to stop the brand-new Marvel Comics villain known as Gorr the God Butcher, who was killing gods everywhere. Old King Thor was the All-Father of Earth-14412, and he shared many similarities with Thor Odinson from Earth-616. He even referred to Thor as his “past self” in the series. Like Rune King Thor, this Thor variant gave up his sight to gain the All-Father knowledge, allowing him to defeat Malekith. He renamed the Odin-Force into the Thor-Force, and he used this immense power to help Thor and other variants defeat Gorr before using his power to send the variants back to their time. There was no Thor more powerful than this version, and he shows what the Earth-616 Thor might look forward to in his later years.