10 Avengers Villains Who Could Totally Defeat The Justice League

The Justice League are a team created in the mold of the Justice Society, bringing together the greatest heroes of their era to battle the most dangerous threats in the multiverse. The team has faced off against some of the most powerful villains ever, going up against enemies who aren’t just dangers to the world, but the entirety of creation. The group is on another level compared to their counterparts from Marvel, the Avengers. The League faces enemies that would freeze the blood of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, with the majority of villains Marvel’s greatest team faces unable to even scratch the Justice League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the Avengers do face off against amazing villains, and while most of them can’t hold a candle to the Justice League, some definitely can. These villains would prove to be too much for the League, their various powers and abilities making them extremely formidable. These ten Avengers villains could defeat the Justice League, challenging comics’ greatest team past their breaking point.

10) Apocalypse Twins

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Avengers were on fire in the ’10s, with some brilliant runs on the team giving readers best of all time stories. Uncanny Avengers saw the Avengers Unity Squad tackle the Apocalypse Twins, the children of Archangel and Pestilence who were trained by Kang. The two mutants had time based powers, impregnable Celestial armor, and Jarnbjorn, an ax that could cleave the armor of the all-powerful cosmic gods. They were masters strategists, having learned from the best, and their time powers allowed them to age enemies to dust if they wanted. The League would find the villains to be too much for them, as they would constantly be on the backfoot against them, reacting to their actions and not able to get in enough offense until it was too late.

9) The Celestials

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cosmic Marvel has given readers amazing stories, introducing them to villains who are nearly unstoppable. The Celestials fit this description. These inscrutable cosmic gods have power on another level. Up until the introduction of Jarnbjorn, we had never seen their armor broken by anything short of a god, which would be a problem for the Justice League; while powerful, they aren’t that level of power. Add in the fact that they’re basically just living energy that can break the laws of physics and control the fundamental forces of the universe, and they would be unstoppable foes for the League.

8) The High Evolutionary

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The High Evolutionary is one of those villains that is way more powerful and dangerous than he gets credit for. He’s reached the pinnacle of human evolution and has near-godlike power. He also is known for creating extremely powerful lackeys, and is used to working on a level that the Justice League isn’t. It’s not that he’s more powerful than anyone on the League — he’s nowhere near as strong as Superman or Wonder Woman or as fast as the Flash — but DC’s greatest heroes aren’t used to dealing with someone like him. They don’t have as much experience with someone who can evolve you up and down the evolutionary scale with a thought; the Avengers have beaten him so many times, they know what to expect. The High Evolutionary probably would only be able to beat the League once, but that could be all it took.

7) The Beyonder

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Beyonder is one of the few villains on this list that could actually overpower the Justice League. The One from Beyond is greater than gods, and comes from a race of beings that could destroy all of creation any time they wanted. He’s more the Justice League’s type of enemy, an all-powerful threat that can take down universes than the Avengers, which would make all the difference. There’s basically nothing that the League could do to beat him; they couldn’t overpower him and since they don’t really know him, they can’t take advantage of his psychological weaknesses. Their only hope is him falling in love with Wonder Woman; otherwise, he’d be able to overpower the group in combat.

6) Dormammu

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dormammu has some advantages against the Justice League right off the bat. To begin with, his magical might allows him to hurt Superman, which would make tons of difference in the battle. Since he’s a magical god himself, he could probably do irreparable damage to the spells that make Wonder Woman what she is. He has an entire dimension of lackeys to throw at the team, and near-infinite magical powers. The League doesn’t always have a magic user on the team, and since the magic users of the DC Multiverse wouldn’t know nothing about him, they wouldn’t know what tricks to use against him. That would give Dormammu the advantage he needs to win.

5) Absorbing Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Absorbing Man may seem like little more than a powerful canon fodder villain, and there’s a lot to that. Crusher Creel was given the powers to absorb anything he touched by Loki, meant to batter Thor to a standstill. However, he’s kind of dumb, which has allowed his foes to stop him. Here’s the thing, though: Absorbing Man’s powers are ridiculously OP when it comes right down to it. He can become anything. This would give him a chance against the Justice League, and it’s definitely possible for him to luck out a win against the team. There has been more than one time over the years where he’s killed the Avengers in some alternate future, and with amazing powers like his, he could probably do the same to the League.

4) Ultron

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ultron isn’t nearly as strong as Superman. He’s not as fast as the Flash. However, the android nightmare is as intelligent as they come, and his adamantium shell means that he’s indestructible. These two factors are going to allow him to defeat the Justice League. The League has never had to deal with adamantium, and foes as intelligent as Ultron have proven able to defeat them. When it comes right down to it, Ultron is durable and dangerous enough to figure out how to deal damage to the League, and knows how to break teams sent against him. H could make short work of the lesser members of the team while figuring out ways to defeat the more powerful ones.

3) Kang the Conqueror

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kang the Conqueror is the most dangerous time traveler in the Marvel Universe. The villain has devoted his life to molding himself into the perfect weapon, and has spent ages figuring out ways to deal with the various powers and skills that his enemies have or even could have. While he could go back in time and kill his foes in their crib, he prefers to beat them face to face, using skills and the best technology from every era against them. Kang’s temporal abilities would allow him to search the lives of the Leaguers for weaknesses and bring them to bear. Kang is all about winning, and the League would find themselves under the gun against the powerful, crafty villain.

2) Loki

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Loki has worn many guises, and has proven themselves to be one of the most dangerous beings in the Marvel universe. The God of Stories has grown and changed a lot, to the point where they’re not really all that much of a villain anymore. However, that doesn’t mean they’re any less formidable; quite the opposite really. Their mastery of magic and deceit would be enough to make up for any physical weaknesses against the Justice League’s more powerful members. Batman would give him some challenge, but Loki is a better cheater than the Dark Knight, so even he wouldn’t be able to defeat the Norse deity. The League would give it their all, but they’d fall before the power of the God of Stories.

1) Doctor Doom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Doom is a complicated monster, but he’s a monster nonetheless. The Latverian monarch believes himself to be the greatest human ever, and he would look on the Justice League as foes for that reason alone; none are greater than Doom. The thing about Victor is that he’s not only smart enough to deal with anything, he has all of the tools to hurt the League. He’s smarter than Batman, and his armor can drain the power of gods. He can steal the Flash and Superman’s powers from them, taking away the League’s heaviest hitters and become more dangerous than ever. His magical skills are enough to face off against anyone on the team, even without all of that. He’d be able to take them apart little by little, breaking each member until none could stand against him.

What Avengers villains do you think could defeat the Justice League? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!