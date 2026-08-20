Dark Horse Reveals The Return of Hit Series With The Ones Volume II First Look (Exclusive)

The brilliant team of Brian Michael Bendis, Jacob Edgar, K.J. Diaz, and Joshua Reed is teaming up with Dark Horse Comics once more, and that means fans get a chance to return to the wonderful and ever-so-chaotic world of The Ones. The hit superhero series is back with The Ones Volume II: The Other Ones, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the awaited return right here.

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The original series followed a host of individuals who believed they were their mythology’s chosen ones, only to find out that there was another actual chosen one that had to be defeated. In The Ones Volume II: The Other Ones, it’s time for this unexpected team to tackle another challenge, and that challenge is in the form of the other ones, who believe they were supposed to be The Ones. Things are about to get crazy, and you can check out the full cover for The Ones Vol II: The Other Ones below.

The Ones Volume II Is Just As Bonkers As The First, But It’s Also Perfect For New Readers

The original series was incredibly unpredictable and delightfully creative, and the team couldn’t be more thrilled about getting to jump back into this world. That said, this is also a perfect place for new readers to jump in and just have a great time.

“Jacob and I are so excited to be returning to The Ones,” said Bendis. “It’s a whole chapter in this mythological superhero comedy. It’s kind of everything I love about making comics. Jacob is brilliant and writing for him is deeply fun. in fact, this is about as much fun behind the scenes as it could be. I can’t wait to share this complete nonsense with you.”

“I never know what to expect when I get a new script from Brian for an issue of The Ones, in the best way,” added Edgar. “The heart and appeal of The Ones is the interplay and the hang with the characters. I’ve had so many people tell me, ‘I don’t know how you top the first story’ or ‘I don’t know where you go after THAT.’ But The Other Ones have been such a blast to create and drop into our world. And it totally works as a fresh jumping-on point, even if you haven’t read the first volume. We’ve got world-ending stakes, sure, but come for the hang. Hope you have as good a time as we are.” You can find the official description for the series below.

“There came a day, a day unlike any other, when all THE CHOSEN ONES from many different mythologies were ordered by a prophecy of the universe to band together and stand up and defeat the ACTUAL CHOSEN ONE. This was all news to the collective chosen ones, because not only did they find out there were other chosen ones, but that none of them were THE chosen one like they were told. (Unless this is what they were chosen for, which, spoilers: they were.)

Anyway, that first story has been told, and told so well, that THE ONES ARE BACK with an all-new challenge and a brand-new prophecy to fulfill. The Ones are back to take on THE OTHER ONES. Seems there are a few other people on Earth who thought or were told THEY were The Ones. And they are not thrilled.”

The Ones Volume II: The Other Ones #1 (of 4) hits comic stores on December 9th.