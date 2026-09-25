Every Gamma-Powered Hero in Marvel Comics (Who Isn’t the Hulk)

The Marvel Universe changed forever when mild-mannered nuclear physicist Bruce Banner was caught in a gamma bomb explosion and transformed into the Incredible Hulk. Empowered by hazardous radiation, the Hulk is among Marvel’s most powerful heroes thanks to his infinite strength. Naturally, the Hulk is far from the only person exposed to gamma radiation and turned into a giant terrifying monster. Many of the Hulk’s greatest enemies, like Abomination, the Leader, and Red Hulk, are all similarly gamma-powered villains who use their powers to spread death and destruction. However, some characters, when transformed into gamma-irradiated monsters, become heroes and are the Hulk’s closest allies.

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Gamma is a very dangerous and unpredictable type of radiation whose effects on people range drastically. Sometimes a person becomes a hulking, mindless beast hellbent on destroying everything in their path. Other times, gamma radiation only provides someone with incredible powers but with no side effects on their mental health. These latter types of characters have a much better chance of becoming superheroes.

10) Lyra

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In the post-apocalyptic future of Earth-8009, the Hulk’s DNA was spliced with that of the powerful superhuman warrior Thundra. The result was their genetically engineered daughter, Lyra. Raised as a mighty soldier in Thundra’s United Sisterhood Republic, Lyra inherited her father’s green skin and gamma powers. However, to prevent Lyra from going on destructive, rage-fueled rampages like the Hulk, the engineers who created her made her strength diminish the angrier she becomes. Still, Lyra is a proud and skilled warrior who can lift 100 tons. After traveling to the main Marvel Earth-616 universe, Lyra became an ally of other Hulk Family members and a pupil of She-Hulk. Lyra also joined superhero teams like A.R.M.O.R. and the Defenders and enrolled in Avengers Academy. Although Marvel hasn’t used Lyra for years and seems to have completely forgotten about her, she was a powerful hero and one of the most underrated children of the Hulk.

9) American Kaiju

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One of Marvel’s most bizarre characters, Todd Ziller, aka American Kaiju, is essentially a version of Godzilla who feels overwhelming patriotism towards the United States. In another attempt to recreate Captain America’s Super Soldier Serum, the U.S. Army subjected Corporal Ziller to an experimental serum that contained the Lizard’s formula, mutant growth hormones, Pym Particles, and gamma radiation. Unsurprisingly, that dangerous concoction didn’t turn Ziller into a new Captain America, but instead into a 650-foot-tall reptile. Ziller can transform into American Kaiju at will and retains his human intellect. Along with a giant American flag tattoo, this patriotic beast has a roar that sounds like he’s shouting USA. If that didn’t make it obvious, American Kaiju is a fiercely loyal agent of the U.S. Government who will fight with or against the rest of the superhero community if his superiors order him to, making him an unpredictable and dangerous anti-hero.

8) Weapon H

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The Weapon X Program is always trying to make new super soldiers, and Weapon H is their crowning achievement. After mercenary Clayton Cortez refused to kill civilians, he was kidnapped by Weapon X and used in their experiments to create Wolverine/Hulk hybrid mutant-killing soldiers. Infused with Wolverine and Hulk DNA and grafted with adamantium bones, Cortez was transformed into the goliath Weapon H. This terrifying beast has the strength of the Hulk and the claws of Wolverine. Weapon H also has the unique ability to mimic the powers of other gamma mutates like Red Hulk and Harpy. Like so many other Weapon X projects, Weapon H went rogue and escaped his imprisonment. Once Weapon H reunited with his family and regained some of his lost memories, he dedicated himself to protecting them from corrupt corporations and monsters. Melding the powers of two of Marvel’s angriest heroes, Weapon H has been an invaluable member of the War and Savage Avengers.

7) Sasquatch

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Easily the hairiest of all gamma mutates, Walter Langkowski, aka Sasquatch, is a founding member of the Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight. Langkowski went to college with Bruce Banner, which led him, like Bruce, to become fascinated with gamma radiation. His goal was to create new Hulks that could control their powers. So, Langkowski used himself as a test subject and bathed in gamma rays. The experiment transformed him into a giant hairy beast with superhuman strength and durability. Additionally, he was successful in retaining his sanity and he can change between his human and Sasquatch forms on a dime. The experiment also caused Langkowski to open a mystical rift that caused him to merge with the Great Beast Tanaraq, which made him even stronger. Sasquatch is the brains and brawn of Alpha Flight and arguably the team’s most valuable member. When Sasquatch died, he swapped bodies with fellow gamma-irradiated hero Doc Samson, ensuring that he continues to aid Alpha Flight with his strength and intellect.

6) Brawn

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For years, the child prodigy Amadeus Cho was a sidekick to muscle-bound heroes like the Hulk and Hercules. However, that all changed when the Hulk absorbed a lethal amount of radiation that threatened to kill him and countless innocent people. To save the day, Amadeus used nanites to absorb the Hulk’s powers. Transforming into the Totally Awesome Hulk, Amadeus has complete control of his massive gamma-irradiated body. Like Professor Hulk, Amadeus in this form combines his overwhelming strength with his vast intelligence to be a capable hero. However, when a violent Hulk personality did begin to emerge, Amadeus used more nanites to suppress a large portion of the gamma radiation coursing through his veins. This helped Amadeus regain his sanity while also shrinking him to a less gargantuan version of the Hulk. Renamed Brawn, Amadeus has since become an integral member of teams like the Champions and Agents of Atlas.

5) Red Harpy

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Betty Ross has been by Bruce Banner’s side since the beginning as his primary love interest. As one can imagine, dating a gamma-irradiated hero can be very dangerous. After marrying Bruce, Betty was murdered by Abomination, who poisoned her with his gamma-irradiated blood. However, Betty would eventually be resurrected as the powerful Red She-Hulk by the Leader. The villain’s attempts to control Red She-Hulk failed and she became an anti-hero. Like her father, Red Hulk, Betty possessed superhuman strength and the ability to absorb and release large amounts of destructive energy. When Bushwacker killed Betty again, the Green Door resurrected her as the monstrous Red Harpy. Although not as strong as the Hulk, Red Harpy has giant wings, razor-sharp talons, and the ability to fire energy bolts from her hands. Despite her monstrous new appearance, Red Harpy is a well-meaning anti-hero that has a love-hate relationship with the Hulk and Bruce.

4) Doc Samson

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With the Hulk’s issues with anger management, it should come as no surprise that he’d need a therapist. Leonard “Doc” Samson was a psychiatrist conscripted by the military to cure Bruce of his Hulk persona. However, Samson later exposed himself to gamma rays to give himself super-strength. The result was the scrawny psychiatrist transformed into a large, muscular gamma mutate with green hair. Like the biblical character he’s named after, Samson’s strength directly correlates to the length of his hair. Despite being nowhere near as powerful as other gamma mutants, Samson has been an integral ally and friend to the Hulk. When Doc Samson died, he gained a significant power-up and a form more in line with other gamma monsters. Unable to return to his old body, Samson swapped bodies with Sasquatch, becoming a large, green, hairy beast with strong interpersonal skills. Still, Samson is a compassionate and brilliant man who’s always willing to help the Hulk.

3) Skaar

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When the Hulk was banished from Earth to the planet Sakaar, he made himself king and expected to have a child with his wife, Caiera. When an explosion claimed the life of Caiera, the Hulk left Sakaar without realizing that their infant son, named Skaar, had survived. Like his father, Skaar grew up to be a hulking green behemoth with serious anger issues. Believing the Hulk abandoned him, the barbaric Skaar traveled to Earth for revenge. However, when he discovered his father was actually a hero, Skaar abandoned his quest for revenge and became a crimefighter. In addition to his gamma-enhanced strength from his father, Skaar also inherited his mother’s Shadow People physiology and the ability to use the Old Power. This ability lets Skaar manipulate all forms of earth and lava and even turn himself into living stone. While Skaar’s relationship with his father is strained, he’s still a mighty hero.

2) A-Bomb

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Rick Jones is responsible for the Hulk’s existence. When the teen unknowingly entered the testing site of the gamma bomb, Bruce saved Rick at the expense of being bathed in radiation. Since then, Rick has had a close connection with the Hulk along with other heroes like Captain Marvel, Captain America, Rom the Spaceknight, and Toxin. Of course, Rick inevitably found himself turned into a gamma mutate. This happened when Rick was captured by the mad scientist group Intelligencia, who transformed him into the gamma-irradiated beast A-Bomb. Despite looking like the Hulk’s archenemy Abomination, A-Bomb stayed by the Jolly Green Giant’s side as one of his strongest allies. Even after losing his A-Bomb form, Rick has been repeatedly mutated into various monstrous forms, whether by merging with Abomination’s corps or with fellow gamma mutate Del Frye. Although Rick has now been drained of all his gamma radiation, he’s still the Hulk’s best friend.

1) She-Hulk

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Outside of the Hulk himself, no gamma-powered hero is more iconic than his cousin, She-Hulk. When lawyer Jennifer Walters was shot in a drive-by, Bruce saved her life by giving her a blood transfusion. Naturally, this gave Jennifer the ability to transform into a large green monster. However, Jennifer immediately set herself apart from her cousin because she maintained complete control of herself after her transformation. She is able to do this because she lacks Bruce’s trauma, suppressed rage, and dissociative identity disorder. Surprisingly, Jennifer prefers her She-Hulk form and even uses it to be a superpowered lawyer. She-Hulk is also recognized as one of the first Marvel superheroes to break the fourth wall constantly. With strength comparable to her cousin, She-Hulk is a powerful and skilled fighter. She’s also been an integral part of the Fantastic Four and the Avengers. Whether as a superhero or an attorney, She-Hulk is a fan-favorite hero who shows that not every gamma mutate and lawyer is a monster.