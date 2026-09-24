5 Underrated Marvel Anti-Heroes Who Need More Attention

Marvel Comics is undoubtedly the pioneer of anti-heroes in superhero comics. As far back as the 1940s, Marvel has been creating characters like Namor the Sub-Mariner who walk a fine line between hero and villain. Since then, Marvel has created some of the most iconic and influential anti-heroes in modern history, including Wolverine, the Hulk, Deadpool, the Punisher, Cable, Ghost Rider, and Scarlet Witch. With so many ruthless anti-heroes running around slaughtering bad guys (often with collateral damage), some lethal crimefighters have inevitably fallen under the radar. These underrated anti-heroes have the stories, skills, and powers to become A-listers if readers recognize their greatness.

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Marvel has no shortage of crimefighters who are either willing to kill criminals or transform into world-villains themselves at the drop of a hat. And of all these anti-heroes, these characters specifically deserve far more attention.

5) Hellstorm

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The literal Son of Satan seems like the last person to be a hero, but that’s exactly the case for Daimon Hellstrom, aka Hellstorm. Daimon’s mother married a Hell-Lord named Marduk Kurios, aka the Devil. Despite having been conceived to aid in Hell’s conquest of Earth, Daimon grew up to resent his demonic father and sought to use his powers to protect humanity. With his human/demon physiology, Hellstrom possesses an assortment of superpowers including superhuman strength, hellfire projection, telepathy, telekinesis, astral projection, teleportation, shapeshifting, sorcery, and time manipulation. Hellstrom has used these powers as an integral member of the Defenders, and even married one of his teammates, Hellcat. Still, Hellstorm’s demonic heritage has corrupted him, and he occasionally uses his powers for their intended purpose: spreading chaos and destruction. Hellstorm’s battle to contain his demonic half and use his inherently evil nature for good makes him an engaging character with a lot of untapped potential.

4) Solo

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James Bourne was a soldier assigned to an anti-terrorist unit where he received a microchip in his brain that grants him the ability to teleport. When James’ unit was betrayed and the love of his life was killed in a terrorist attack, he struck out on his own as the vigilante Solo. With the mantra “While Solo lives, terrorism dies,” the former soldier staged a one-man war on terrorists. With his combat and weapons proficiency, combined with his ability to teleport and catch enemies by surprise, Solo became the scourge of terrorists everywhere. When Solo isn’t slaughtering terrorists, he works as a mercenary, selling his skills to the highest bidder. Solo has also had numerous run-ins with Spider-Man and other heroes, both as an ally and an enemy. Solo is Marvel’s top counter-terrorism vigilante, and his constant grappling with the ethical weight of his violent crusade makes him a complex, engaging anti-hero.

3) Paladin

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Paladin’s real name is unknown, but what is known is that he’s always ready to take a job, no matter how dangerous. Neither a hero nor a villain, Paladin is simply a mercenary dedicated to his craft who will complete any assignment that comes his way. Yet, while Paladin usually only cares about getting paid, he still lives by a moral code. Although Paladin will kill his enemies if necessary, he tends to rely instead on his signature Stun-Gun to render his targets unconscious. This honorable side has made Paladin a frequent yet underrated ally of heroes like Spider-Man, Wasp, and Daredevil. At the same time, Paladin has sometimes found himself working for the wrong kind of people and being forced to fight members of the superhero community. With his honorable yet money-driven personality, Paladin has what it takes to get the spotlight instead of being stuck in secondary roles.

2) Deathlok

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A time-traveling cyborg from a dark future, Deathlok is essentially a blended version of Robocop and the Terminator. Several Deathloks have appeared over the years and across numerous timelines. The first Deathlok was the deceased soldier Luther Manning, who was resurrected as a killer cyborg before being sent back in time to prevent the dark future he originated from. All following Deathloks have similar origins as killer cyborgs created to stop future apocalypses. Each Deathlok’s cybernetic enhancements give him incredible superhuman strength and skill with all manner of weapons. Additionally, all Deathloks struggle to comprehend their new cyborg existence. At the same time, they desperately try to reclaim or maintain their humanity. When Deathlok first debuted, he was a trailblazer for Marvel’s fascination with post-apocalyptic futures and time travel storylines. With Marvel continually returning to this type of plotline, it’s shocking that it doesn’t feature this psychologically complex cyborg more often.

1) Ares

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Thor and Hercules may be the most popular crimefighting gods in the Marvel Universe, but the Greek God of War Ares deserves far more recognition. When Ares first appeared, he was a straight-up villain who tried to usurp his father’s rule and take over Olympus. Despite that rap sheet, Iron Man eventually recruited Ares into the Avengers, and he became the team’s berserker and most skilled warrior. For a time, Ares even retired and lived a quiet life with his son Alex. However, whether through outside manipulation or by giving in to his nature as a God of War, Ares has frequently regressed to his villainous, bloodthirsty roots. Ares constantly shifts between trying to save the world and trying to plunge it into eternal war. Yet whether Ares acts as a hero or a villain, his immense strength, mixed with his brutal, over-the-top personality, makes him an extremely entertaining and complex anti-hero.