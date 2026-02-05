10 Best Flash Stories in DC Comics History

Debuting in 1940, the Flash is one of DC Comics’ oldest and most iconic superheroes. Over the past 85 years, the Flash stories have advanced concepts and themes that have pushed the boundaries of what can be done in comics. In that time, several iconic heroes have taken up the Flash mantle, including Jay Garrick, Barry Allen, and Wally West. All these speedsters bring their own unique stories and struggles. These Flashes, along with the broader Flash Family, have been at the center of some of DC Comics’ most impactful and emotionally powerful stories and have been integral in shaping the DC universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most famous speedster superhero of all time, the Flash, is a hero who has traversed all of time and space while remaining emotionally grounded. From adventures across the multiverse to deep familial dramas, these are the Flash’s most fantastic storylines.

10) “The Death of Iris West”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In one of the Flash’s darkest storylines, “The Death of Iris West” concerns the murder of Barry’s wife, Iris. The trauma of Iris’ death sends Barry spiraling as he desperately tries to uncover who killed her. It’s eventually revealed that Iris’ killer is none other than Eobard Thawne, the Reverse-Flash. Barry’s grief and drive for revenge lead to him fighting the Justice League and even begging Green Lantern to try to resurrect Iris. “The Death of Iris West” is a heartbreaking story about loss and the death of the Flash’s most iconic love interest. The story has had a long-lasting impact on future Flash storylines and has cemented the Reverse-Flash’s role as Barry’s archnemesis.

9) “Rogue War”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The blue-collar supervillain team, the Rogues, are a collection of some of the Flash’s most three-dimensional foes. In “Rogue War,” the Rogues engage in a conflict among themselves that threatens to tear Keystone City apart. In the story, reformed members of the Rogues work with the FBI to apprehend the Rogues who haven’t given up their criminal ways. Obviously, the non-reformed Rogues won’t go quietly, and it leads to an all-out war between the two groups. Wally tries to stop the battle between the Rogues before someone gets killed. However, things get worse when two Reverse-Flashes, Hunter Zolomon and Eobard Thawne, team up against the Scarlet Speedster. “Rogue War” is the perfect send-off for Geoff Johns’ time writing the Flash stories.

8) “Blitz”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When Wally West became the new Flash, it was only a matter of time until he had his own Reverse-Flash nemesis. In “Blitz,” Wally refuses to change the past to undo the paralysis of his friend, Hunter Zolomon. The rejection causes Zolomon to snap. After an accident, he transforms into the time-manipulating speedster supervillain Zoom. With his new powers, Zoom dedicates his life to inflicting horrible tragedies on Wally in a demented calculus that they will make Wally a better hero. From Zoom’s incalculable speed and knowledge of Wally’s secret identity, Wally must push himself like never before to keep his loved ones safe. “Blitz” is a harrowing story full of tragedy and suspense that introduces one of the Flash Family’s deadliest adversaries.

7) “Born to Run”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

After the Crisis on Infinite Earths rebooted the DC Universe and saw the death of Barry Allen, “Born to Run” modernized Wally West’s origin story and showed his transformation into the new Flash. The story centers around Wally reminiscing about his origin and evolution into the latest Scarlet Speedster. He recalls how he first got his powers and became his uncle Barry’s protégé, Kid Flash, and the many emotional and physical challenges that he faced. Additionally, in “Born to Run,” Wally deals with the loss of his mentor while questioning if he’s worthy enough to carry on the Flash legacy. Not only does this story retell Wally’s origin, but it also tells a heartfelt story that defines Wally’s new role as DC Comics’ new Flash.

6) Rebirth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Twenty years after his death during Crisis on Infinite Earths, Barry Allen finally returns to DC Comics. Barry then quickly makes a significant impact with his first storyline: Rebirth. After his resurrection during Final Crisis, Barry tries to find his place in a world that has changed since his death. Barry isn’t the only person who makes a comeback, as Eobard Thawne returns and drops one of the most impactful twists in Flash history. Eobard reveals that through time travel, he was the one who murdered Barry’s mother and framed his father when the hero was a child. Rebirth is an incredible story that introduces Barry to new readers while also tackling essential themes of life, death, and rebirth.

5) “Terminal Velocity”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of Wally West’s most impactful storylines, “Terminal Velocity,” establishes numerous key parts of Flash lore that become intrinsic to the character. When Wally has a vision of his girlfriend Linda Park dying in the future, he does everything he can to ensure that it doesn’t come to pass. This especially becomes an issue when the terrorist cult Kobra tries to assassinate Linda for investigating their evil plans with an earthquake machine. The story introduces Barry’s grandson from the future, Bart Allen, as Impulse, who quickly becomes a complex and fun teen superhero. Additionally, “Terminal Velocity” introduces the idea of the Speed Force as a separate dimension and helps establish the Flash Family dynamic and Wally’s role as their leader.

4) Flashpoint

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The final story in the New Earth continuity, Flashpoint ushered in the New 52 reboot that would define all future DC Comics storylines. When Barry wakes up in an alternate timeline, he discovers that his mother is alive and that he doesn’t have powers. The rest of the world is even stranger: Superman was raised in an isolated prison, Thomas Wayne is Batman, and Wonder Woman and Aquaman are engaging in a war that threatens to tear the Earth apart. Barry eventually discovers that he’s the one who broke the timeline by going back in time and preventing his mother’s murder. Flashpoint is an emotionally charged epic that stands as one of the most influential stories in DC Comics history.

3) “A Flash of the Lightning”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

“A Flash of the Lightning” is a part of the grander Crisis on Infinite Earths event that reshaped the DC Universe. In this story, Barry stands alone against the Anti-Monitor. An all-powerful multiversal villain, the Anti-Monitor develops a machine capable of eradicating all of existence. And in one of the most impactful deaths in comic book history, Barry Allen runs to his limit and sacrifices his life to the Speed Force to destroy the machine and save the multiverse. Barry had defined the Silver Age of comics, and his death marked DC Comics’ closing of that period and the beginning of a new one. Barry’s death also ushers in Wally West taking up the mantle of his predecessor.

2) “The Flash of Two Worlds”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the most important single issues in comic book history, “The Flash of Two Worlds” introduces the concept of the multiverse in superhero media by having the Silver Age Flash, Barry Allen, meet the original Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick. After Barry accidentally travels to Earth-2, he teams up with Jay to defeat villains like the Shade, the Thinker, and the Fiddler. This issue gave DC Comics the chance to revive many of its Golden Age heroes, such as the Justice Society of America, and begin the trend of crossover events. It was a bold and exciting story that forever changed the landscape of the superhero genre, with every multiverse story across the comic book industry taking inspiration from the meeting of Flashes of two generations and universes.

1) “The Return of Barry Allen”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The story that proved Wally West is DC’s greatest legacy hero is “The Return of Barry Allen.” In this story, Barry seemingly returns from the dead after the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. In a tale that brilliantly subverts the superhero resurrection trope, Barry returns much more paranoid and violent than before his death. Barry even accuses Wally of stealing his mantle. The major twist is that the man who returned wasn’t Barry Allen, but instead Eobard Thawne, who tried to hijack his nemesis’ legacy for himself. During a time when readers were on the fence over whether Wally should be the Flash, “The Return of Barry Allen” showed everyone why he deserved to be the Scarlet Speedster of the next generation.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!