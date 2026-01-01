Every Version of the Reverse-Flash, Ranked

From Superman and Lex Luthor to Batman and the Joker, every superhero has an archnemesis, and the Flash is no exception. In DC Comics, the Flash is a mantle passed down through generations, including heroes like Jay Garrick, Barry Allen, Wally West, and Bart Allen. While each Flash has their own somewhat unique rogues’ gallery, what they all have in common is an archenemy: the Reverse-Flash. Like the Flash, the Reverse-Flash mantle has been passed down to several speedster villains. Every person who takes on the Reverse-Flash identity has a vendetta against at least one member of the Flash Family. With their mastery of speed and propensity for sadism, every Reverse-Flash is a dark reflection of the Scarlet Speedster.

From the Golden Age to the 30th century, the Reverse-Flash and Flash mantles have been locked in a rivalry spanning numerous generations. These are the fastest, strongest, and most wicked versions of the Reverse-Flash ever to plague the Flash Family.

5) Rival

The first Reverse-Flash, Edward Clariss, aka the Rival, is always trying to prove his superiority over the original Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick. A professor at the same university as Jay, Edward attempted to recreate the formula that gave the hero his super-speed. Upon gaining super-speed, the Rival used his powers to commit crimes and tried to kill Jay. Although the Rival’s original super-speed formula was only temporary, he would periodically return — having regained his powers and resuming his mission to kill Jay and everyone he loves. Despite laying the groundwork for the Reverse-Flash mantle, the Rival himself never demonstrated any noteworthy feats of speed or pulled off any major crimes against the Flash Family. The original sometimes gets left in the dust.

4) Inertia

Thaddeus “Tad” Thawne, aka Inertia, is the archnemesis and clone of Bart Allen, aka Impulse. Like Bart, Inertia hails from the 30th century before travelling back in time to the modern day. Inertia was raised in a super-slow simulation to be methodical and ruthless. He was also raised to despise the Allen family, particularly Bart, and has dedicated his life to killing him. Inertia created his own version of the Rogues and briefly used the alias Kid Zoom while serving as the sidekick for another Reverse-Flash, Zoom. Inertia is continually working to destroy Bart’s loved ones, including his girlfriend, Valeria Perez, and the Teen Titans. A sadistic and cunning brat, Inertia makes it painfully clear that the feud between the Allen and Thawne families is destined to last centuries.

3) New 52 Reverse-Flash

When the New 52 rebooted the DC Universe, a new Reverse-Flash emerged who had much closer ties to the Flash Family: Danny West. Danny is the brother of Barry Allen’s girlfriend, Iris West, and the father of the new Kid Flash, Wallace West. After a freak accident gave Danny access to the Speed Force, he became obsessed with going back in time and killing his abusive father before he could ever hurt him or Iris. As Reverse-Flash, Danny began killing people with access to the Speed Force so that he could absorb the power necessary to time-travel. Despite Danny’s nightmarish abilities and compelling motivation, he was killed off while working with the Suicide Squad and hasn’t been seen since.

2) Zoom

Once a good friend of Wally West, Hunter Zolomon’s life is defined by tragedy. His mother was murdered by his serial killer father, his fiancé was killed in a botched FBI raid, and Gorilla Grodd paralyzed him. When Wally refused to travel back in time to prevent his friend’s injury, Zolomon’s mind snapped. After failing to use a time machine to go back in time, Zolomon gained the power to accelerate his personal timeline, giving the illusion of super-speed. As the villain Zoom, he sought to make Wally a more ruthless hero by forcing him to endure horrible tragedies. In his most insidious act, Zoom made Wally’s wife, Linda, suffer a miscarriage. Zoom has become one of the most dangerous and persistent threats to the Flash Family.

1) Professor Zoom

Eobard Thawne, aka Professor Zoom, is the definitive Reverse-Flash and the source of the Flash Family’s worst tragedies. A Barry Allen fanboy from the 25th century, Thawne replicated the accident that originally gave his hero his powers. Upon travelling back in time and discovering that he was destined to become Barry’s archnemesis, Thawne went insane. Through time travel, Thawne became responsible for every bad thing that ever happened to Barry, including the death of his mother and wife. He also orchestrated the events that led to the creation of Zoom. Additionally, Thawne is the most powerful Reverse-Flash because he’s an immortal living paradox who’s immune to causation and the rules of time travel. Consequently, few villains in DC Comics can match the cruelty and power of Eobard Thawne.

