10 Best Marvel Villains Without Superpowers

Marvel Comics has plenty of powerful characters, but when it comes right down to it, their heroes and villains alike are of a lower power level than their distinguished competition (or at least, it used to be that way; power scalers are in the building at Marvel now). This helps give their stories more realism and there’s an entire ecosystem of heroes and villains without powers of any kind. They have to work harder than their powered compatriots, especially the villains. They face off against heroes who have them beat in some ways and yet have been successful enough to have entire villainous careers, with some of them rising to the top of the villain pecking order in the Marvel Universe.

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Over the years, Marvel villains without superpowers have become one of the most important parts of the stories of Earth-616. Some of them are smart, some of them are strong, some of them are skilled, and some of them are just brutal monsters without a shred of decency. They have come up with schemes that have challenged the best heroes ever, showing the world that you don’t need powers to be a successful villain. These are the ten best Marvel villains without superpowers, bad guys who do more with less.

10) Baron Strucker

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Hydra is one of Marvel’s most important organizations, but the modern version is quite different from the one that I grew up with, thanks to the MCU. Suddenly, they’re all Nazis and not just evil guys willing to work with anyone to get power, with characters like Red Skull and Baron Zemo elevated to their forever leaders. However, once upon a time, there was another leader of Hydra, the diametric opposite of Nick Fury – Baron Wolfgang Von Strucker. Strucker was German royalty who had worked with the Nazis, getting his hands on the Infinity Formula and living for decades past his prime. He lost a hand and had it replaced with a robotic one, and has always been a major part of Hydra. He doesn’t show up much anymore, but he’s an awesome bad guy.

9) The Gweilo

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“Not Dead Yet” is one of the best Wolverine stories of the ’90s and it gave readers an amazing non-powered villain (who we’ll unfortunately never see again). This story saw the now-adamantium-less Wolverine being targeted by a mysterious enemy, eventually discovering it’s a man named Roddy McLeish, who became known as the Gweilo, which means “white ghost” in Chinese. He got this name because he could slip into anywhere and kill anyone. He was a master of traps and plans – Wolvie said he was the most feared killer in their community back then – and he almost killed Wolverine many times over the story. However, Logan would eventually go after the mercenary and kill him. He was a fantastic non-powered villain, using his wits and skills to almost kill Marvel’s toughest mutant.

8) Viper

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Viper is another relic of old Hydra. Ophelia Sarkissian was born in a war-torn region of Europe, surviving from a young age and learning that life was cheap. She became the master of poisons known as Viper and became a killer herself, working in the black ops community (where she ended up meeting Logan in Madripoor, the two working with the owner of the Princess Bar, Seraph, with him ending up owing her a favor), eventually becoming Madame Hydra and battling against SHIELD and numerous other heroes. She married Wolverine, took over Madripoor for a while, and then rejoined Hydra, where she was bonded with the Hive. It’s not known whether she’s alive and in control or dead and the Hive is (if it’s anything like the Hive entity from Earth X, she’s dead), but she’s still an amazing villain.

7) Taskmaster

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Taskmaster is one of the coolest villains ever and always has been, starting with his amazing costume, a big ostentatious number that tells you everything you need to know about Taskie. He has photographic reflexes, allowing him to copy any movement he’s seen. This has made him into one of the greatest henchmen ever, to the extent that he trains them for a living when he isn’t doing jobs. He’s not some evil person who wants to take over the world and he doesn’t hate everyone or anything like that. He just wants to make money and fight people. He’s hilarious, he’s skilled, and he’s one of Marvel best villains ever.

6) Kraven the Hunter

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Sergei Kravenoff was a hard man, becoming the world’s greatest hunter. There was nothing he couldn’t kill and he began testing himself against most dangerous game. Eventually, he had reached the extent of what he could hunt on Earth… until he saw Spider-Man. He became obsessed with hunting and killing the young hero and become one of Spider-Man’s first villains. He would go after the Wall-Crawler numerous times, using potions and herbs to enhance his strength and speed to peak human levels, helping found the Sinister Six, and earning a fearsome reputation. He joined the ranks of villains who destroyed Spider-Man in battle in “Kraven’s Last Hunt”, beating the hero, taking his costume and fighting crime to prove he was better than the spider, and then killed himself. He’s since returned as a clone, continuing his quest for the greatest game.

5) Kang the Conqueror

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Kang the Conqueror is one of the Avengers’ greatest villains and he’s done it without powers. He came from a future where there was nothing left to conquer and as a teen learned of his future. He went back in time to stop himself from becoming a villain but failed. Then he used future technology to become the Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Rama-Tut, battling Apocalypse and the Fantastic Four. He’d return to the future and decide to conquer everything, using his prodigious smarts, powerful tech, and tactical skills to defeat everything in his path. Eventually, he grew bored and turned his attention to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Since then, he’s been trying to destroy them, creating powerful armor and weapons in order to even up the odds. He’s an amazing villain, a favorite of fans young and old.

4) Bullseye

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Bullseye is one of Marvel’s greatest villains, bar none. Little is known about the assassin other than he trained himself to kill someone with anything he throws. He loved to kill people and became the best assassin out there, with Kingpin basically keeping him on retainer. He can kill you with a toothpick and fights like a demon. He’s most known for fighting Daredevil, the two of them having some of the most furious battles ever. He’s also fought Spider-Man, Captain America, Old Man Logan, and so many other heroes, even other villains. He’s the epitome of a psychopath, a person who only takes glee from hurting other people. He’s even had some of his bones replaced with adamantium, adding to his durability, all to keep him on the streets killing anyone he’s paid too.

3) Baron Zemo

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Baron Heinrich Zemo was a member of Hydra, working with the Nazis and trying to kill Captain America. He was partly responsible for the “death” of Bucky and the loss of Cap, and secretly battled SHIELD for years. When the Avengers showed up, he formed the Masters of Evil and was eventually killed and replaced by his son Helmut. This new Baron Zemo became many times the villain his father was. He defeated the Avengers with the Masters of Evil, created the Thunderbolts in an attempt to take advantage of the hero vacuum after “Onslaught”, and has been a thorn in the side of the heroes ever since. He’s fiendishly intelligent and a pretty great fighter, making him the perfect villain for punching above his weight class.

2) Red Skull

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The Red Skull is one of Marvel’s most hated – yet legendary – villains. Johann Schmidt was a monster from the beginning, killing a little girl that he used to play with. As a bellhop in Berlin, he earned the attention of Adolf Hitler. He became one of the most prolific killers in the history of the Third Reich, his brutality scaring the Allies so much they created their super soldier programs, leading to the creation of Captain America. Since then, the villain has become one of the most dangerous beings on Earth. He’s devoted himself to creating a Fourth Reich with him at its head. He’s been a key member of Hydra, has tried to play with Cosmic Cubes many times, and even had his brain put into a clone of Steve Rogers’ body. The two have had some hellacious battles, the embodiments of freedom and fascism battling each other. It’s always fun to watch a Nazi get beat up and that’s kept Red Skull around for decades.

1) Kingpin

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I was torn on whether number one should be Skull or Kingpin, but Wilson Fisk is the right choice. Wilson started as a low-level street tough and became the most powerful gangster in New York City, a man as ruthless as he was intelligent. If he wanted you dead, you were dead and he was more than capable of doing it himself. He’s a mountain of muscle, trained in fighting arts like sumo, which take advantage of his size and strength. Kingpin fights Spider-Man hand to hand, which says it all about how tough he is. He’s known as Daredevil’s greatest foe and has even been able to become mayor of New York City. He’s an amazing villain and he’s never needed any superpower to get to the heights he has.

What’s your favorite non-powered Marvel villain? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!