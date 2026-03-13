Marvel Officially Unleashes Its Answer to KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters was an international sensation and an instant classic. It followed the three K-pop idols of Huntrix as they secretly fought demonic forces with the power of song, keeping the world safe and entertained at the same time. This movie didn’t just succeed; it completely took over the world. It blasted everything else out of the water and immediately shouted that it was a movie you had to see, or you were missing out. Even almost a year after its release, fans are still glued to every piece of news there is, desperate for something that will fill that Huntrix-shaped hole in their hearts.

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Marvel comics might just have exactly what those fans have been asking for. For fans looking for more K-pop action, Luna Snow is just the character for you. Originally introduced in the Marvel Future Fight video game and popularized by Marvel Rivals, Luna Snow is a K-pop icon with ice-based powers. She sings, fights crime, and makes darn sure the fans love every second of it. What fans might not know is that she made her own comic book debut some time ago, and her newest adventure in Luna Snow: World Tour is very clearly Marvel’s attempt at building their own Huntrix group.

Luna Snow Battles Against Bad Vibes (And Villains)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Following Emperor Doom’s downfall, Luna was in a rough spot. She reluctantly created musical propaganda for his rule, and while she rebelled against him in the end, the public wasn’t so quick to forget her lip service for their fascist overlord. After a concert went wrong thanks to rioting fans, Luna was officially replaced by Vibe, a much less talented musician whose music could entrance people. With her career dead in the water, Luna got bitter, doing small-time concerts where she poured her anger into her songs. When she was at her lowest, Luna found a robot blaring Vibe’s song, with people dumping their money inside it. Sunspot arrived to help her, and they discovered Vibe was manipulating people to steal their money.

The fire-and-ice duo tried to take Vibe down, but they couldn’t battle through her army of love-powered robots and mind-controlled Kaijus. To beat Vibe, they had to assemble a proper team. They recruited Luna’s old teammate, Wave, and music/superhero legend Rick Jones. The team crashed Vibe’s tour-ending concert, where they revealed the scheme, only for the real mastermind to reveal himself as her manager, secretly Eros in disguise. He offered to make Luna the star of the world where everyone would love her, but Luna rejected him, and Vibe sent Eros flying home. Now, however, everyone hated Vibe as much as Luna. Lost, she asked the icon what to do, and Luna suggested they all vibe together, setting up a brand new musical team.

KPop Heroes Who Hunt the Bad Guys

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The parallels between Luna Snow’s newest adventure and KPop Demon Hunters are incredibly obvious. Luna is a world-famous K-pop idol who fights monsters and villains, all while struggling against a past connection with a hated villain. The untalented Vibe is obviously a pastiche of the Saja Boys, using catchy but shallow music to win the hearts of the public. Eros is very clearly a stand-in for Gwi-Ma, where both use their powers to offer devil’s bargains but are ultimately rejected by the talented star. Of course, the Huntrix stand-ins are Luna Snow’s new team, now five instead of three, including three musical characters and two non-musical characters, letting them operate as both a song-based and regular superhero team.

Marvel would obviously want to get in on the K-popularity with their own take on the world-famous demon hunters. While Luna Snow and her crew didn’t exactly take on demons, they definitely evoke the same idea as Huntrix. They are a superhero team meant to inspire a love for music and fight crime, but obviously, it’s a whole lot easier to do that in a movie where music can actually play. This adventure might not be a one-to-one recreation of the movie, but if anyone needs more of that style of entertainment in their life, this may be what you’re looking for.

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