10 Most Important X-Men Stories of All Time, Ranked by Impact

The X-Men are one of Marvel’s biggest names. They were the company’s most popular team for decades, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe uplifted the Avengers to stand alongside them as household names. Even then, the X-Men have stood at the forefront of incredible storytelling and character development. Their best-known stories are among the recognized and celebrated comic books in the entirety of superhero history, even when competing with heavyweights like Superman and Spider-Man. There is no denying that the X-Men have some of the greatest comic book storylines of all time under their belts, some of which have changed the way Marvel operates as a whole.

To celebrate the insane X-Men’s insane achievements over the years, we’re going to be taking a stroll down memory lane and looking at ten of the stories that made the team what it is. From an eclectic group of nobodies to becoming one of the most recognizable IPs in the world, the X-Men have been transformed by these stories. The comics we are examining today are the stories that have defined the X-Men more than anything else. We’re going to be ranking these stories not by their quality, but by how fundamental they were in developing the X-Men we know and love today. Without further ado, let’s examine the X-Men.

10) House of M

This story is infamous among X-Men and Scarlet Witch fans, being the one that many fans of both argue ruined the two. Driven insane by grief and manipulated by her brother, Scarlet Witch transformed the world into a mutant utopia, but when the heroes fought to restore it to how it should be, she muttered the horrible phrase: “No more mutants.” This reduced the mutant population down to a scant few hundred, leaving the X-Men in disarray and setting them on a very dark path.

This event pushed mutantkind closer to extinction than ever before, but battling genocide isn’t new for the team. What makes this comic so important is that it forced the X-Men into the militaristic mindset they exemplify today. The team started doing whatever they needed to ensure the survival of mutantkind, and by the end of this period, characters like Cyclops would be pushed further down the line of extremism, rather than heroism. This was the beginning of their downfall, which kicked into high gear in the 2010s, when practically all the X-Men were concerned with survival and nothing else. This was the first and largest domino towards that future.

9) House of X / Powers of X

By the end of the 2010s, the X-Men were floundering. The team that once stood as the single most popular group out there had fallen to rock bottom. Over a decade of character assassinations and purposeful misrepresentation by executives to make the Inhumans look better left the X-Men a listless shell of their former selves. They had no drive, no guiding light, or connecting tissue to tie them together. That all changed with the dual release of House of X and Powers of X, which kickstarted Jonathan Hickman’s revolutionary Krakoan Age.

The X-Men went from a franchise of life-support to universal praise, almost overnight. The introduction and implementation of Krakoa as a nation for all mutants, with practically every mutant hero and villain backing it, changed the game like nothing had since the “Dark Phoenix Saga.” Krakoa made fans love the X-Men again and restored so many characters to their roots in new ways. Even though it experienced an unfortunate falloff towards the end, Krakoa saved the X-Men. It was exactly the kind of new idea they needed, right when they needed it.

8) Deadly Genesis

While the X-Men’s dark path began in House of M, unfortunately, their beloved Professor X’s was cemented not much later. This comic revealed that the kindly professor had secretly sent a second team of young mutants to rescue the original X-Men in Giant-Size X-Men #1. When they all died, Charles wiped everyone’s minds of the team and even lied to them to cover his shame. Among the thought-dead was Cyclops’s own long-lost brother, Vulcan. This drove a serious wedge between Xavier and the X-Men.

Up until that point, Xavier was the moral backbone of the X-Men. He was a flawed control-freak, certainly, but his dream of a peaceful coexistence between human and mutant had been the guiding light of the team since its inception. This hidden secret shattered the trust everyone had in him, making him a pariah in the mutant community. Worse, it popularized the idea of adding a dark twist to Xavier’s past. It made morally ambiguous Charles fashionable, and the idea of him being a good man a thing of the past. This storyline did irreparable damage to Xavier’s character, and as much as I hate it for that, there’s no denying that this new direction for Charles would influence the X-Men for years to come.

7) “E Is For Extinction”

In the early 2000s, interest in the X-Men had waned. The comic book crash of the mid ‘90s was the death knell for countless series, and that, combined with Chris Claremont leaving the series after seventeen years, had the X-Men fall to their lowest point in nearly twenty years. The X-Men needed new blood, a new direction, and this story was exactly that. It’s the start of Grant Morrison’s acclaimed run, and boy, did it come out swinging. This story shoved the X-Men down a whole new path and set up for the entire fantastic run.

This story introduced the incredible villain Cassandra Nova, who was not just a charismatic villain to pair against the heroes, but the exact kind of existential threat that the X-Men needed to stick in the readers’ minds. It provided the most insane moment of the decade with the Genoshan genocide, which brought the team to a dark place that still has an impact on their stories to this day. This tone became the standard for the X-Men going forward. All of that on top of revealing the X-Men and Professor Xavier’s secret identities to the world, which led to opening the school to become an actual school. And even that moment was set up for an incredible twist.

6) “Age of Apocalypse”

Comic books, as a universal medium, reached their peak of presence in the ‘90s. “The Age of Apocalypse” was the biggest X-Men event at the peak of their popularity, and was even a massive showcase of everything great about the team. The insane and nigh all-powerful mutant Legion traveled back in time to kill Magneto, but accidentally killed his own father, Professor X, and caused a whole new timeline to take over. In this new world, Apocalypse attacked the world a decade sooner than he normally would, and without the X-Men to stop him, he took over the entirety of North America.

This six-month-long event replaced all of the ongoing X-titles with “Age of Apocalypse” variants. It was the biggest swing that Marvel has ever taken with the team, and paid off in spades. Even three decades later, “Age of Apocalypse” is regarded as one of the best X-Men stories of all time, and it is constantly called back to and celebrated. It served as the perfect endnote to this era of the X-Men and established Apocalypse as one of their deadliest villains. It also showed that the X-Men and dark timelines could work in more than one way.

5) “Days of Future Past”

Set in a dark future, after Mystique murdered Professor X, Moira MacTaggert, and Senator Robert Kelly, ushering in a new wave of Sentinels. These robots determined that humans were the ultimate source of mutants and decided to imprison everyone and plan mass extinction. To avert this reality, the few remaining X-Men sent Kitty Pryde into the mind of her younger self, while they fought for the future. In the end, Kitty was able to stop Mystique’s assassination, and the future was prevented.

This story may have only been two parts, but it established a precedent that would stick with the X-Men to this very day; the team loves to tackle potential apocalyptic futures. This blew open the door for all kinds of evil timelines and extinction-level events for the X-Men to battle, but more than that, it was one of the stories that put the team on the map. This storyline is still considered one of their best, and firmly established that if you weren’t reading the X-Men, you were missing out.

4) “I, Magneto…”

This story was just a single issue, but it fundamentally changed the X-Men’s best villain from a fun character to one of the greatest comic book characters of all time. In this comic, Magneto announced to the world’s leaders that they had one day to declare him their unilateral ruler. Otherwise, he would destroy their countries. Naturally, the X-Men stopped him, reuniting with Cyclops, who left the team after the death of Jean Grey. It seemed like Magneto was unstoppable, until he accidentally almost killed Kitty Pryde, where he broke down and revealed his tragic backstory as a Holocaust survivor.

This one comic issue changed the way we look at Magneto forever. It took him from a campy supervillain to a tragic figure who wanted nothing more than to stop bigots from doing to mutants what he’d seen done during the Second World War. Every Magneto story since this one has been inspired by this one on some level. There’s simply nothing more to say than, without this story, the X-Men would be entirely different, and likely wouldn’t have reached the peak that they have without their best villain.

3) Giant-Size X-Men #1

Few teams have been reimagined and revitalized in the same way that the X-Men have, and this is the issue that started their sky-high rise from nobodies to the best in the business. When the original X-Men were captured by the mutant island Krakoa, only Cyclops escaped, and Professor X realized they needed help to rescue the others. To accomplish this, Xavier recruited a whole new team of X-Men from all around the world, immortalizing fan-favorite characters like Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, and Wolverine. Introducing a new, diverse cast of characters that embodied the values the X-Men stood for was incredible, and the story itself was a great way to set them up, but what’s really important is this comic’s impact.

Before this issue, the X-Men were all but canceled. They had become a reprint series, just repackaging their old adventures and waiting for death. This special issue kicked off Claremont’s legendary run and revitalized interest in the team everyone had forgotten about. This was the beginning of the X-Men’s rise from the ashes and set the stage for every story that has come after it. Without this comic, we wouldn’t have the X-Men, as they would have fizzled into nothing.

2) “Dark Phoenix Saga”

This is the X-Men and Claremont’s magnum opus. This is the storyline that proved, without a shadow of a doubt, that the X-Men were something special. Jean Grey’s evolution into the Phoenix had begun over thirty issues before. Over time, we saw her slowly lose herself to her ever-growing power, until she was consumed by the very thing that once saved her life. In the end, even though the X-Men were able to restore Jean to her senses, the Dark Phoenix had already murdered an entire planet. She was sentenced to death by the Shi’ar Empire, and Jean gave her life to ensure the Phoenix could never emerge again.

This storyline was the ultimate culmination of Claremont’s work up to that point. It showed everyone how absurdly powerful Jean was, laid the groundwork for what would evolve into the Phoenix Force, and even tied the X-Men with the Shi’ar Empire, giving them connections to the space-based adventures in the Marvel Universe. This is the single most iconic X-Men storyline ever, and easily one of their best. It solidified the X-Men as a classic beyond normal comics. This set the standard for all X-Men comics and still impacts their adventures to this day, but even this incredible storyline is surpassed by one comic exactly.

1) X-Men #1

The original X-Men comic, penned by Stan Lee and drawn by Jack Kirby, began this grand odyssey that continues to this day. This single issue did everything. It introduced Professor X, the original X-Men, the concepts of mutants, and even their first battle against Magneto. The story followed Jean Grey’s first day at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, the start of her eventual romance with Scott, and the X-Men’s first mission in taking back a military base from the Master of Magnetism. This story is, without a doubt, the most important X-Men comic of all time, because without it, there wouldn’t be an X-Men.

While these characters wouldn’t develop the traits that we know and love for many years, this laid the groundwork for everything that makes the team tick. It introduced the majority of the most iconic characters, as well as firmly established what mutants were and why the X-Men fought for a better world. It was a fantastic setup that was ripe for exploration, which writers have done for over sixty years at this point. Without this spark, the worldwide sensations we love today wouldn’t exist, and that is why this comic is the most impactful X-Men story of all time.

