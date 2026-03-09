10 Most Powerful Female Marvel Superheroes of All Time

In Marvel Comics, many of the most powerful beings in the multiverse are women. Even though male heroes tend to get most of the attention, their skills often pale in comparison to the female members of Marvel’s superhero community. Teams like the X-Men and Avengers regularly depend on their female teammates to defeat villains who threaten the universe and multiverse. Many of these female superheroes rely on either potent physical or mental capabilities to have performed some of the most impressive feats in comic book history. From masters of the mystic arts to all-powerful Omega-Level mutants, these are the strongest heroines across the Marvel Universe.

The mightiest heroes in Marvel Comics have always included women with godlike powers that can shake planets and warp all of reality.

10) Rogue

With the ability to drain abilities, memories, and life force through skin contact, Anna Marie LeBeau, aka Rogue, can make herself stronger and kill a person with a touch. After prolonged contact with Carol Danvers and Wonder Man, Rogue permanently gained superhuman strength, durability, and flight. Rogue is strong enough to punch through Sentinels, battle the entire Annihilation Wave fleet, and resist Graviton’s gravity-increasing ability. In recent years, she’s learned to harness her absorption ability, so now she can replicate several people’s powers at once. The extent of her absorption ability is also incredible, as she has taken on the Avengers’ combined power to help defeat a Celestial and absorbed 8 billion minds at once.

9) Magik

Not only does Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik, possess potent mutant abilities, but she’s also one of the most powerful sorcerers in Marvel Comics. Her X-Gene granted her the ability to teleport across time and space. Moreover, her range of abilities increased drastically when she was kidnapped and trained to become a master of the mystic arts in the hellish dimension known as Limbo. Having been trained by powerful demons and Doctor Strange, Magik gained abilities like astral projection, telepathy, energy projection, invisibility, monster summoning, and weapon manifestation. Her Soulsword can disrupt the magic of all-powerful beings like Cyttorak. After conquering Limbo, whenever she enters the realm, she becomes practically unstoppable. Magik has defeated mystical powerhouses like Doctor Strange, Belasco, and Dormammu.

8) Rachel Summers

The future daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey from Earth-811, Rachel Summers inherited her mother’s potent telepathic and telekinetic abilities, along with a connection to the primordial Phoenix Force. She ended up in Earth-616 and joined the X-Men, where she became one of their strongest members. Rachel can scan the minds of an entire planet’s population, and she can use her telekinetic abilities to manipulate matter and energy on a subatomic level. Rachel has used her powers to travel through time, nuke a city, block Thor’s hammer, launch Nova to the moon, redirect asteroids, and generate a mini-black hole. Few heroes can match her overwhelming power.

7) Captain Marvel

After encountering the original Captain Marvel and being exposed to high levels of radiation, Carol Danvers became one of the physically toughest heroes in Marvel. Taking on her predecessor’s mantle, as the new Captain Marvel, she possesses superhuman strength, speed, flight, energy absorption and projection, and cosmic awareness. In her base form, she’s strong enough to shatter asteroids, absorb a nuclear explosion, and fight on par with Thanos and Sentry. However, when she enters her Binary form, she becomes a being of pure energy and a living star. In this state, she has flown faster than light, punched Rogue to the moon, blown up a planet, prevented a star from going supernova, and resisted being pulled into a black hole.

6) Mighty Thor

When Thor became unworthy of Mjolnir, Jane Foster, his love interest, took up the hammer and his mantle. As the Mighty Thor, Jane has all the strength and powers of the original God of Thunder, including super strength, flight, electricity projection, and weather manipulation. With these divine gifts, Jane has thrown an island into the sun, defeated the all-powerful Mangog, and sent Odin flying with a punch. She’s also taken control of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, which is a storm larger than the Earth. When Jane unleashes her full power, she can create lightning that spans galaxies and thunder that shakes planets half a universe away. While she was no longer Thor, Jane was one of the most powerful heroes to have ever wielded Mjolnir.

5) Hope Summers

From the moment she was born, Hope Summers was recognized as not only one of the strongest mutants ever, but the prophesied savior of all mutantkind. The child of the omnipotent and multiversal being known as the Phoenix Force, Hope inherited a portion of its immense power. Her main ability is superpower mimicry, which allows her to copy, enhance, or erase the powers of mutants close to her. She can mimic multiple abilities at once and instantly use them at their peak potential, which has allowed her to rival powerhouses like Emma Frost, a Phoenix Force-empowered Cyclops, and Scarlet Witch. Her abilities allowed her to undo the effects of M-Day, which saw 98% of mutants lose their powers, helped resurrect countless mutants, and sacrificed her life to restore the Phoenix Force.

4) Storm

Few mutants in Marvel Comics have reached the classification of godhood like Ororo Monroe, aka Storm. An Omega-Level mutant, Storm’s ability to affect all manner of weather phenomena makes her a living force of nature. She can project earthquakes, floods, blizzards, tornadoes, and hurricanes worldwide. Storm can even manipulate the electricity in the human body or cosmic phenomena such as solar winds. She can power an artificial star, seal dimensional rifts, and battle the Phoenix Force. Her powers are so immense that she became the Avatar of Life and the avatar of the omnipotent, personification of the universe known as Eternity. With this infinite power, Storm was officially recognized by other weather deities as a god and defeated other omnipotent beings, such as the Black Winter and Infinity.

3) Captain Universe

The Enigma Force is an all-powerful source of unlimited energy that grants its power to people who are worthy to take on the Captain Universe mantle and to protect the omnipotent Eternity. The Enigma Force provides its user incredible abilities, including super strength, flight, cosmic awareness, and the ability to manipulate energy and matter. This incredible power eventually found its way to the amnesiac Tamara Devoux, who quickly took to her newfound abilities. As Captain Universe, Tamara has contained a nuclear fallout, atomized people, manipulated other people’s superpowers, and slaughtered fleets of cosmic villains known as the Builders. She also survived an explosion that obliterated numerous nearby stars. With all this power, Captain Universe is a very capable bodyguard for Eternity.

2) Jean Grey

The primordial personification of multiversal death and rebirth, the near-omnipotent Phoenix Force found a suitable mortal host in Jean Grey. The founding X-Man’s already potent telepathic and telekinetic abilities were multiplied exponentially when the Phoenix Force merged with her. Now, Jean is an unstoppable being with many new abilities, including resurrection, precognition, soul manipulation, fire projection, and reality warping. The flames of the Phoenix are so powerful that they can incinerate universes. And no matter how many times Jean dies, the Phoenix Force will always resurrect her. Jean’s most impressive feats include annihilating countless planets, closing a black hole, creating a new universe, fighting across infinite dimensions, and defeating multiversal beings such as Galactus, the Beyonder, and Necrom.

1) Scarlet Witch

Few characters in the Marvel Multiverse can match the raw and unlimited power of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. Fueled by Chaos Magic granted to her by the eldritch god Cthon, Scarlet Witch is the new Sorcerer Supreme and a Nexus Being, making her the focal point of all magic in the universe. All of time, space, minds, souls, and fate are at her command. At her peak, Scarlet Witch can threaten to tear apart Marvel’s infinite cosmology. Scarlet Witch has eradicated most of the X-Gene from the universe, destroyed the Phoenix Force, obliterated planets, rewritten all of reality, and created a new universe. While tapping into such power used to threaten her sanity, Scarlet Witch has learned to implement these abilities much more regularly without losing her mind.

