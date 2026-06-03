10 Most Powerful Members of the Superman Family, Ranked

Superman comics are well-known for developing in their 80+ years a large cast of supporting characters who have all become nearly as popular as the Man of Tomorrow. Superman followed Batman’s lead and began building his own family, made up of blood relatives from Krypton and similar heroes inspired by his heroic deeds to join the unofficial new House of El. As one might imagine, the Superman Family is made up of some of the most powerful superheroes in DC Comics, who protect not just Metropolis but the entire multiverse. Yet even among a family teeming with powerhouses, these are the strongest members of Superman’s family.

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For a long time, Superman believed himself to be alone as the last son of Krypton. However, the Man of Steel eventually reconnected with many family members he once thought were lost in their homeworld’s destruction. Superman’s family would continue to grow as he gained more allies and married Lois Lane. With Kryptonians and other superpowered allies among their ranks, the Superman Family is the strongest of all the DC superhero families.

10) Superwoman (Lois Lane)

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Normally, star Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane is fine with charging into danger without powers to get the latest story. However, there have been several times when she’s been imbued with all the powers of a Kryptonian. For a brief time after Absolute Power, she even stole the abilities of General Zod. Whenever Lois gets these powers, she charges into battle alongside her husband. She’s managed to hold her own against some of Superman’s most powerful villains, including the Eradicator, X-El, and Doomsday. Even if Lois’s powers always end up being temporary, when she does possess them, she becomes one of the most powerful women in the DC Universe.

9) Conner Kent

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Superman’s clone offspring/adoptive brother Conner Kent, aka the second Superboy, is a certified powerhouse. Despite being a mixture of Superman and Lex Luthor’s DNA, Conner only uses his immense powers to help people. He’s strong enough to battle New Gods like Knockout and can keep pace with speedsters like Impulse. However, what sets Conner apart from other members of the Superman Family is his tactile telekinesis. Not only does this ability provide Conner a durable force field, but it also allows him to control anything he touches. In practice, Conner has used his tactile telekinesis to instantly dismantle heavy machinery and unleash massive concussive forces of pure energy equivalent to over 5,000 pounds of TNT.

8) Mon-El

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When Mon-El first crashed-landed on Earth, a young Superman mistook him for a Kryptonian because of his similar yellow-sunlight-fueled superpowers. However, Mon-El is really a Daxamite, a species that is almost identical to Kryptonians. The biggest distinction between the two races is that Daxamites are immune to Kryptonite but vulnerable to lead. When Mon-El was nearly killed by lead, he was sent into the far future where he could receive treatment. Making the 30th century his new home, Mon-El became one of the most powerful members of the Legion of Superheroes. Mon-El periodically returns to the present and helps his fellow Superman Family members. He’s consistently shown cosmic-level feats of strength and regularly matches heroes like Supergirl in raw strength.

7) Jon Kent

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The son of Superman and Lois Lane, Jon Kent has all the makings to one day surpass his father. Whether he’s known as Superboy, Superman, or Tomorrow Man, Jon is one of DC’s strongest heroes. On top of the standard abilities of a Kryptonian, Jon possesses the ability to fire powerful bolts of electricity from his body. Jon can see light spectrums imperceptible to Superman, and he has negated a tsunami with a thunderclap, crushed giant robots with ease, and shifted the Earth’s axis. Jon has even punched Ultraman harder than the villain had ever felt before. Batman even stated that, given time and training, Jon will exceed Superman’s capabilities and become the most powerful hero in the universe.

6) Supergirl

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Outside of the Man of Steel himself, his cousin Supergirl is the most popular member of the Superman Family. Although Supergirl was originally older than her cousin, a mishap with a wormhole as she was fleeing Krypton’s destruction led to her being stuck in suspended animation and crash-landing on Earth decades after Superman had arrived. Although not as strong as Superman, Supergirl is still an incredibly powerful hero and fierce fighter who has been trained by the Amazons. Supergirl has destroyed small moons, threatened space-time with her flight speed, didn’t flinch at a nuclear bomb exploding on top of her, broke Conner Kent’s jaw with a punch, and nearly killed the multiversal villain the Anti-Monitor.

5) Power Girl

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Hailing from Earth-2, Power Girl is an alternate version of Supergirl who’s older, wiser, and much stronger. Over the years, Power Girl has found herself stuck in the main DC Universe countless times and has ultimately made it her new home. It’s been stated and shown on numerous occasions that Power Girl’s experience and strength far exceed those of Supergirl, whom she has defeated several times in fights. Power Girl also has the unique ability to punch open portals across the universe and different dimensions. Power Girl has punched Wonder Woman from Washington, D.C., to Canada, made Darkseid bleed, lifted a city-sized starship, and defeated Kingdom Come Green Lantern and an alternate universe Superman. With these feats, Power Girl more than lives up to her name.

4) Red Son

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Osul-Ra, aka Red Son, is one-half of the Super-Twins whom Superman rescued from Warworld and adopted as his children. The pair are Phaelosians, an offshoot of Kryptonians that survived Krypton’s destruction. On top of having all the yellow-sun-granting abilities of other Kryptonians, along with energy projection abilities, Red Son received a significant upgrade that made him among the most powerful beings in the universe. Red Son became infused with the Fire of Olgrun, a fragment of the most powerful of the Old Gods. Olgrun’s power was practically unrivaled as he could create and destroy worlds and eclipses both Highfather and Darkseid. Red Son may have trouble controlling this power, but he’s already used it to defeat Desaad, Darkseid’s torturer henchman, and resurrect himself.

3) Starchild

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Otho-Ra, aka Starchild, is Red Son’s twin sister and the adoptive daughter of Superman and Lois Lane. Like her brother, Starchild is a Phaelosian with immense physical power, comparable to that of a Kryptonian. Often her brother’s protector, Starchild manipulates blue energy into weapons like a sword or axe. And like Red Son, Starchild eventually obtained a fraction of Olgrun’s power. However, instead of simply getting a power-up, Starchild became death incarnate. Wielding the Wrath of Olgrun, Starchild is the new Black Racer, who acts as a grim reaper for all, including the gods themselves. Starchild has all Black Racer’s powers, including a touch that can heal or kill in an instant. Even Darkseid fears the Black Racer, so Starchild should be no different.

2) Superboy-Prime

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There are few beings in the DC Multiverse more powerful and terrifying than Superboy-Prime. Originally from a world where superheroes only existed in comics, this version of Clark Kent unlocked his latent Kryptonian abilities during the Crisis on Infinite Earths. And while other members of the Superman Family had their powers significantly reduced after this Crisis, Superboy-Prime never underwent such a downgrade. Maintaining his Silver Age-style abilities, Superboy-Prime has pulled off insane feats, including annihilating multiple universes, creating retcons by fracturing reality with a punch, injuring both the Anti-Monitor and the Darkest Knight, and breaking free of the borders of his own comic book. Although Superboy-Prime used this immense power for evil for a long time, he’s recently reformed and has been cautiously welcomed into the Superman Family.

1) Superman

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The first and greatest superhero in DC Comics is Superman. His power is as infinite as his drive to help others. Between Superman’s Kryptonian abilities and his never-give-up attitude, he has performed some of the most impressive feats of any character in comic books. He’s shaken off being crushed between two planets, lifted a book of infinite pages, shook the Phantom Zone with a punch, and destroyed a multiverse. Superman is even immune to being erased from existence because he’s literally been described as the linchpin that the entire metaverse revolves around, because of both his immense power and his ability to inspire others. Superman is more than the strongest member of his family; he’s one of the most powerful characters in modern fiction.

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