Superman’s Daughter Just Became a Death God (Seriously)

You read that right, Superman’s daughter just became an avatar of death. Now you might be asking yourself, “Wait, Superman has a daughter? Since when?!”. And to that, I have to say you have severely missed out if you didn’t read the “Warworld Saga” in Action Comics. The storyline involved Superman and a crew of heroes traveling to the villainous Mongul’s Warworld and liberating the alien species he’d enslaved. Among Mongul’s slaves was a pair of powerful twins, Otho-Ra and Osul-Ra, whom Superman adopted after Mongul’s defeat. They became known as the Super-Twins, the youngest members of the Super-Family.

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Unfortunately, the family came under fire when Kryl-Ux, a fellow liberated slave, began searching for the aspects of Olgrun, powerful remnants of a mad god. When Kryl-Ux came for the Fire of Olgrun bound to Osul-Ra, the villain sent Superman into the far future. Since then, the Man of Steel has been trying to stop Kryl-Ux as well as find his children. He managed to find Otho-Ra, but only after Superman was poisoned by a Sun-Eater, putting him in grave danger. However, Superman’s allies have a plan to save him, one that involves his daughter getting a godly upgrade.

Superman’s Daughter Just Became the New Black Racer

In Adventures of Superman: Book of El #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Scott Godlewski, Alex Guimarães, Matt Herms, and Dave Sharpe, the Phaelosians have assembled in a star cluster known as Izaya’s Belt. Superman’s body lies in wait for the Black Racer to claim him, but the plan is to have Otho-Ra snatch the Black Racer’s belt, a vessel for another aspect, the Wrath of Olgrun. Otho-Ra is to take the belt and light it with the fires of all five stars in the cluster and place it on Superman before the Racer can catch her.

Hours later, the Black Racer has come. He speeds through the cluster and makes a beeline for Superman’s body. But before he can reach the Man of Steel, Otho-Ra emerges from a nearby sun and manages to intercept him. She grabs the belt and immediately sets about accomplishing her task. The Black Racer pivots from his duty and begins chasing Otho-Ra around Izaya’s Belt. Thankfully, Otho-Ra isn’t alone, as the Phaelosians use chains forged from the Source to impede the Racer. Otho-Ra manages to get two parts of the belt lit before getting lost in a radioactive nebula.

Otho-Ra is disoriented, plagued by visions of Olgrun, but she manages to pull through. Though the Racer briefly catches her, a Phaelosian named Khan-El helps Otho-Ra get the final star’s light on the belt. The Black Racer tells the warriors that he cannot be beaten, only succeeded, and as he fades into nothingness, Otho-Ra assumes his role as the new Black Racer. Otho-Ra, now with the full power of an aspect of Olgrun flowing through her, manages to revive Superman, and the two share a tender hug.

DC Just Set Up a Tragic Fate for Superman’s Daughter

The Black Racer is just one aspect of death in the DCU (with Sandman’s Death being the ultimate personification of it). But as a New God, the Racer has existed for eons, and as he said, he’s not something that can be defeated, only changed or transformed. Otho-Ra didn’t just take his powers; she’s now serving in the Black Racer’s role, meaning it’s her responsibility to shepherd the souls of the dead. Again, this series largely takes place in a distant future, meaning that nothing in the modern-day DCU is affected, but that doesn’t mean Otho-Ra has an easy out.

I’ve had a dreadful feeling that, as Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s swan song at DC Comics and the conclusion to his cosmic epic, Adventures of Superman: Book of El was going to wrap up a lot of plot points. Sadly, the writing has been on the wall for the Super-Twins for a long time. They never caught on outside of PKJ’s stories, and most fans seem to have an ambivalent attitude towards them. I could honestly see this series being used to write them out, and seeing Otho-Ra become the new Black Racer only reinforces that.

I sincerely hope I’m wrong, though. Aside from being someone who likes the Super-Twins, I think Superman’s daughter being an avatar of death is so incredibly cool. As a Phaelosian, she’s already as powerful as most Kryptonians, so I can only imagine how being the new Black Racer augments her powers. But I don’t see how Otho-Ra goes back to normal after this. If the Black Racer’s role is a necessity, will Otho-Ra even be able to leave this future and go back home? I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if this upgrade sets up Otho-Ra’s ultimate separation from Superman.

What do you think about Superman’s daughter becoming the new Black Racer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!