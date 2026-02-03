10 Most Powerful Versions of Wonder Woman

A member of DC’s Trinity, Diana of Themyscira, aka Wonder Woman, is one of the strongest superheroes in the universe and a core member of the Justice League. With her divine strength, centuries of combat experience, and Lasso of Truth, Wonder Woman has protected the Earth from all manner of villains, monsters, and gods. Since DC Comics debuted her in 1940, Wonder Woman has undergone significant changes over the years, leading to many incarnations in the main universe and across the multiverse. Through significant power-ups or letting go of restraints, these versions of Wonder Woman have transcended into a kind of godhood.

Across Wonder Woman’s many different incarnations, the Princess of Themyscira has been portrayed as both a champion of peace and a master of war. These differences have allowed different versions to gain unique abilities, skills, and weapons, putting them on another level among the heroes of DC Comics. These are the most powerful incarnations of Wonder Woman ever created.

10) Flashpoint Wonder Woman

When the Flash went back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, he accidentally created a ripple effect that caused Wonder Woman to become a genocidal tyrant. The queen of the Amazons, Diana, wages war against Atlantis and the rest of the world. With her Amazon army, Diana conquers Europe. Famously, Diana beheads Aquaman’s wife, Mera, and wears her helmet as a warning. A ruthless monster, Diana kills anyone who gets in her way and is responsible for the deaths of millions. She would eventually emerge victorious and kill Aquaman with his own trident. Still, she won’t rest until the entire planet bends to her might.

9) Vampire Wonder Woman

In the universe of DC vs. Vampires, even Wonder Woman finds herself transformed into a bloodthirsty creature of the night. The second-in-command in the newly established vampire empire, Diana is a sadistic enforcer who enjoys torturing and feasting on her victims. No longer limited by morality and with her strength drastically increased, Diana is one of the most powerful vampires on the planet and plays a significant role in her brethren’s conquering the Earth. She’s effortlessly killed heroes like Green Lantern Kyle Rayner and Superboy. She also converted Hawkgirl, Red Hood, and Superman into soulless vampires to add to the army of the undead.

8) Absolute Wonder Woman

Raised by the witch Circe and trained by the goddess Artemis in Hell, the Wonder Woman of the Absolute Universe is one of her world’s strongest heroes. On top of her natural Amazonian strength, Diana is a powerful sorceress. Her spells allow her to travel between dimensions, manipulate the elements, fire energy blasts, teleport, and more. She also possesses many enchanted weapons, including a sword that can grow to the size of a building and a lasso that can make a person feel the pain of their every sin. And if all else fails, Diana can turn herself into a giant Gorgon that makes anyone who gazes into her eyes turn to stone. She manages to defeat all manner of monsters, including the Basilisk, Hydra, and the Tetracide.

7) Dead Earth Wonder Woman

In this dark universe, Wonder Woman’s rage causes her to destroy the world. When the United States declares war on the Amazons, Diana removes her power-dampening bracelets so that she can try to destroy all the nuclear warheads before they reach Themyscira. Unfortunately, she ultimately fails, and Themyscira is eradicated. Entering a blind rage, Diana attacks Superman, and their battle wipes out most of humanity. She then murders Superman by punching a hole through his chest with Kryptonite. The battle exhausts her so much that she falls into a coma for several centuries. After waking and having developed amnesia, Diana is at first significantly weakened. However, she eventually regains her full power and battles hordes of mutants by wielding Superman’s indestructible skull and spine as a weapon.

6) Amazon

When the DC and Marvel Universes collides, they became an Amalgam Universe, where different characters merge into all-new heroes. Wonder Woman merges with Storm to become the god-like hero Ororo of Themyscira, aka Amazon. Raised on Themyscira, Ororo possesses enhanced strength and is far more versatile in how she uses her weather-manipulating abilities. Ororo’s powers have been compared to those of the Gods of Olympus, as she can challenge Poseidon and even harm him with her lightning. She can even transform her lightning into a truth-compelling lasso. Wonder Woman and Storm are among the strongest women in their respective universes, and together they’re practically unstoppable.

5) Tangent Wonder Woman

One of the strangest versions of Wonder Woman, this hero from Earth-9 is a green-skinned alien warrior from the planet Gotham. Wanda was the product of genetic engineering, in which scientists attempted to create a being combining the physical and psionic powers of the planet’s two warring races. A perfect hybrid of the two species, Wanda possesses incredible superhuman strength and potent telepathic and telekinetic capabilities. She’s also a master martial artist and can slice apart a starship with a single swing of her spear. Her most powerful ability, though, is that if she “wonders” hard enough, she can make her opponents literally cease to have ever existed, making them never born and rewriting history and reality.

4) Hecate Wonder Woman

The Dark Multiverse is a place where the most nightmarish versions of heroes are born. In this world, the evil Goddess of Magic Hecate successfully possesses Wonder Woman and takes control of her body. In Diana’s body, Hecate’s power grows exponentially as she effortlessly kills the Greek Gods by draining their life force. Hecate then uses her magic to levitate the island of Themyscira and drop it on top of the White House. When the Justice League tries to stop her, Hecate kills many of Earth’s strongest heroes, like Green Lantern, Flash, and Martian Manhunter. She even rips out Superman’s heart. It’s only by DC’s strongest magical heroes sacrificing their lives that they manage to weaken and imprison Hecate, who’s still in control of Diana’s body.

3) Witch-Marked Wonder Woman

Even in the main DC Universe, Wonder Woman has found herself the victim of Hecate’s manipulation. When Diana was a child, Hecate branded her forehead with the Witch-Mark. This brand activated when Diana became an adult and put her under Hecate’s control, who planned to use the Amazon in her war against Olympus. Powered by the Witch-Mark, Diana gained potent magical abilities that made her nearly unstoppable and threatened the world. Every step she took warped reality and caused untold devastation. She could level mountains with a thought and create dimensional tears with ease. The Justice League Dark only managed to free Diana by having the eldritch monster, the Upside-Down Man, attack Hecate, severing her connection to the hero.

2) Future State Wonder Woman

In the world of Future State, we see the consequence of Wonder Woman’s immortality. In this future, Wonder Woman lives for millions of years and witnesses not just the death of the Earth, but the entire universe. As everything in existence is devoured by the eldritch creatures known as the Undoing, Diana fights them off. She travels across what little remains of the universe. Eventually, after the Spectre died, Diana makes a climactic last stand against the Undoing. When the Undoing overwhelms her, she begins to feel endless cosmic energy radiate from her bracelets. With a mighty strike of her bracelets, Diana creates a new Big Bang and an entirely new universe built on hope, truth, and justice, and becomes a constellation in the process.

1) Anti-Crisis Wonder Woman

During the events of Dark Knights: Death Metal, the entire multiverse is at risk of being destroyed by the omnipotent Darkest Knight and his legions of nightmarish abominations. To combat the Darkest Knight and the evil Crisis Energy, Wonder Woman dips her Lasso of Truth into the Forge of Creation and imbues it with Anti-Crisis Energy. This power transforms Diana into a gigantic goddess capable of warping reality and battling the Darkest Knight. Every blow she delivers sends the villain into a new universe or timeline. While the Darkest Knight was initially stronger than Diana, her attacks severely weakened him. Eventually, Diana manages to throw the Darkest Knight into the Final Sun at the End of Time, killing him and saving all of existence.

