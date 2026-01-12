10 Oldest Marvel Heroes Ever, Ranked

Over the course of multiple decades, Marvel Comics has built an incredibly massive and interconnected cosmology of gods, aliens, and alternate universes. While the Earth is often plagued by ancient evils that destroy everything in their path, there are just as many primordial entities who seek to preserve the multiverse and those who live within it. Some of the most popular heroes in Marvel Comics are gods who have been alive for millions, sometimes billions of years, and have spent their eternal lives defending the innocent from the forces of darkness. Whether they walk among mortals or dwell in the realms high above creation, these heroes have witnessed the evolution of humanity and the universe.

From cosmic aliens to abstract deities, these are the most ancient, heroic entities in the Marvel universe.

10) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Born one million years ago, Thor Odinson is the oldest founding Avenger. The God of Thunder is the child of Odin and the Earth deity Gaea, who had the cavewoman and first Phoenix Force host Firehair as her midwife. Obtaining his hammer, Mjolnir, at only eight years old, Thor has travelled across the Nine Realms alongside his adoptive brother Loki. For thousands of years, Thor has had many adventures. And of course, Thor would eventually arrive on Earth and be worshipped by the Vikings for his incredible strength and ability to summon mighty storms. It wouldn’t be until the modern day, however, that Thor finally learned humility when Odin cast him out of Asgard. With his many millennia of combat experience, Thor is one of the Avengers’ greatest warriors.

9) Eternals

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Around one million years ago, the all-powerful alien race known as the Celestials arrived on Earth and began experimenting on humanity. The products of these experiments were 100 ugly and cruel Deviants, and 100 beautiful and benevolent Eternals. The immortal, superpowered Eternals quickly became a technologically advanced race and built the hidden city of Olympia. Ever since their creation, the Eternals have protected humanity from the evil Deviants. Eternals like Ikaris, Thena, Sersi, Gilgamesh, and Makkari were the direct inspirations for many of humanity’s most significant mythological figures. Although in the modern day, the Eternals are more reclusive, they’ll still emerge if the world is in dire need of their help.

8) Valkyrie

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The leader of the elite all-female warriors, the Valkyries, Brunnhilde, is one of Asgard’s most formidable soldiers. Raised as the princess of the city Wrlstead Arms, Brunnhilde was already an adult when Thor was born one million years ago. She had a lover named Sigmund who tragically fell in battle during Odin’s conquest of Wrlstead Arms. After Sigmund died, Odin decided to honor the brave warrior by giving him an eternal paradise in the afterlife. Odin chose Brunnhilde to be the first of his Valkyries, who are given the duty of taking the souls of soldiers who perished in battle and bringing them to the glorious halls of Valhalla. Thankful for this role and for giving Sigmund peace, Brunnhilde became the loyal defender of Asgard for thousands of years.

7) Odin

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The oldest and wisest of the Asgardians, the All-Father Odin has protected the Nine Realms for millions of years. Although Odin’s exact age and origin are shrouded in mystery, what is known is that he, along with his brothers Vili and Ve, killed the Frost Giant Ymir and constructed the Nine Realms from his corpse. He also defeated the evil cosmic storm known as the God Tempest. Odin sealed it away in a chunk of the mystical metal Uru, which would one day be forged into Mjolnir. When Mjolnir was eventually forged, the process accidentally created the cataclysm that wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. Having founded and ruled Asgard for millions of years, Odin is one of the most powerful deities in Marvel Comics.

6) Gaea

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Created by the Demiurge, the sentient embodiment of the Earth, the Eldritch Goddess Gaea is as old as the planet itself, making her over four billion years old. When her siblings were corrupted by the primordial, evil Mother of Horrors, Gaea gave birth to the sun-god Atem to defeat the twisted Elder Gods. As the last Elder God on Earth, Gaea infused her essence with the planet and oversaw the evolution of all its inhabitants. After millions of years, Gaea gave birth to most of the Earth’s pantheons of gods. Her most notable son was Thor. Gaea protects all her children, from the mightiest gods to the smallest plant, from some of the most powerful and dangerous entities in the universe, including Dormammu and the Celestials.

5) The Watcher

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Originating on the planet Lumina, the immortal Watchers are among the oldest races in the universe, having existed for billions of years as impartial observers of the cosmos. The most famous member of the Watchers, Uatu, was assigned to watch the development of Earth and its inhabitants, whom he observed from his citadel on the Moon. Uatu also has a habit of viewing alternate versions of Earth from across the multiverse. Although he initially adhered to the non-interference rules of his people, Uatu eventually came to cherish humanity. Uatu has broken his oath numerous times to help the heroes of Earth, most often the Fantastic Four, against apocalyptic villains like Galactus, the Over-Mind, and the Beyonder.

4) Silver Surfer

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Norrin Radd, aka Silver Surfer, first appeared in 1965, he was only a century old. However, in 2017, the former Herald of Galactus became a being older than the universe itself. When trying to go back in time, the Silver Surfer accidentally overshot and ended up in the multiverse that predated the main continuity universe. Silver Surfer witnessed the destruction and rebirth of the multiverse that occurred over 13 billion years ago. However, he was still stuck in the past, with no way to return to the present. So, he took the long way around. Turning invisible and intangible, the Silver Surfer silently waited for over 13 billion years until he finally reached the present day. During his wait, he witnessed the Watchers’ evolution and the birth of Galactus.

3) Lifebringer One

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, the multiverse is in a constant state of death and rebirth, with most of the main continuity taking place in the Seventh Cosmos. However, all the way back during the Third Cosmos, existed the embodiment of light, existence, creation, and order known as Lifebringer One. A cosmic being unbound by the rules of science and magic, Lifebringer One is as powerful as he is ancient. Considered to be the first true hero in existence, Lifebringer One wields a mighty blade, which he uses to fight the cruel Anti-All, who embodies destruction and chaos. The war between these two entities spanned numerous iterations of the multiverse, until during the Seventh Cosmos, Lifebringer One received support from the Defenders and destroyed Anti-All.

2) Living Tribunal

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the very first and most essential beings ever created, the Living Tribunal is the embodiment of multiversal order. This ancient entity serves as the supreme judge and the representative of the creator god, the One Below All. The Living Tribunal ensures that the multiverse doesn’t fall into chaos and only ever becomes directly involved when all of reality is threatened. With his well-nigh omnipotent power, the Living Tribunal has watched the birth and death of countless universes. Even with all his divine cosmic might, however, the Living Tribunal was slain during the Seventh Cosmos by the all-powerful Beyonders when they sought to eradicate the multiverse. The One Below All would go on to have the hero Adam Warlock take the Living Tribunal’s role in the cosmos.

1) One Above All

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The supreme god and creator of all existence, the One Above All, is older than time itself. Having created itself, the One Above All went on to form the sentient void known as Oblivion. Afterwards, the omnipotent and omniscient deity formed time, space, and the infinite multiverse. As the most powerful being in Marvel Comics, the One Above All spreads love and life throughout existence but rarely gets involved itself as it wants mortals and gods alike to chart their own courses. The One Above All protects its creation from the ancient and evil entities known as the One Below All and the Mother of Horrors. No matter how many times the multiverse resets, the One Above All will be there to create new life.

