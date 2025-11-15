7 Best Gods In Marvel (Who Aren’t Asgardians)

Marvel Comics, like all superhero media, is built on the foundations and stories of ancient mythologies with tales of heroes and gods. Indeed, Marvel often draws much of its inspiration for its characters and cosmology from Norse legends revolving around the gods residing in the mighty halls of Asgard. One doesn’t have to look much farther than Thor, the Asgardian God of Thunder, to see just how influential the gods of Asgard are to the Marvel Universe. Other notable Asgardians include Loki, Odin, Valkyrie, and many more deities. However, the Marvel cosmology isn’t limited to the gods of a single pantheon. Instead, countless gods from both pre-existing mythologies and original Marvel creations reside within this universe.

This list will cover the most iconic and interesting gods beyond the reach of Asgard, spanning Greek, Egyptian, Japanese, and Abrahamic mythology.

7) Amatsu-Mikaboshi

Hailing from Japanese mythology, Amatsu-Mikaboshi, aka the Chaos King, is the primordial God of Evil and Chaos. Long ago, this dark god ruled over the void that existed before creation. His reign ended when the goddess Gaea and the other newly formed gods banished him to the Netherworld of Yomi for eons. However, Amatsu-Mikaboshi eventually broke free and slaughtered the Olympians, starting the Chaos War. With an army of enslaved gods, Amatsu-Mikaboshi sought to destroy all of creation. The dark god took over Hell, made Death flee the universe in terror, and defeated all-powerful beings like the Impossible Man, Nightmare, and Satan. Only by Hercules trapping Amatsu-Mikaboshi in a pocket universe was the Multiverse spared the dark god’s wrath.

6) Bast

The Ancient Egyptian and Wakandan Goddess of Panthers, Bast, is the patron deity of the Black Panthers. Thousands of years ago, when the land that would become Wakanda was made up of small tribes, a vibranium meteorite crash-landed into the area. When one of the tribes investigated the blast, the asteroid’s radiation turned them into dangerous mutants. To protect his people, one chieftain, Olumo Bashenga, prayed to Bast, who transformed him into the first Black Panther. Given superhuman strength, speed, agility, and senses, Olumo defeated the mutants and laid the foundation for Wakanda. Ever since then, Bast has endowed the leaders of Wakanda with the power of the Black Panther, with T’Challa being the latest to receive her gifts.

5) Gaea

Created by the Demiurge, the living embodiment of the Earth’s life force, Gaea is an Elder Goddess who, unlike her siblings Cthon, Ostur, Set, and others, is benevolent and cherishes all life. Atum, her first born child of the new gods defeated her evil siblings. As the only Elder God allowed to live on Earth, Gaea infused her essence into all living things on the planet. She would continue to give birth to all of Earth’s pantheons, including the Greek, Slavic, Japanese, Hindu, Polynesian, Native American, Mesopotamian gods, and countless others. Yet, Gaea’s most notable child is none other than the Norse God of Thunder, Thor. A kind and all-powerful goddess, Gaea is Mother Nature incarnate.

4) One-Above-All

Heavily inspired by the Abrahamic God, the One-Above-All is the supreme creator and ruler over all of existence. Living beyond the confines of time and space, the One-Above-All spreads life and love across the Multiverse. In contrast, his evil demonic counterpart, the One-Below-All, spreads destruction and hatred. As the most powerful being in the Marvel Multiverse, the One-Above-All makes very few appearances in the comics because he wants mortals to chart their own courses and create their own destinies. In an interesting tribute, sometimes when the One-Above-All does appear, he will take the form of legendary comic book writer and artist, Jack Kirby.

3) Khonshu

Khonshu is the Ancient Egyptian God of the Moon and is the patron deity of Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight. Marc follows a long tradition of Moon Knights, as countless mortals throughout the eons have become the Fists of Khonshu and the deliverers of his wrath. Khonshu grants his avatars enhanced strength. Although he prides himself on being the protector of those who travel at night, Khonshu can oftentimes be incredibly selfish and egotistical, with no regard for the freedom or sacrifices of his avatars. He has even battled heroes like the Avengers for what he perceives as the greater good. Shifting between a cooperative and an adversarial relationship, Marc and Khonshu have a highly complex partnership.

2) Ares

The Greek God of War, Ares, lives for battle, which has led him from time to time to both be an ally and an enemy to the Avengers. Initially a villain who sought to conquer Olympus, Ares battled Hercules and the Avengers on many occasions. Ironically, perhaps, Ares decided to retire and live a peaceful life after having a son named Phobos. Ares was manipulated by Iron Man and later by Norman Osborn to become a government-sanctioned hero. Despite his incredible strength and expertise in all manner of weaponry, Ares has died multiple times in battle. Still, he always finds a way to return. A god who constantly teeters the line between hero and villain, Ares is an incredibly compelling and powerful anti-hero.

1) Hercules

Outside of Thor and the Asgardians, Hercules, the Greek Demigod of strength, is the most popular superhero deity in Marvel Comics. The son of Zeus and a mortal woman, Hercules achieved immortality after completing the Twelve Labors. Hercules is a proud warrior and one of the strongest superheroes in Marvel, able to lift entire cities and even the universe above his head. A long-time member of the Avengers and Defenders, Hercules has formed many strong bonds with the heroes of the modern age. These superheroes have taught Hercules that true heroism is protecting the innocent, not engaging in epic battles. Like Thor, Hercules’ story is one of learning humility and that not everything can be solved through violence.

