10 Most Powerful Green Lantern Villains, Ranked

Green Lantern is among the most iconic and powerful superhero mantles in DC Comics. Not only are there numerous Green Lanterns on Earth, but the Green Lantern Corps is made up of thousands of members from across the universe. With their Power Rings that can conjure anything that the wearer can imagine, Green Lanterns act as intergalactic peacekeepers. Such a massive and powerful organization is certainly needed in the DC Universe, where countless all-powerful villains won’t rest until they have conquered or destroyed the universe. From the farthest reaches of space, these are the villains who have butchered dozens, if not hundreds, of Green Lanterns.

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Since Green Lanterns are basically space cops, they have to deal with their fair share of space criminals, and some are truly intimidating.

10) Atrocitus

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The leader of the Red Lantern Corps, Atrocitus’ rage burns like an eternal fire. The sole survivor of a Space Sector-wide massacre caused by the Manhunters, Atrocitus used his unending hatred to forge the first Red Lantern Rings. On top of possessing immense physical strength enhanced by his ring, Atrocitus, like all Red Lanterns, can fire burning plasma and napalm to reduce his enemies to ashes. Atrocitus is also one of the few Red Lanterns capable of creating constructs, which he uses with lethal efficiency. With all this power, Atrocitus has slaughtered numerous Green Lanterns and Sinestro Corpsmen, restrained the personification of rage known as the Butcher, and killed several Guardians of the Universe.

9) Manhunters

Before the Green Lanterns, the Guardians of the Universe’s first attemptted to create an intergalactic peacekeeping force by constructing the android Manhunters. Unfortunately, the Manhunters soon went rogue and almost eradicated all life in Space Sector 666. Now, they battle the Lantern Corps that replaced them. A single Manhunter is strong enough to contend with a Green Lantern and overpower their constructs, so their combined might and calculating minds make them one of the Corps’ greatest threats. Numerous Green Lanterns and alien races have fallen to the Manhunters, and they won’t stop until all organic life is exterminated.

8) Sorrow

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There are few emotions more overwhelming than despair. Sorrow is the first and only Lantern to be fueled by sadness, which he spreads to others through massive clouds. Even the mightiest of Lanterns find themselves facing crippling depression when confronted with Sorrow’s power. At his peak, Sorrow even managed to overwhelm the Central Green Lantern Battery and the entirety of the Green Lantern Corps, plunging thousands of people into pits of despair. The only reason that the Green Lanterns escaped their emotional prisons is that Sorrow gave his life to free them. Nonetheless, Sorrow is one of the only Lanterns in history to overpower the entirety of the Green Lantern Corps single-handedly.

7) Larfleeze

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Unlike most other Lantern Corps, which can have thousands of members, there can only ever be one Orange Lantern at a time, and even the Guardians fear him. Fueled by greed, the Orange Lantern’s sole member, Larfreeze, hoards all of its immense power for himself. On top of wielding all the energy of an entire Corps, Larfeeze’s ring gives him the terrifying ability to take the souls of fallen enemies and previous Orange Lanterns and turn them into constructs that do his bidding. Larfleeze can unleash hundreds of thousands, if not more, powerful construct soldiers. With his immense power, Larfleeze has killed Guardians, obliterated Manhunter armies, corrupted Hal Jordan, and defeated Atrocitus. With such power, no wonder Larfleeze doesn’t want to share it.

6) Sinestro

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The archnemesis of the Green Lantern Corps, Sinestro is one of the most powerful and ruthless villains in the DC Universe. Once one of that Corps’ strongest Lanterns, Sinestro’s obsession with control eventually led him to form his own Lantern Corps. The founder of the Sinestro Corps, his ring feeds on the fear he instills in others. And as the Corps’ leader who is responsible for millions of deaths, Sinestro has power that is off the charts. Sinestro consistently matches some of the Green Lantern Corps’ most powerful members, like Hal Jordan and Kyle Rayner. He has also slaughtered hundreds of lesser Green Lanterns with ease. Sinestro is also the only being in the universe to have tamed and taken control of the embodiment of fear known as Parallax.

5) Black Hand

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Fueled by death, the Black Lantern Corps is the most fearsome Corps in the universe. The leader of this nightmarish Corps is Black Hand. As a Black Lantern, Black Hand can use his ring to create an army of zombies and can kill people with a touch. During the Blackest Night event, Black Hand resurrected hundreds of deceased superheroes to add to his virtually, unstoppable legion. Even the Spectre, the embodiment of God’s wrath, found himself under Black Hand’s control. Black Hand has defeated a full-power Hal Jordan, outpaced the Flash, and turned an entire planet to stone. Through his Black Lantern Ring and thousands of undead followers under his command, Black Hand was one of the greatest threats the DC Universe ever witnessed.

4) Parallax

Green Lanterns are weak to fear, and Parallax is fear incarnate. A member of the all-powerful Emotional Entities, Parallax is a parasitic creature that was born at the beginning of time from the yellow portion of the Emotional Electromagnetic Spectrum. In addition to possessing the power to paralyze people with fear, Parallax can create and destroy planets, possess and mind-control people, and warp time. His most infamous act was possessing Hal Jordan and using him to massacre the entire Green Lantern Corps and the Guardians. Parallax has also defeated the Spectre, possessed Superman, held back an Anti-Matter Wave from the Anti-Monitor, destroyed a timeline, and nearly restarted the universe.

3) Krona

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One of the most influential villains in DC Comics, Krona, inadvertently created the multiverse. Billions of years ago, Krona belonged to the species that would one day become the Guardians of the Universe. When he made a device to view the dawn of creation, it blew up and created the multiverse. He would go on to become a being of pure energy and entropy. Wielding immense psionic and energy-manipulating abilities, Krona is a universal threat. He’s imprisoned four Emotional Entities, including Parallax, killed numerous Guardians, brainwashed most of the Green Lantern Corps, destroyed Earth, and has obliterated universes. He has even managed to match and overpower the combined force of some of DC and Marvel’s strongest characters, including Galactus.

2) Volthoom

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The original Lantern, Volthoom, was the first being in the multiverse to tap into the Emotional Electromagnetic Spectrum. Unlike later Lanterns, who harness only one emotion, Volthoom channeled the Spectrum in its entirety. Naturally, such overwhelming power drove Volthoom mad as he desperately tried to recreate his lost world. With hisnear complete omnipotence and omniscience, Volthoom has rewritten history, obliterated planets, manipulated souls, and possessed the ability to rewrite the universe. He has effortlessly overpowered White Lantern Kyle Rayner, Parallax-infused Sinestro, all the Guardians, and hundreds of Lanterns from numerous Corps working together. It was only through Black Lantern Hal Jordan and Nekron removing the Emotional Spectrum from Volthoom that he was defeated.

1) Nekron

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The creator of the Black Lantern Corps and the Lord of the Unliving, Nekron, is death personified. When Nekron discovered the existence of the multiverse, he began an endless war to exterminate all life. Nekron’s an abstract and immortal entity who can’t be killed and draws his infinite power from the endless void that predates creation. He can raise the dead, kill people with a touch, warp reality, and shoot black lightning. Nekron has shrugged off blasts from the Anti-Monitor, drained the infinite Quantum Flow from Captain Atom, killed a Guardian of the Universe, and battled the entire White Lantern Corps. Nekron is a being whose true form is beyond mortal comprehension, and his existence is an essential part of the natural order of the multiverse.

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