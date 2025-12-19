5 Best Comics Featuring Santa Claus

Now that it’s December, the Holiday Season is underway with one character representing this wonderful time of the year. He’s known by many names: St. Nicholas, Father Christmas, Kris Kringle, but most people know him as Santa Claus. One of the most beloved and iconic folk characters in history, Santa brings joy to the children of the world on Christmas Eve with his magic sled, flying reindeer, and bag full of toys. Santa’s iconography can be found everywhere during the Holiday Season, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he’s made quite a few appearances in comics over the years. Santa always has time to deliver presents and share holiday cheer with the superheroes of Marvel and DC Comics – and kick some evil butts.

To get into the holiday spirit, here are the most engaging and whimsical comics featuring jolly old St. Nick as he shows people the true meaning of Christmas.

5) Sensational She-Hulk #8

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Batman may be the World’s Greatest Detective in DC Comics, but in Marvel, that title belongs to an old man named Nick St. Christopher. In Sensational She-Hulk #8, the Hulk’s lawyer cousin is on the hunt for a serial killer. When She-Hulk finds herself in need of help, a jolly old private eye with a long white beard offers a lead in the case. She-Hulk team-ups with Nick. With his knack for sneaking into houses through chimneys and the power to teleport across the planet, Nick helps her bring the killer to justice. While She-Hulk never figures it out, it’s clear that Nick is Santa Claus. The story is a great time, with lots of hysterical fourth wall breaks and references to the holidays.

4) Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Only in the bizarre world of DC Comics can Batman and Santa team up to fight vampires. In this strange yet captivating miniseries, Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight reimagines St. Nick as an ancient Viking who has hunted all manner of monsters for hundreds of years while riding a reindeer. Santa teams up with his former student, Batman, to investigate a string of grisly murders as well as rescue Robin, who the Christmas demon, Krampus, had kidnapped. This story of a vampire-hunting Santa teaming up with Batman and the Justice League features hilarious character interactions and fast-paced action. This is one Santa whose Naughty List you don’t want to be on!

3) Marvel Holiday Special #1

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Holiday Special is an annual anthology series with plenty of fun stories, but the 1994 first issue featured one of the most shocking reveals about Santa. The story starts with the X-Men preparing for Christmas when they receive an alert from the supercomputer Cerebro that the most powerful mutant in existence has been located at Rockefeller Center. When the X-Men investigate, they find the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants also there to recruit the mysterious mutant to their band. However, it’s revealed that the all-powerful mutant both teams were seeking was none other than Santa Claus! It’s just the kind of silly yet festive story about Santa that people love to read in holiday specials to get into the Christmas spirit.

2) Superman’s Christmas Adventure

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In 1940, two of America’s most iconic and selfless characters came together for the first time to ensure that everyone had a Merry Christmas. Superman’s Christmas Adventure is one of the very first times Santa Claus appears in a comic book. This story is full of classic holiday tropes and valuable moral lessons as Superman and Santa work together to stop two villains, Doctor Grouch and Mister Meany, from destroying Christmas. The pair work well together as they deliver essential messages about kindness and giving to those in need. It’s a sweet, whimsical, and heartfelt yuletide tale that sets the gold standard for all future comic book holiday specials.

1) Klaus

Image courtesy of boom! studios

One of Grant Morrison’s most underrated works, Klaus, is a BOOM! Studios series that tells an enthralling origin story of Father Christmas set during the 16th century. The original miniseries chronicles the legend of the Viking shaman Klaus, who fights for the people of a medieval town ruled by the tyrannical Lord Magnus. An honorable and selfless warrior, Santa aims to restore the sacred holiday of Yuletide, bring joy to children, and fight monsters. The Klaus miniseries, along with its several one-shots, perfectly blends the mythology of Santa, numerous holidays, and paganism. This version of Santa Claus may not look like the stereotypical rotund Kris Kringle, but he still embodies the message of kindness and generosity that makes the character so special.

