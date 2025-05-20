These Are Batman’s 7 Wildest Gadgets

Batman is well known for his seemingly endless supply of gadgets and weapons. No matter the situation, Batman will always be able to grab whatever he needs and use it to get through the crisis at hand. Sometimes he keeps it in his utility belt, and sometimes he has to travel back to the Batcave to get it or has it in the Batmobile, but either way Batman will get the item he needs and he will put a stop to evil with it. These gadgets can range from the standard batarang to world-ending machines and everything in between. Still, even with his virtually unlimited budget, sometimes the items Batman makes deserve to be questioned. Sometimes they’re downright insane.



From sprays to tech to even different suits, Batman has some wild gadgets. Here are seven of the absolutely wildest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

7) Mustard Gas Neutralizing Agent

This little number showed up way back in Detective Comics #35, one of Batman’s first ever appearances. Batman used this capsule to neutralize the mustard gas trap laid by the villainous explorer Sheldon Lenox, but it really just brings up the question of why Batman had this in his utility belt. By the time it appeared it was already a war crime to use mustard gas, and it just doesn’t seem like a thing normal criminals would use very often. It’s a good thing Batman always carries this on his belt, it’s just really funny to imagine the level or paranoia it takes to prepare for your villains to break the Geneva Conventions. He must have been so morbidly happy when he got to use it.

6) Ultrasonic Bat Beacon

Not to be confused with the Bat-Signal, which calls Batman, the Bat Beacon calls actual bats. First premiering in part three of Batman: Year One, this little device sends out a high-pitched frequency that attracts the bats that live in the Batcave. Not just a few, either. This thing summons hundreds of the flying rodents to fly around and cause insane amounts of havoc. It made a live-action appearance in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, and while this device is definitely weird, it’s easy to see why it exists. Sure, calling the Batcave’s entire hanger of bats might be crazy, but it makes for an absolutely otherworldly visual. It’s Batman dramatics at their best, and it’s actually pretty useful.

5) Bat-Shark Repellent

To clarify, this spray bottle repels sharks, not bat-shark hybrid monsters, though it’d probably work on them too. Most people know this hyper-specific item from the classic 1966 Batman movie, although it actually has made its comic book appearance in recent years. Specifically, the main universe’s Batman picked it up during a multiverse-traveling adventure where he ran into the ‘66 show version of himself. It showed its incredible usefulness when it repelled Jokerized shark-creatures that existed on the edge of the multiverse. Granted, while definitely useful, it really begs the question of how exactly Batman thought this up. He can’t fight that many sharks, right? Definitely a weird one, but apparently useful more often than you’d think.

4) Car-Hidden Batcycle

Batman has all kinds of vehicles, from the classic Batmobile to the genuinely hilarious Batglider, but this one is probably the strangest one. I get why it exists, Batman being able to go undercover on the road and immediately switch to a more maneuverable vehicle when the situation calls for it makes perfect sense, but it does not feel like it should work like this. The cycle doesn’t look like it even fits inside the car’s shell, and while this panel doesn’t show it, the fact that the car comes back together after implies that this is meant to be used multiple times. I also feel like the two halves of the car should definitely have fallen over after they split. No way are they balanced for that. Seriously, if this was inside a van or truck it would be totally fine, but being in a normal car makes this one absurd.

3) Launchable Bat-Ears

The pointed Bat-Ears are an iconic part of Batman’s cowl. Their shape is a core part of the Batman silhouette that strikes fear into the hearts of criminals everywhere. One look at the ears on that shadow, and they know they’re in for a world of vengeance. And here those ears are, being launched like mini knives at Batman’s enemies. I suppose it makes sense in a way. Batman is a pragmatist, and putting every individual part of his suit to practical and theatrical use is the exact kind of thing he’d do. But that doesn’t make the fact that he can do this, and has done so on multiple occasions, any less ridiculous. Besides, after he does he always looks really goofy.

2) Insider Suit

The Insider Suit is just wild. Batman made this suit after his return from being lost in time following the events of Final Crisis, and used it to observe the city without alerting his allies or enemies that it was him, hence its very not Batman-like design. That’s fine and dandy, until we get into what this suit can do, which is absolutely bonkers. This thing is capable of mimicking the abilities of several Justice League members, including but not limited to; Superman’s heat vision, will-powered energy blasts like Green Lantern’s ring, and accessing the freaking Speedforce. Granted, none of these powers are as strong as the Leaguers he’s copying, but the fact that it can even do any of that is crazy. Oh, and it can also teleport and fly, as if it needed anything else. Frankly, I have no idea why Batman doesn’t use this suit more. And it’s not even anywhere near his strongest one.

1) Red Giants

These specialized gauntlets come attached to another one of Batman’s most powerful suits; the Justice Buster Armor. This suit was designed to take down the Justice League if they ever went rogue, and these gauntlets were the suit’s answer to Superman. How? Each one is covered in what looks like at least a dozen little red lights, which Batman revealed are miniaturized red dwarf stars. Yes, Batman shrunk down dozens of actual stars from distant, dead solar systems and put them in his gloves. That is single-handedly the most insane thing I have ever heard. Forget everything else on this list, if Batman can go to, shrink, and collect even one dwarf star with only a little bit of help from the Atom, then he is clearly the most unstoppable person to ever live. This easily takes the cake.

So there we have Batman’s seven most wild and insane gadgets of all time, but not nearly all of the wacky tools he’s used over the years. Let us know about your favorite weird Batman gadget in the comments below!