One of the most anticipated comic releases of all time keeps getting closer and closer. Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles is officially slated for a January 13, 2027 release, which means that we’re only a few weeks away from seeing one of the coolest collaborations ever conceived. As the release date gets closer, the artists and writers behind the project are keeping fans fed, releasing sneak peeks of some seriously incredible art. But it’s the terrifying battle between Darth Vader and Venom that looks the most intriguing (and terrifying).

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Kevin Smith (yes, that Kevin Smith, the genius behind Clerks, Dogma, and Chasing Amy) is the lead writer for the series, with David Marquez heading up the art. And it’s that art that has fans across the internet freaking out over the possibility of Darth Vader and Venom duking it out in insane style. And while some fans are putting their money on Venom being able to take over Darth Vader, most are on the side of Vader ending that fight with a Force choke from across the room, no questions asked. But everyone can agree it’s the fight they didn’t know they needed—but now they’re beyond stoked to get it.

Venom vs. Vader Is the Coolest Battle In Years

What’s even better? The series is fully written, and the art is nearly finished, with only two issues left to finalize. And Smith is feeling confident that everything will stay on track for the entire 6-issue series to release next year. He’s so confident, in fact, that he’s also eyeing an Empire Strikes Back sequel for 2030. Speaking with Bleeding Cool, Smith said, “I’m done. My scripts are all in. All six issues are in. Now, you know, we still get other bites at the apple every step of the way. Meaning like, you know, they’ll send me black and whites, then they’ll send me the color version of the book, and then they’ll send me the lettered version. And at the last second, if we want to change any dialogue, we can. But for right now, all six issues are fully written. And David, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say, but David is way deep into it. If my last recollection, I think he’s about to head into issue four. So, we’re great. Like in tip-top shape. None of these books are going to be late, kids.”

The series is set to bring together familiar faces from the Avengers, as well as Spider-Man, Luke Skywalker, Doctor Doom, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Wolverine, Vader, and more, as a reality-breaking spell brings the events of A New Hope to Earth-616, forcing the universes to collide and unlikely allies and enemies to come together. And yes, Han Solo and Wolverine team up in a moment as cool as, if not cooler than, the Vader vs. Venom drama.