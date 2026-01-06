5 DC Comics Villains Who Need to Make a Major Return in 2026

With 2025 behind us, it’s time to start looking into the future of the DC Universe. A lot is going on right now, what with DC K.O. still in full swing and DC Next Level on the horizon. If there’s one thing I’ve appreciated about 2025 and some of the last few years of DC Comics, it’s the concentrated effort on giving us new villains to challenge our favorite heroes. I know it’s hard to make newer villains stick or seem as threatening as the classic bad guys. But let’s be real, the DC Universe could always use fresh blood.

I’ll admit that many of my favorite villains tend to be more classic ones like Riddler or Reverse-Flash (Eobard Thawne, obviously). But the last few years have seen several new villains that I liked, or at least thought were interesting. Unfortunately, not every villain breaks out like their creators want, and they end up being left behind. It’s sad, because there really is a lot of potential with these newer villains, and I think a big coordinated push like Next Level is a great time to bring at least 5 underrated foes back for 2026.

5. The Sinister Sons

The Sinister Sons are Korg and Lor-Zod, the respective sons of Sinestro and General Zod. These two half-pints got their own comic in early 2024 that showed the two starting a rocky friendship that began with Korg stealing Lor-Zod’s spaceship. Sinister Sons only got six issues before ending, and while they did briefly appear in Green Lantern, they’re pretty much just going unused. We’re almost certainly never getting Super Sons back, so it’d be nice to have a pair that has the same vibe but with a more slightly mischievous take on it.

4. Doom-Mite

We all know how powerful Fifth-Dimensional imps like Mr. Mxyzptlk and Bat-Mite are. But Doom-Mite hails from the Sixth Dimension, and his godlike power nearly allowed him to take over the DC Universe in the distant past (as seen in Batman/Superman: World’s Finest). I thought Doom-Mite was a pretty cool bad guy, but sadly, he’s never been used after his one arc. But a powerful villain like him could be the anchor to an entire event. Mark Waid does like planting seeds for future stories, so hopefully, he’s got something in store for this powerful mite.

3. Flatline

I loved Damian Wayne getting a girlfriend who literally tore his heart out the first time they met. Flatline was a featured character in the Robin series a few years back, but ever since that story ended, she hasn’t gotten to feature much in Damian’s life. She did briefly visit him last year, but they’ve pretty much been separated since, which is odd because Flatline is bound to the spirit of Ra’s al Ghul after the events of Lazarus Planet. Flatline definitely needs to return soon, if only clear up that lingering plot point.

2. Punchline

Speaking of new love interests, it’s kind of odd to me that Punchline has more or less vanished into thin air. The Joker’s latest partner-in-crime was everywhere just a few years ago and even anchored a couple of miniseries. But I honestly couldn’t tell you the last time I saw her pop up in a new comic, which seems odd given how much DC has continued to push the Joker. I really hope we do get to see more of Punchline next year, because there’s a lot of potential with a character like her.

1. Olgrun

Olgrun’s an odd inclusion because technically, we’ve never seen him. Olgrun is an Old God who went mad after the death of his daughter, and the only way he could be stopped was by fracturing his essence into seven Aspects. These aspects have popped up in Action Comics, Green Lantern: War Journal, and Adventures of Superman: Book of El. We’ve yet to see the full power of Olgrun return to the DCU, but with one of Superman’s rivals trying to assemble the aspects, I’ve got a good feeling next year’s going to be a big one for the mad god.

What DC Comics villain do you want to see come back in 2026?