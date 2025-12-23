5 Major DC Next Level Storylines You Can’t Afford to Miss Next Year

If you thought DC Comics’ current All In era was impressive, you’re going to love what the publisher has in store for next year with Next Level. The All In era began last year at the end of Absolute Power and brought the DC Universe into an amazing new age, one fit for curious and seasoned fans alike. DC provided numerous new ongoing series and jumping-on points for anyone to jump into a new series. Not to mention, the All In era also marked the beginning of the Absolute Universe, one of DC’s most successful projects in years.

Now, with DC K.O. serving as a conclusion to this chapter in the DCU’s history, DC Comics is preparing to move into its next era, DC Next Level. But what is this new period going to look like compared to the previous one? Well, thanks to recent solicitations for next March, we’ve got our first real look at some of the new storylines DC Comics has coming up. From big changes to the entire Green Lantern Corps to the Superboys taking the spotlight, you’re going to want to pay special attention to these 5 new arcs.

5. The Flash

In case you missed hearing about it, Ryan North is taking over The Flash, where he’ll be joined by Gavin Guidry. I honestly can’t believe this was hidden in the solicitations, because this is an amazing pull for DC Comics. North’s run on Fantastic Four is one of the best in years. If anyone knows how to balance weird science, families, and superhero storytelling, it’s Ryan North. It seems like a very back-to-basics approach for the Flash, but knowing the creative team, something incredibly odd and beautiful is on the horizon for the Scarlet Speedster.

4. New Titans

Speaking of new creative teams, Titans is getting a major overhaul in March. Tate Brombal and Sami Basri take over the title, which is being renamed New Titans. In addition to the name change, fans can expect to see a shake-up among the roster. The solicited cover shows four shadowy figures. If I were a betting man, I’d say that we’re looking at Yara Flor’s Wondergirl, Jon Kent’s Superman, Spoiler, and Terra as the newest iteration of the team. That’s a really interesting line-up, and I have no doubt Brombal and Basri can take these Titans to new heights.

3. Green Lantern

The entire Green Lantern corner of the DC Universe is getting shaken up next Spring. In March, DC Comics will publish Green Lantern #600, which will give fans a lot of new things. A new Lantern, Kyle Rayner becoming the Green Lantern of Earth, and possibly Star Sapphire getting engaged to Hal Jordan. And Green Lantern Corps is going to see Guy Gardner gain new powers that he’s going to use to track down the Emotional Spectrum’s missing entities. As a Green Lantern fan (specifically a Kyle fan), I’m very excited to see what the creative teams have cooking.

2. Wonder Woman

After a brief interlude, Tom King and Daniel Sampere are back to take Wonder Woman into what may very well be its biggest storyline yet. The “Wonder War” arc begins in Wonder Woman #31, and features Diana heading into the future where the DCU has been conquered by the oppressive Matriarch. Wonder Woman’s only shot at stopping this powerful tyrant and restoring the proper timeline is by working side-by-side with her full-grown daughter, Trinity. Fans have been waiting to see a proper team-up between Wonder Woman and Trinity, so hopefully King and Sampere have something good in store.

1. “Reign of the Superboys”

Strangely enough, missing in all the action for DC Next Level is Superman. The Man of Steel’s disappearance is kicking off an exciting new saga called “Reign of the Superboys”, which will focus on the various Boys of Steel. From Superboy-Prime taking over the main Superman title to a younger Jon Kent taking the spotlight in Superman Unlimited, there’s a lot of really great storytelling potential here. While I am curious about what this means for Superman (especially since this is right after I), I am excited to see the Superboys take the spotlight.

What are you most excited about with DC Next Level? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!