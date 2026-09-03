5 DC Successors Who Became Bigger Than the Heroes Who Inspired Them

DC Comics began the superhero back in 1938 with Superman, spending the next few years debuting the basis of their superhero universe. Icons like Batman, Wonder Woman, Hawkman, Green Lantern, the Flash, and more all joined the fight, birthing legends. These legacies would become some of the most famous in fiction over the decades, making DC into a true creative powerhouse. Legacy has always been an important part of DC, but since the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths, it’s become even more important, starting with the ’90s rethinking of the Golden Age heroes of the Justice Society. Over the years, DC has introduced readers to some of the greatest legacy heroes, allowing old mantles to go in new directions.

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Legacy heroes run a difficult race. They have to, at minimum, live up to their predecessor’s example and try to make the mantle their own in whatever way they can. DC’s creators have done a fantastic of making their legacy characters into crucial parts of their superhero community, even when the originals return. In fact, many DC legacy heroes have been able to become even bigger than the heroes who inspired them. These five DC legacy heroes surpassed their mentors, becoming legends in their own right.

5) Hourman II

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The Justice Society boasts some of the most powerful heroes around, a team that combines multiple generations of heroes to continue its decades-long fight against evil. Several members of the team became legends, but one of the most interesting didn’t go as far as his compatriots – Hourman. Rex Tyler created Miraclo, a super-steroid that gave him superhuman strength and durability for an hour. Rex was the Man of the Hour, constantly tinkering with the formula to get it better. However, Miraclo was addictive and he spent years battling it, making him rather unique. He was never one of the A-list members of the JSA, but he was cool. When Infinity Inc. debuted, his son Rick took up the mantle and became Hourman II. Rick proved to be a better hero than his father, defeating his own addiction to Miraclo and becoming a key member of the JSA. He married – and recently lost – Jessie Quick and has become one of the most respected members of the team. He’s become a greater hero than his father, helping keep the Hourman legacy alive.

4) Tim Drake

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Dick Grayson was the first Robin and fans loved him. He quickly became an icon and has since become one of the DC’s most popular and important heroes as Nightwing. During his tenure leading the New Teen Titans, he quit being Batman’s partner, leading to the Dark Knight recruiting Jason Todd. Jason never connected with fans and would eventually be killed in “Death in the Family”. However, DC wasn’t going to have Batman without Robin forever and introduced Tim Drake, a teen who was able to figure out Batman’s secret identity and asked to become Robin. Tim was able to make fans love the Boy Wonder again in the extreme ’90s, even getting his own longrunning solo book. Those fans loved Tim to the extent that some placed him above even Dick as Robin. While that’s a bit much for me personally, Tim was definitely better Jason. He was an interesting character fans wanted to read more about, whereas Jason was killed by fan vote. Tim is an amazing Robin and he always has been.

3) Hal Jordan

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Hal Jordan is the greatest Green Lantern, and it’s honestly not even close. Alan Scott debuted with the mantle in 1940 and while Scott has definitely grown into an amazing hero, he was never all that interesting back in the day. He was powerful and he was good, which was really all you needed in the Golden Age. Hal was introduced in the Silver Age, a hotshot fighter pilot who was chosen to join the Green Lantern Corps and wield the greatest weapon in the universe. Scott has become a fantastic character over the years, but Hal was one from the beginning. We’ve gotten to see numerous sides of the hero over the decades and he was key to some of DC’s biggest successes in the ’00s. Hal is much better Alan at just about everything; he’s a better character, he’s more powerful, and he has the better costume. He took the Green Lantern mantle to the next level in a way that Scott never could.

2) Mister Terrific II

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Terry Sloane was rich and talented, using his advantages to move ahead in the world. Eventually, he would decide that the best use of his skills was to become a superhero and he became Mister Terrific. Sloane as Terrific was basically the most stereotypical Golden Age hero you can imagine, a proto-Batman for the Justice Society. He would return in the Silver Age, but was never one of the most popular JSA members, eventually being killed by the Spirit King. In the ’90s, when DC began to push their Golden Age heroes again, they introduced a new version of the character in Michael Holt, a multi-PhD gold medal Olympic decathlete. After the death of his wife, he decided to become a hero, paying homage to Sloane and joining the Justice Society. Mister Terrific II has always been better than Terry. He’s more interesting to read about, he’s smarter, and he’s more formidable. He’s basically on Batman’s level and has become a key part of the Justice League after years of leading the Justice Society. He’s easily the superior Terrific.

1) Wally West

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Wally West is the best Flash, and has been for years. Wally first debuted as the sidekick to Barry Allen, the Kid Flash to his Flash. Wally helped found the Teen Titans and New Teen Titans, growing and changing as a person until he lost his powers. After Allen’s death in Crisis on Infinite Earths, his powers returned and he took up the mantle, the first sidekick to take over for his mentor. He was able to overcome his own fears to truly become the Flash, mastering his powers, getting married and having kids, and becoming a key member of the Justice League. Wally is a much, much better character than Barry. Barry is a simple hero with his own charms, but Wally is so much more. Not only has he become more powerful, he’s made the mantle of the Flash his own in such a way that even Barry’s return to life couldn’t change fans’ minds about who the real Flash was. Wally is an icon, a fan favorite character that grew into something special.