5 Captain America Villains That Would Be Amazing In the MCU (Even If They Never Fought the Star-Spangled Avenger)

Captain America prospered because of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a way few other heroes did. The character had long been a somewhat known part of pop culture; while it’s impossible to say he’s ever reached the heights of his World War II popularity, he’s still a piece of pop culture ephemera that most people could somewhat identify before his movies. The MCU was able to take the core of the character – played brilliantly by Chris Evans – and present it perfectly onscreen, capturing what the hero meant to the world and the superhero community. While he starred in three movies, his enemies were mostly just either Red Skull and Hydra, just Hydra, and several mid-level henchmen. We didn’t get introduced to too many Cap villains and the ones we did were all related.

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Captain America’s time in the MCU is ostensibly done, but that doesn’t mean that his villains don’t deserve their chance at stardom. While I’ll readily admit that Cap doesn’t have the most amazing roster of villains out there, he has some very cool enemies who would be great in movies or TV shows. In fact, they would be so good that they wouldn’t even have to fight Captain America. These five Cap villains would be awesome in the MCU, bad guys who could help redeem the reputation of MCU villains without ever fighting the Star-Spangled Avenger.

5) Sin

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Red Skull is Marvel’s most irredeemable bad guy, a monster on another level. His evil helps define Cap’s good, the two of them linked in a death spiral for decades. Red Skull’s war against Cap is multigenerational, both in that it’s been going on for decades and that numerous generations have joined the fight, including Red Skull’s daughter, Sin. Sinthea Schmidt was born to the villain and a nameless washerwoman who died in labor. Sin was raised by Mother Superior, becoming the perfect little Red Skull-worshiping Nazi. She would soon join her father’s war on Cap, eventually starting a relationship with Crossbones and carrying on Red Skull’s legacy after it was believed that the Winter Soldier killed him. She even became Red Skull for a time, carving the skin off her face and putting on a Nazi uniform. She played a huge role in Fear Itself and since then has been a B-list villain fighting various heroes. She’s become something of a general bad guy, and that’s perfect for the MCU. She can carry on the legacy of her father in the MCU, maybe becoming a new Red Skull for Sam to fight. She has a high ceiling and deserves her chance to reach her potential.

4) Nuke

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So, Nuke first appeared as a Daredevil villain. He was a supersoldier who was given red, white, and blue drugs that gave him various supersoldier abilities. He was meant to be a new generation Captain America, but instead became one of the most dangerous mercenaries on the planet, the experiments and drugs breaking his mind in a number of ways that made him more dangerous. As part of the Weapon Plus program, he was created by the same organization that came up with Cap’s supersoldier serum and the two of them have clashed many times over the years, showing just how different each supersoldier can be (Nuke also ends up fighting Wolverine because of the Weapon Plus connection as well). Nuke is another one of those villains that would fit beautifully into the MCU. We have decades of history that we know nothing about, other than the fact that numerous governments had their own supersoldiers and superpowered operatives from the days of World War II on. Bringing in Nuke just makes sense and gives Marvel Studios a fun villain that can fight just about anyone out there.

3) Machinesmith

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Marvel has loads of evil genius villains, but very few of them have made their way to the MCU. Evil geniuses come in all shapes and sizes; some of them are tactical geniuses and some of them are financial wizards and some of them are tech geniuses. These last ones make some of the most fun villains and Captain America has always had a decent amount of them. One of the coolest is Machinesmith. The villain was what could be considered “a low key mastermind”. He would sometimes fight Cap on his own, using his inventions for some mid-level shenanigans, but would also work with bigger-named villains, giving them powerful weapons but acting as junior partner. He’s a bad guy from the single-issue story days, when lower-level villains and schemes were the norm, and eventually he gave himself a power robotic body to keep up his battle against Cap after his flesh succumbed to the rigors of supervillainy. The MCU doesn’t really have a lot of villains on his level and he could serve an important role in various stories in the years to come.

2) The Serpent Society

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If you were to believe the MCU, Captain America’s main bad guys were either original recipe Nazis, Hydra recipe Naziss, corrupted SHIELD agents, or various mercenaries hired by the bad guys. However, in the comics, he also had a lot of just plain supervillains and one of the most fun examples of this was the Serpent Society. The group brought together a rather eclectic blend of villains – mutants, tech-based bad guys, mutates of various types – who all had a snake theme and they became perfect fodder for various Cap stories. Consisting of Cobra, Constrictor, Diamondback, Death Adder I and II, Eel, King Cobra, Sidewinder, and Viper at different points over the years, the group was a varied threat for the Sentinel of Liberty, giving readers some exciting action scenes. They would eventually branch out and start fighting heroes across the Marvel Universe and they could do the same to the MCU. Plus, Constrictor is basically a Wolverine nowadays because of his adamantium tentacles. They’re a classic Marvel team and they would be awesome in the MCU.

1) Baron Blood

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The Marvel Universe has some powerful vampires, be they heroes or villains. Vampires get around in Marvel Comics, fighting people you’d never expect, including Captain America. Baron Blood was a vamp with a Cap twist, as he was a Nazi vampire, fighting alongside the Axis forces during World War II, battling the Sentinel of Liberty and the Invaders. He would return in the present day, attacking Cap and the new Union Jack in one of the best Captain America stories ever, leading to the hero beheading the vampire baddie with his shield. However, you can’t keep a Nazi vampire down apparently because he’s since returned to life and died several more times over the years, battling both Steve and Sam as Captain America. Everyone is salty about the loss of a Blade movie, but maybe the debut of a Nazi vampire could make up for it. He can fight all kinds of heroes and could be the core of a cool little story that establishes some of Marvel’s vampire lore in the MCU. Baron Blood is an great villain who would be amazing in the movies and maybe if enough of us say so, someone will listen. Hey, you could even use him as a launching board for another shot at Blade.