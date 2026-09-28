5 Justice League Children Who Are More Powerful Than Their Parents

The Justice League includes some of the mightiest superheroes in the DC Universe, some of whom can destroy entire universes. Many team members have gone on to start large families. Naturally, their children often look up to their superhero parents and want to be just like them. And oftentimes, these Justice League kids inherit their parents’ incredible powers and grow up to become heroes as well. Then there are the select few superkids with powers, weapons, and skills that go far beyond those of their predecessors. With these mighty next-generation superheroes, the future of the DC Universe is in good hands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In both the main DC timeline and numerous possible futures, members of the Justice League sire children with abilities that eclipse their own.

5) Green Arrow (Connor Hawke)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Connor Hawke is the estranged son of the original Green Arrow, Oliver Queen. When Oliver got his then-girlfriend Sandra Hawke pregnant, he underwent a crisis and for many complex reasons didn’t feel worthy of being a father. As a result of his mental turmoil, he abandoned her and his son. After Oliver died in the line of duty, Connor took the opportunity to continue his father’s legacy by becoming the new Green Arrow. At first glance, Connor seems to have similar abilities to his father in archery and access to trick arrows. However, what puts Connor above Oliver is his near-unrivaled mastery of martial arts. Raised in a Buddhist monastery, Connor spent most of his life training his body to be a perfect weapon and proficient with various weapons. Batman even stated that Connor is among the most skilled martial artists in the world. In contrast, while Oliver is certainly a skilled fighter, he’s never come even close to Connor’s mastery of numerous martial arts styles.

4) Trinity

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Of DC Comics’ major superheroes, Wonder Woman was the latest to have a child. This child, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Prince, aka Trinity, already has been shown in numerous flash-forwards to be destined to surpass her mother. She was sculpted from clay and pieces of Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor’s souls. Although Trinity’s currently just a baby in the present day, it has already been shown what she’ll be like as a young adult when she’s the leader of the Justice League. Like her mother, Trinity has all the powers and training afforded to Amazons. Trinity may not have yet been shown to have Wonder Woman’s planetary-level strength, but she wields several powerful weapons her mother doesn’t have access to. Trinity has the three Lassos of Fate, each of which have different effects on a target’s mind and soul. The Lasso of Truth compels people to tell the truth, the Lasso of Lies bends people’s minds to the user’s whims, and the Lasso of Death literally drains people of their souls. Such weaponry is far beyond Wonder Woman’s arsenal.

3) Animal Girl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the Justice League’s most underrated members is Animal Man, who can manifest the abilities of any animal. His powers come from ties to the Red, the primordial force that connects all fauna in the multiverse. However, while Animal Man got his link to the Red through alien experimentation, his daughter, Maxine (aka Animal Girl), is the Red’s chosen avatar. With a far greater connection to the Red, Animal Girl’s mastery over the animal kingdom is absolute. In addition to being able to mimic animals’ powers, she can communicate with them and control their minds. She is also able to manipulate flesh at a molecular level, allowing her to resurrect dead creatures, regenerate from severe wounds, and even cause people to grow animalistic features. Animal Girl is also practically unkillable as she can project her mind into the body of a nearby animal and grow a new body. Animal Girl is the true queen of the jungle.

2) Jenny and Jason Allen

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and the Flash don’t have much of a romantic history in DC Comics. Yet, the pair, along with numerous other members of the Justice League, come to encounter their children who have travelled in time from a post-apocalyptic future. Jessica and Barry’s eldest future daughter, Nora, has super-speed reminiscent of her father. However, it’s the younger twins, Jenny and Jason, who possess abilities far beyond the combined powers of both their parents. Instead of merely wielding Lantern rings, Jenny and Jason have the entire Emotional Electromagnetic Spectrum coursing through their veins. The powers of every Lantern Corps are at their fingertips, including Green, Red, Yellow, Sapphire, Orange, Blue, and Indigo. Even the infinite powers of the White and Black Lanterns are at the twins’ disposal. While such overwhelming power can affect their emotions, Jenny and Jason can generally wield each Lantern’s powers effectively, making them far more powerful than either Jessica or the Flash.

1) Hyperman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman and Wonder Woman arguably have one of the most controversial relationships in recent DC Comics, but there is no question that their offspring are absolute powerhouses. Nowhere is this fact clearer than in the Kingdom Come universe of Earth-22. In this reality, an older Clark and Diana have a child named Jonathan Kent II. On the day of his birth, the villain Gog kidnapped Jonathan, seeking to raise the baby as his disciple. However, the infant Jonathan was rescued by none other than his future self, the hero known as Hyperman. This older version of Jonathan has all the powers granted by his Kryptonian/Amazon physiology, and he’s also the master of Hypertime. This infinite realm intersects all timelines. With this power, Hyperman can freely travel across time and the multiverse. With this temporal and multiversal travel ability, Hyperman guards all of Hypertime, making him the protector of the past, present, and future.