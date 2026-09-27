7 Romances that Define the X-Men in Marvel Comics

The X-Men are a superhero team constantly battling evil and fighting for mutant rights in a world that would gladly see them wiped out. Still, when these mutants aren’t acting as crimefighters, teachers, diplomats, and world leaders, they’re engaging in intense romantic drama. Throughout the X-Men’s publication history, one bedrock of their story has been the chronicling of the complicated interpersonal romances that blossom and fall apart among the team’s members. Such relationships range from charming and long-lasting to deeply problematic and fleeting. Whatever the case, these romances have helped define the X-Men as characters, shown the highs and lows of being a superhero couple, and driven many powerful stories.

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The X-Men are famous for their soap-opera shenanigans full of love, heartbreak, and betrayal. New couples are always sprouting up and often end as soon as they begin. Yet some couples in Marvel’s X-Men comics stand above the rest for how iconic and influential they are.

7) Forge and Storm

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Storm has had relationships with many Marvel heroes, including Black Panther and Wolverine. However, her longest love interest arguably was the X-Men’s top inventor, Forge. When Storm lost her powers to an X-Gene neutralizer weapon, Forge offered to help her recover. Over time, the pair would form a romantic relationship as Forge helped Storm out of her depression. However, when Storm discovered that Forge had invented the X-Gene neutralizer, she broke things off with him. For ten years, Storm and Forge had a whirlwind will they, won’t they dynamic that brought them closer. Their relationship became so serious that Forge even popped the question to Storm. Unfortunately, Forge’s mistaken assumption that she would say no led him to leave her. After that blunder, Forge and Storm’s relationship became strained before they finally agreed to be friends. Although both have since moved on, Forge and Storm’s relationship was an intrinsic part of X-Men comics for many years.

6) Mystique and Destiny

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Supervillains, by their nature, rarely have happy relationships, but Mystique and Destiny broke the mold. From their introduction as members of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, it was clear that the shapeshifting Mystique and prophetic Destiny were more than just good friends. Despite not being allowed to reveal their relationship status outright because of the rampant homophobia in the industry at the time, many X-Men writers showed the two villainesses happily living together and raising their adoptive daughter Rogue. Their relationship as a married couple was finally revealed after Destiny’s death, when Mystique fought her way through all of Krakoa to bring her wife back to life. After Mystique resurrects Destiny, they haven’t left each other’s side and remain deeply in love. Marvel later retconned it so that, through Mystique’s shapeshifting powers, Nightcrawler is the biological child of Mystique and Destiny. These two show that even villains can have a happy marriage.

5) Shatterstar and Rictor

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The X-Men and other X-Teams have a long history of fighting for equal rights, which has frequently made them a source of positive representation for minority groups. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the first on-panel same-sex kiss in comic book history occurred between X-Factor members Shatterstar and Rictor. Like Mystique and Destiny, Shatterstar and Rictor’s relationship was alluded to for years before they finally made their feelings public. Shatterstar was an alien who, upon arriving on Earth, needed Rictor’s help to integrate into human society. As the pair fought alongside each other as members of X-Factor, their friendship eventually blossomed into a full-blown romance. While these heroes genuinely love each other, their differing personalities have led them to break up and get back together on several occasions Still, no matter their relationship status, Shatterstar and Rictor love each other deeply and are a huge victory for gay representation in comics.

4) Cyclops and Emma Frost

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Much of the romantic drama in X-Men comics centers on the team’s leader, Cyclops. Although his relationship with Jean is certainly iconic, his time with the ex-villain Emma Frost also played a substantial role in many X-Men stories for several years. Initially, the pair’s relationship started with Cyclops having a psychic affair with Emma behind Jean’s back. Yet, when Jean died, her last act was giving her blessing for Cyclops and Emma to start a legitimate relationship. After M-Day nearly wiped out mutantkind’s entire population, Cyclops and Emma stepped up as a power couple to lead the remnants of their people. By influencing each other, Cyclops became a more pragmatic leader, while Emma became more empathetic and well-rounded. During the events of Avengers vs. X-Men, the pair ultimately betrayed each other and broke up as they fought for the absolute power of the Phoenix Force. Even after their breakup, Cyclops and Emma still work closely together to ensure the continued survival of mutants everywhere.

3) Professor X and Lilandra

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The romance between the leader of the X-Men and the queen of the Shi’ar Empire has had galactic ramifications. When Princess Lilandra fled to Earth to escape her evil brother D’Ken, Professor X and his students helped her take the throne of the Shi’ar Empire and save the universe. Even with light-years between them and their loyalties sometimes putting them at odds, Professor X and Lilandra formed a deep love for each other. When Professor X suffered from a heart attack, he faked his death and traveled to space to both receive treatment for his condition and be with Lilandra. Professor X and Lilandra then spent the next several years happily together while dealing with Shi’ar political struggles and traveling the galaxy. Eventually, Professor X’s return to Earth, along with a series of crises that tested each of their ethical codes and loyalties, led the two leaders to break up. However, the legacy of Professor X and Lilandra still lives on through their genetically engineered daughter Xandra.

2) Gambit and Rogue

Rogue’s ability to drain the life force of anyone who touches her made her believe that she was incapable of finding love. However, that belief was dashed when she met the roguish former thief, Gambit. Like many X-Men couples, Rogue and Gambit had an on-again, off-again relationship for years. While Gambit always believed their love could overcome any obstacle, Rogue’s deep insecurities about her powers and past often led her to push him away. Yet, even when a kiss between them could be lethal, they slowly broke down each other’s walls. Rogue helped Gambit move beyond his troubled past, while Gambit helped Rogue realize that she was worthy of love. Either one of them wouldn’t hesitate to lay down their lives for the other. Now, Gambit and Rogue have officially tied the knot and are now among the few X-Men married couples. No matter what challenges come their way, Gambit and Rogue will always be there for each other.

1) Cyclops and Jean Grey

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Few superhero romances are as iconic, tragic, and influential as the one between founding X-Men members Cyclops and Jean Grey. From the very beginning, sparks flew between Cyclops and Jean. Of course, this pair is infamous for more romantic drama than almost all the other X-Men combined. They have dealt with everything from a love triangle with Wolverine to Cyclops accidentally marrying a clone of Jean made by Mr. Sinister. Still, the love Cyclops and Jean have for each other is practically infinite and has pulled them out of their darkest moments. Even Jean’s corruption at the hands of the Phoenix Force and death couldn’t stop her from coming back to life and finding Cyclops. The pair would eventually wed and, through ups and downs, remain steadfast in their relationship. Many futures have the pair siring some of the most powerful mutants in the multiverse, including Cable and Rachel Summers. The X-Men wouldn’t be renowned for their soap opera-style storytelling without these two beloved heroes.