5 DC Villains Only Batman Can Defeat

Batman is DC’s toughest non-powered human and it’s honestly not even close. Sure, there are some tough heroes and villains out there, but the Dark Knight has all of them beat. He’s forged himself into the pinnacle of human physical achievement (remember that one time he kicked a massive oak tree in “Year One” and broke it clean through?) and has mastered every martial art you can imagine. He’s built some of the best weapons in the world and is a master of tactics. His villains have to overcome every advantage he has in order to even challenge him and the best of them have become some of the most formidable villains in comics.

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Batman’s enemies have sometimes branched out, battling other heroes and showing them how dangerous Gotham City can be. While these villains will have their schemes foiled, they aren’t actually defeated. Batman is the only one who can actually defeat them; he’s spent years dealing with them and knows them in and out. These five DC villains can only be truly defeated by the Caped Crusader, indomitable bad guys that only the toughest man in the world can truly take down.

5) Scarecrow

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Dr. Jonathan Crane became obsessed with fear and making people afraid. He used his psychology practice to dose his patients with his various fear toxins, but eventually would be found out. His license to practice was taken but his obsession with fear would remain and he would become the Scarecrow. So, Crane isn’t some amazing fighter or anything like that; that’s not why only Batman can defeat him though. The Dark Knight has been exposed to the fear toxin over and over. He’s studied every single one of Crane’s formulas and has developed inoculations and antidotes for the various ingredients. Crane can still surprise him at times, but unless he has a completely new formula, Batman is ready for it. The fear toxin can affect basically every superhuman on Earth other than Batman, so most heroes wouldn’t really have a fighting chance against Scarecrow. The best case scenario is that they hit him out of fear and knock the lanky man out; the worst is they cause widespread destruction to the area around them.

4) The Joker

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The Joker is Batman’s arch-nemesis, the two of them locked in a deaths spiral for years. Now, I know what you’re thinking – lots of people have beaten the Clown Prince of Crime. I personally have numerous comics where all kinds of other heroes end up wailing on him. I even have comics where he ends up dead at someone else’s hands. However, the thing about the Joker is that his obsession with the Dark Knight means that to him, those aren’t defeats. They’re losses. They’re failures. The only one who can defeat, truly beat him at his games, is the Caped Crusader. So, sure, Superman can rush in and defuse his bombs, save his hostages, and tie him and his goons up in seconds, but that’s not defeating the Joker. That’s stopping him. The only person who can really take him down is Batman. They know each other intimately, their fights like professions of love. He’s the only one who can truly unravel the villain’s schemes, laying all of his artifice bare, and then kicking him really, really hard in the face for old’s time sake.

3) Ra’s al Ghul

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Ra’s al Ghul is one of Batman’s smartest villains and has been plaguing the world – sometimes with literal plagues – for centuries. The Lazarus Pits keep him coming back at the height of his physical and mental prowess and he’s spent his very long life building the League of Assassins into one of the most feared organizations in the world. The Demon’s Head is another villain who has fought numerous heroes, but when it comes right to down to it, it’s only Batman that can really defeat his plans. Ra’s is known for his in-depth plans, labyrinthine schemes that take time, skill, and patience to unravel. There are few people in the world who can look at one of his plans and find the cracks. There are few people out there who will notice the clues and follow them to him. Of all them, only Batman is the one who can always foil the plans of the Demon’s Head. Now, you might bring up Damian (or Tim; I think Tim was able to beat him once too), but since he becomes Batman in the future (and so does Tim in some futures), I’m counting it.

2) The Riddler

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The Riddler has been one of the most weirdly successful villains of all time. It’s not that he has a lot of wins, but it’s that the kind of wins he has all are sort of impressive in weird ways. Like “Hush”; he made this amazing plan to destroy Batman, found Tommy Elliott, got some of the most dangerous people in Gotham to work with him or maneuvered them in ways where they were working for him anyway, and learned the secret identity of the Dark Knight. Edward Nygma is another villain who isn’t some kind of physical powerhouse, but his vast intellect means that all but the smartest heroes are going to get confused and angry because of his riddles. Now, there are heroes other than Batman who can solve riddles obviously, but the Riddler’s plans are about more than that. They’re about pitting yourself against his intellect, trying to trick him without him tricking you. No other hero is as well as equipped as the Caped Crusader to enter that battlefield and no one else would be able to leave with a win.

1) Bane

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Bane has become one of Batman’s most formidable foes, quickly jumping the ranks of the Caped Crusader’s enemies to reach the likes of the Joker. After his first meeting with Gotham’s greatest hero, he came up with a plan to destroy him, breaking Arkham Asylum open and allowing the inmates to run free into the streets. Batman had his work cut out for him, running across the city and tiring himself out, with Bane getting him at his weakest. His next plan against the Dark Knight saw him recruit an army of supervillains to constantly destroy every part of of Batman’s life, finally allowing the villain to kick him out of Gotham City. That’s the level of involvement that Bane brings to his plans and it’s why, honestly, even Batman can’t really defeat Bane; he can only survive his machinations and get revenge. If Batman isn’t able to stop him, no one else has a very good chance either.

What DC villains do you think only Batman can take? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!