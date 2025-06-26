7 Times Bane Proved Why He’s Batman’s Greatest Foe

With so many eccentric foes like the Joker and Penguin being a constant source of dread for Batman, it’s easy to write Bane off as a muscle-bound brute. This idea is especially true as most movies and TV shows reduce him to either a purely physical threat or a mere lackey in someone else’s scheme. However, such a misconception couldn’t be further from the truth, as from his first appearance back in 1993, Bane has proven himself to be just a deadly strategist as he is a fighter. Time and time again, Bane has routinely bested Batman and his family, breaking their minds, bodies, and spirits. His many crimes have easily cemented him as Batman’s greatest enemy.

For decades, Bane has consistently been one of Batman’s most cunning and ruthless villains. Here are seven acts Bane committed against the Bat Family that shook them to their very core.

1) Ruining Batman and Catwoman’s Wedding

In one of the most upsetting moments in recent DC history, Batman and Catwoman seemed to be getting married finally, only for Bane to ruin any chance of the pair’s happiness. While initially, it appeared that Selina broke off the engagement so that Bruce could continue to be Gotham’s protector, her decision was ultimately the result of Bane’s manipulation. It turned out that Bane had bribed Selina’s closest friend, Holly Robinson, into convincing the former cat burglar that marrying Bruce would make him give up being Batman. While the plane is convoluted, it was still successful.

2) Ordering Nightwing’s Assassination Attempt

Bane has no issue going after Batman’s loved ones outside of romantic entanglements, too, as he hired KGBeast to assassinate Nightwing as part of a greater scheme. Under Bane’s orders, KGBeast shot the first Boy Wonder in the head, nearly killing him. The resulting injury caused not only physical damage but also mental damage as Nightwing began suffering from amnesia, blackouts, and mood swings. With no memories of his time as a hero, Dick retired for an extended period before ultimately returning to crime-fighting with his past restored.

3) Breaking Flashpoint Batman

Bruce isn’t the only Wayne that Bane has utterly humiliated — or physically broken. After arriving in the main timeline, Flashpoint Batman Thomas Wayne teamed up with Bane in the hopes of getting his son to give up the mantle. However, their alliance eventually fell apart when Thomas betrayed Bane and non-fatally shot him in the head. After they both go to jail, however, Bane took his revenge by snapping Thomas’s spine just like he did to his son back in the ’90s. It’s the darkest take on “like father, like son.”

4) Nearly Killing Three Robins

After Batman and Catwoman break Bane’s back, the villain commits one of the most savage acts of revenge against the Dark Knight. Sometime later, Bruce enters the Batcave to see Nightwing, Red Hood, and Tim Drake hanged up together with the words “I Am Bane” painted onto their broken bodies. While all the Robins survived, Bane’s message to Batman was clear: he would return. It serves as a reminder of just how brutal Bane can really be.

5) Taking Over Gotham

One of Bane’s most impressive plans that showed off his intellect was when he took over Gotham City. In the story arc “City of Bane,” we see Batman’s beloved city turn into a living nightmare, with Bane ruling it with an iron fist. He releases all of Gotham’s worst criminals and has them replace the city officials. Villains like the Joker and Firefly were given free rein to spread as much chaos and destruction as possible, without any fear of the Bat Family, as they were exiled from the city that they swore to protect.

6) Breaking the Bat

Considered by many to be one of the most famous story arcs in DC history and a major part of the Batman lore, “Batman: Knightfall” saw Gotham’s hero be thoroughly defeated and humiliated. Upon arriving in Gotham for the first time, Bane took over Gotham’s criminal underworld, deduced Batman’s identity within a year, had multiple villains wear down Bruce to the point that he could barely stay awake, and even broke into the Batcave. All of that, however, is nothing compared to when, in one of the most iconic moments in Batman lore, Bane shattered the caped crusader’s spine and left him for dead like he was nothing.

7) Murdering Alfred

Since that fateful night in Crime Alley, Alfred Pennyworth has been a constant presence in Bruce’s life, serving as a friend, mentor, and father figure. Bane would use this to his advantage as after taking over Gotham, he held the butler hostage and threatened to kill him if any of the Bat Family tried to enter the city. When Damien still tries to save Alfred, Bane follows through on his promise and snaps Alfred’s neck in front of him. Not even the Joker has managed to kill Batman’s oldest friend, and Bane’s action traumatized the entire Bat Family as he murdered the heart of the team.