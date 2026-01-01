5 DC Villains Who Joined the Bat-Family

Perhaps the most iconic superhero family of all time is the Bat-Family, which contains the quintessential protectors of Gotham City. Batman has brought in numerous costumed vigilantes to join his crusade against crime, including his adopted children. Together, the Bat-Family is constantly fighting to foil the plans of some of DC Comics’ most notorious criminals. Batman has found that punching people isn’t the only way to stop bad guys. Sometimes it is more efficient to recruit bad guys to punch other bad guys. The Dark Knight has offered a chance of redemption to many villains by allowing them to join the Bat-Family. While their stay might not always be permanent, these are the members of the Caped Crusader’s rogue’s gallery who have joined the hero’s extensive vigilante family.

The Bat-Family is constantly changing and growing. Its membership now includes many enemies-turned-allies. By joining the Bat-Family, many of these former villains have evolved into anti-heroes who prioritize the safety of the Gotham citizens whom they once terrorized.

5) Clayface

The shapeshifting supervillain Basil Carlo, aka Clayface, is one of the most powerful and versatile criminals in Gotham City. However, the constant shapeshifting tore apart his mind, making it so that he couldn’t tell right from wrong. This revelation, along with Clayface’s desire for redemption, convinced Batman to recruit the shapeshifter into the Bat-Family. Clayface’s strength and shapeshifting powers made him a valuable member of the team, and he even formed a close friendship with Cassandra Cain, aka Orphan. However, after moving to Los Angeles and failing to restart his acting career, Clayface’s sanity began to slip, and he regressed to being a psychotic serial killer who will murder anyone who gets in his way. Clayface is one failed actor who has been exorcised from the Bat-Family get-togethers.

4) Azrael

The most significant claim to fame of Jean-Paul Valley, aka Azrael, is that he took on the Batman mantle after Bane broke Bruce’s spine. Originally, Azrael had been trained and brainwashed since his birth by the St. Dumas secret society to be their assassin. Bruce helped Azrael break free of this mind control and passed the Batman mantle onto the former assassin. However, as the new Batman, Azrael’s mind reverted to its old programming, and he became again a remorseless killer. When Bruce recovered from his injuries, he battled Azrael for the cowl and emerged victorious. Since then, Azrael has acted as a remorseful yet lethal vigilante. Although Azrael still sometimes falls into the role of antagonist, he’ll still come to the Bat-Family’s aid when they need him.

3) Harley Quinn

From the Joker’s girlfriend and henchwoman to a well-meaning anti-hero, Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, has had one of the most significant character arcs in DC Comics. After breaking up with her abusive boyfriend, Harley began to walk the line between villain and hero. She joined the Suicide Squad and even helped Batman fight numerous villains including the Joker and his new partner, Punchline. In 2021, Harley officially became a member of the Bat-Family. Despite Harley’s propensity for insane acts of violence, Batman has grown to see Harley as a trusted ally and a valuable new addition to the Bat-Family. He even gifted her a bat-toaster as a show of friendship!

2) Catwoman

Batman and Catwoman have always had a complicated relationship. Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, was initially a flirtatious cat burglar and the second villain the Caped Crusader ever fought. However, Catwoman and Batman were immediately attracted to each other and developed a close yet forbidden relationship. But their positions on opposite sides of the law kept them apart. Still, over time, Catwoman began to care more about protecting the people of Gotham than about thievery. She’s developed into an anti-hero and an ally to Batman. The Caped Crusader eventually trusted her enough to reveal his secret identity and welcomed her into the Bat-Family. While her relationship with Batman is anything but stable, Catwoman has become an intrinsic member of the Bat-Family.

1) Red Hood

Introduced as the second Robin, Jason Todd’s initial time as a member of the Bat-Family was cut short when the Joker murdered him. Jason would eventually return from the dead thanks to the League of Assassins, who trained him to be the vicious killer Red Hood. With his new persona, Jason became a major antagonist of the Bat-Family as he began a one-man crusade to exterminate Gotham’s criminal underworld. For many years, Jason battled his former family and even tried to steal the Batman mantle for himself. However, in recent years, Jason has learned to let go of his anger and has reintegrated into the Bat-Family. Batman never gave up on his quest to redeem Jason, and he’s more than happy to have his son back by his side.

