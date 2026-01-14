5 Jaw-Dropping Moments from DC K.O. #3

The third chapter of DC Comics’ earth-shattering event is finally here. After taking a month-long break to let the battles of All Fight Month breathe, DC K.O. has returned for its third issue. It’s been a real roller coaster ever since this series started. Darkseid has conquered the DC Universe’s future, and he’s on the precipice of controlling the present. But the greatest heroes are all competing in a tournament where the prize is the cosmic power to stop Darkseid. Unfortunately, a few villains are out to gain that power for themselves, making the stakes even higher.

DC K.O.’s third issue, appropriately enough, details the third round. Here, the Elite Eight are broken up into 4 two-on-two battles. But to make things interesting, every fighter gets a tag-team partner to help them out in the next fight. Some go for the obvious choice, others pick a more unconventional teammate. But this issue is filled with several surprises, including an ending that will leave fans clamoring to see the next round immediately. Read on to see the 5 most amazing moments from DC K.O.that will leave you stunned.

Joker’s Batman Who Laughs Prank

While everyone’s partner is identified before the round starts, Joker’s is a mystery. But it’s not too long into his battle that we see his choice of partner is actually a nightmarish blast from the past: The Batman Who Laughs. It’s a moment that I’m certain had fans gasping, but where this moment really shines is Constantine spotting something off about Joker’s partner. As it turns out, it’s not actually the Batman Who Laughs, but rather, Mr. Mxyzptlk in disguise. Looks like Joker just wanted to play a joke on his opponents (and the readers for that matter).

Green Lantern’s Secret Black Mercy

In the match between Superman and Guy Gardner, the most boisterous Green Lantern picks one of the few people in the DCU he actually trusts: Hal Jordan. It’s not a bad pick, and not just because Hal’s an arguably better ring-slinger. As it turns out, Hal still has his one allotted item, and it turns out to be something Superman is painfully familiar with: A Black Mercy. Hal unleashes the plant on Superman, once again trapping Clark in a false ‘perfect’ reality. It’s a dirty trick, but an effective one that nearly takes the Man of Steel off the board.

Lex Luthor’s Designer K

Lex has one of the most surprising picks when it comes to tag-team partners, as he chooses Supergirl of all people. Naturally, Kara refuses to fight alongside Lex, opting to attack him instead. But Lex doesn’t want a partner; he wants someone he can use as a weapon. So he hits Supergirl with what Lex calls ‘designer k’, a kryptonite that mixes red, silver, and black kryptonite. The result? Supergirl becomes an out-of-control giant who effortlessly crushes Aquaman and Hawkman, allowing Lex to sail into the fourth round without so much as breaking a sweat.

Superman and the Power of Shazam!

Superman calls on Shazam to help him out in Clark’s fight against the Green Lanterns. While initially it’s framed as Clark giving Billy a second chance to actually compete in the tournament, Clark has ulterior motives. He actually chose Shazam due to his ability to share his power, which the Champion does, saying his magic word and transforming the Man of Steel into the Big Blue Cheese. Superman, using the combined might of his own power with that of the six gods associated with Shazam, defeats the Green Lanterns in one fell swoop.

The Absolute Universe Crossover

The final few pages see the victors of DC K.O.’s quarterfinals head into the fourth round. Joker, Lex, Wonder Woman, and Superman are all brought to what remains of Earth, now transformed into a fiery hellscape like Apokolips. There, the four are confronted by Earth’s newest ‘champions’: A Darkseid-possessed Booster Gold and the Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. The latter three don’t appear to be the genuine copies, since all of them have twisted, almost zombie-like visages. But that doesn’t mean the fourth round of DC K.O. is going to be any easier than the previous rounds were.

