Marvel Just Introduced The Multiverse Saga’s Replacement for the Sokovia Accords

Wonder Man has introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe replacement for the Sokovia Accords. The MCU introduced the Sokovia Accords following the destruction Ultron caused in Avengers: Age of Ultron. This caused the Civil War between heroes, where Captain America led one side, and Iron Man led the other, and anyone who refused to sign the accord became wanted by the government. It was equal to the Superhero Registration Act in Marvel Comics. After the blip and Avengers: Endgame, there were questions about this law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealed the law had lapsed and was not renewed, but there is now a new act passed for at least one industry in the United States.

The new Disney+ series Wonder Man introduced the Doorman Clause. This is a government act, a clause put into effect in Hollywood that prohibits anyone with superpowers from working on Hollywood movie and TV sets. What makes it a government act is that the Department of Damage Control (DDOC) enforces the clause.

What Caused The Doorman Clause To Take Effect?

The funniest thing about the Doorman Clause in the MCU is that it took effect by using a real movie star (albeit the variant in the MCU world) and had him suffer an unfortunate accident. This happened in the fourth episode of Wonder Man titled “Doorman.” In this episode, a former bouncer at a nightclub named DeMarr Davis (Byron Bowers) catches the attention of actor Josh Gad (Pixels, Frozen). Gad helped Davis get a job in Hollywood, and the man became a star.

Davis had superpowers that he gained after exposure to Roxxon Corporation chemicals. He had the ability to create a gateway through solid objects to a different dimension (known as the Darkforce). He began to call himself Doorman. However, he didn’t have full control over his powers, and moments of intense stress caused him to lose control of them. If he messed up, objects and people could get lost in the gateways he created.

Doorman got a role with Josh Gad in the movie Cash Grab, and he became a major star. However, when he soon started to struggle with his success, it caused stress that affected his powers. While he was making Cash Grab 2, he accidentally caused Josh Gad to disappear without a trace, ruining Davis’s career and his life. This caused the Doorman Clause to be added to all movie and TV contracts, and the DODC began to monitor Doorman, experimenting on him and ensuring nothing like this ever happened again.

What Does the Doorman Clause Mean in the MCU?

The Doorman Clause proves that the world still has an intense distrust of anyone with superhuman powers. As Wonder Man showed, even someone who just wanted to act in movies, and didn’t want to use their powers at all, were discriminated against. The DODC has proven in the past that they have almost no oversight when attacking people they see as a threat, and they even attacked high school students in Ms. Marvel. It happened again in Wonder Man.

This also plays strongly into the ending of Secret Invasion because the Skrulls caused people to not even trust each other, which should lead to the feelings of bigotry and racism that will play out when the X-Men finally arrive.

However, there is one other thing to note from the Doorman Clause. Roxxon Corporation was responsible for Doorman getting his powers. This is an evil corporation in the comics, and they were even responsible for swaying public opnion when they caused the implemenation of laws against young heroes in Outlawed. With the Champoins arriving in the MCU in Phase 7, there is a good chance that the events in Wonder Man, and specifically Roxxon’s blame for it, could play into that series. At the very least, the Doorman Clause proves that people in the MCU have an intense fear of heroes, as a few bad apples have poisoned the well.

