5 Marvel Comics Books You Don’t Want to Miss This Month (5/26)

May is finally here, and Marvel Comics is hitting the ground running before the summer gets into full swing. 2026 has been a fairly big year for the Marvel Universe. We’ve seen the wind-down of the fan-favorite Ultimate Universe, not to mention a lot of exciting new directions for characters like Iron Man, the Hulk, Captain America, and more. And as the year keeps on going, fans everywhere wonder what the second half has in store for the Marvel Universe, especially with Armageddon on the horizon. But before then, we’ve got plenty of exciting stories this May.

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You can tell Marvel is really putting a lot of its eggs in the Armageddon basket. We’ve got several books serving as a prelude to the upcoming event, Captain America and Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon (the latter of which ends this month). Adjacent to that big event, we’ve got the first issue of Reborn: Ultimate Impact, a series picking up on the origin boxes plot from Ultimate Incursion. There’s going to be something for everyone in May, so before they hit the stands, read on to discover which books you’re going to want to keep an eye on.

5. Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1

Barely away for a year, Dan Slott is heading back to Marvel Comics this month to pen the character he defined for an entire decade. Slott revisits a controversial time in Peter Parker’s life in Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a five-issue, in-continuity miniseries. The solicitation promises that this adventure is going to have major revelations about Spider-Man’s present and future. While I’m sure there’s a bit of synergy going on with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day film coming out soon, it’ll be interesting to see what Slott could add to the era he wrote well over 10 years ago.

4. Doomquest #1

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Speaking of synergy, Marvel Comics knows that Doctor Doom is on everyone’s radar due to his role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie. So Marvel is bringing Fantastic Four’s Ryan North to give readers of all stripes an ‘evergreen Doom’ story to familiarize everyone with who Victor Von Doom really is. Doomquest #1 is the first chapter of a 10-issue maxiseries that sees Doom on a quest to best his rival, Reed Richards, by traveling back in time to fix humanity in a way that only Doom can. Who knows what that entails, but it’s sure to be exciting.

3. Ultimate Impact: Reborn #1

Ever since Spider-Man Miles Morales brought the Origin Boxes back from the Ultimate Universe, people have been wondering what the fallout would be. Well, we’re about to find out in Reborn: Ultimate Impact #1, which sees the boxes become the most sought-after items in the Marvel Universe. Thanks to a few sneak peeks, we already know this series is going to introduce new heroes, such as a new Wonder Man. I don’t know if this series will tie into Armageddon, but the solicitation does hint at this conflict shaping the Marvel universe’s future, so keep an eye on it.

2. Captain America #11

Writer Chip Zdarsky is masterminding the Armageddon event, and with Red Hulk taking an antagonistic role, fans are going to want to keep up with Captain America #11. Cap’s mission to acquire and contain Doctor Doom’s most dangerous weapon goes off the rails as this issue sees Steve Rogers going face-to-face with Red Hulk’s elite, all-Hulk strike team. This series has been incredible so far, and I’m certain that what happens in this issue is going to be important as we head into Armageddon, so make sure you’ve got this one on the old pull list.

1. Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #4

Similarly, you cannot afford to miss the final issue of Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon. This was the series that first keyed us into Marvel’s upcoming event, and in this issue, it all comes to a head. Logan is caught up in the Primewarrior’s bid to create the ultimate super-soldier, bringing him together with other weapons of war like Nuke and David Colton (Captain America’s post-9/11 replacement). This is the book Marvel is hyping up as the most important one before Armageddon, so if there’s one book you check out this month, make it this one.

What Marvel Comics book are you looking forward to the most this month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!