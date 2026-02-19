Marvel Officially Announces the End of the Avengers in the Biggest Event in 22 Years

Marvel Comics has officially announced what promises to be the biggest Avengers event in 22 years. It’s been a time of change for the entire Marvel Universe of late, with Doctor Doom even briefly becoming Sorcerer Supreme and establishing himself as ruler of the entire world. Doom’s defeat has left geopolitics in chaos, especially in his home nation of Latveria. Now, Marvel has officially revealed all that is just setup for what promises to be a vital Avengers event.

Marvel has already begun the buildup with so-called “Weapons of Armageddon” arcs featuring Wolverine and Captain America. Now, the comic book publisher confirms this leads into Avengers: Armageddon, a series by Chip Zdarsky, Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz that begins on June 3. The story will kick off when Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, aka the Red Hulk, claims Latveria for himself and ignites a global conflict. When the Avengers assemble against him, “explosive escalations will force them to unleash a power that changes how the world views their mightiest heroes forever.”

Avengers: Armageddon is Being Teased as the Biggest Avengers Event Since 2004

We know precious little about the events of Avengers: Armageddon so far, beyond teasers suggesting some very powerful heroes indeed will be held responsible for whatever crisis emerges. Marvel is openly comparing this to Avengers: Disassembled, one of the most important comic book events in the franchise’s history. This led to the most dramatic Avengers roster change in their history, reinventing the superhero team for the 2000s and genuinely making the Avengers books front-runners for the entire comic book line.

The comparison is significant. It suggests that this particular event should best be seen as the launchpad for a whole new era, one that notably coincides with the big-screen MCU releases of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Avengers: Disassembled spun out of Scarlet Witch’s fall from grace, but it was quite poorly set up; in contrast, Marvel has been building up this mysterious Red Hulk plot for months now, meaning readers have long expected great things from Thunderbolt Ross.

One thing’s for sure; 2026 just became one of the most important years in the history of the Avengers. If Marvel can pull this off, successfully relaunching their flagship superhero team in an epic of similar scale to Avengers: Disassembled, then this will be an unmissable event. It certainly helps that the creative team is absolutely phenomenal; Zdarsky is one of Marvel’s best writers, meaning he’s sure to have a strong creative vision. We’ll learn more over the next few months.

