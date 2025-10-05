7 Most Powerful Cosmic Avengers, Ranked

The Avengers are known as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and the team has brought in several of Earth’s heroes to serve as members over the years. However, the team has also added some cosmic characters to its lineup. These, in the comics, don’t include names like Thor and Hercules, as in Marvel Comics, the Greek and Norse gods are connected to Earth, serving as gods to the people on the planet (as well as other planets). However, this is just looking at heroes who are either from different planets in the universe or some Earth citizens who were removed from the planet or given powers from cosmic beings before returning.

From members of the Eternals to some of the universe’s most brilliant cosmic heroes, here are the most powerful cosmic Avengers ranked.

7) Mantis

Mantis was one of the earliest cosmic heroes to join the Avengers, although she was not in complete control of her mental faculties at the time. While she was an Earthling, she was mutated and trained as a Kree warrior to become what they believed would be the Celestial Madonna. However, when she first appeared in Avengers #112 in 1973, she quickly became a loyal ally of the Avengers and eventually joined their team.

This all came to an end with the arrival of the Elder Cotati, who possessed the dead Swordsman’s body. As a result, Mantis ended up pregnant with the celestial child, Sequoia, and subsequently left Earth after giving birth to travel the universe. She became a popular cosmic Marvel hero, appearing in Silver Surfer comics and eventually joining the Guardians of the Galaxy during the Phalanx invasion. Mantis is a telepath, and she can also will herself to heal from injuries.

6) Noh-Varr

Noh-Varr has been known by a few names, including Marvel Boy, Captain Marvel, and Protector. He was Captain Marvel when he was in the Dark Avengers and working for Norman Osborn. He was also part of the Young Avengers, where he used the name Mavel Boy and dated Kate Bishop. However, he was also a member of the regular Avengers, going by the name Protector.

This came during the Heroic Age, and the Avengers gave the young Kree warrior a chance for redemption after his stint in the Dark Avengers. Sadly, he betrayed the Avengers, and they left him stranded in space for his misdeeds. As a Kree, he has superhuman strength, speed, agility, durability, and stamina. He can also fly and can survive in space without sustenance. Finally, he has full mental control over his body, which can keep him from acknowledging pain when injured.

5) Sersi

Sersi is an Eternal, and she ultimately joined the Avengers after meeting Captain America and Wasp. She ended up staying on the team for an extended period and was even part of the Avengers when the team had almost no original members, with Black Knight serving as the leader. Through it all, Sersi was a very powerful member of the team.

As an Eternal, she is nearly immortal and indestructible to anything other than forces with equal cosmic energy. She also possesses superhuman strength and a healing factor, as well as telepathy, which allows her to read minds and project her thoughts into others’ minds. Sersi can also create illusions, move things via telekinesis, and shoot cosmic energy from her hands or eyes.

4) Moondragon

Moondragon is a woman who was born on Earth, but was taken from the planet as a child after Thanos killed her parents. Her father ended up transformed into Drax the Destroyer and sent after Thanos for revenge, but Heather Douglas was shielded from the Mad Titan and remained unaware of her father for years. Instead, she was saved by Thanos’s father, Mentor, and taken to the moon of Titan, where she was trained as a powerful psychic.

Moondragon initially appeared as a villain and enemy of the Avengers, but she ultimately joined the team after deciding to become a hero. She is a telepath, and the Nova Corps considers her a “planetary” threat. She can use mind control, mental attacks, mental shielding, brainwashing, memory erasure, and more, and it even works on cosmic beings such as Galactus. Moondragon has since become a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

3) Gilgamesh

Gilgamesh was the second Eternal to join the Avengers after Sersi, but he suffered from a disappointing end to his time with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. He was known as the Forgotten One, and he had one advantage over other members of the Eternals. He is the strongest member of the team in terms of brute strength. He was also a close friend of Hercules, and he joined the Avengers after helping them save Franklin Richards from a demon invasion.

However, this was not a good time for the Avengers, as it was also when Iron Man betrayed them and revealed that he had been a double agent for Kang for years. Iron Man proved his evil ways when he caused the deaths of several people, including Gilgamesh (Kang’s underling Neut actually killed him). However, despite this defeat, Gilgamesh remains one of the most powerful cosmic Avengers to have ever served on the team and was resurrected a short time later.

2) Blue Marvel

It might be debatable which Avengers cosmic hero is more powerful between Blue Marvel and Quasar, but it is likely Quasar. However, despite this distinction, Blue Marvel might be more powerful than almost every other Avengers member in history. He is Dr. Adam Brashear, and he was born on Earth, but he ultimately became so much more when he became a cosmic hero in the Marvel Universe.

Blue Marvel almost always works alone, but he has become friends with characters like Watcher and Namor and has joined some teams in the past, including Luke Cage’s Mighty Avengers team. His primary power is the ability to absorb anti-matter energy, which enabled him to become the first human anti-matter generator and reactor. He is mostly immortal, does not age, and won’t die unless someone very powerful kills him.

1) Quasar

The most powerful Avengers cosmic hero is Quasar. This is Wendell Vaughn, and once again, he was born on Earth, but later became a cosmic hero who gains his power from the Quantum Bands. Eon actually chose Quasar to become the next Protector of the Universe. He was a member of the Avengers in the 1990s, around the same time Sersi joined the team. He quit the team after Iron Man murdered the Supreme Intelligence in the Kree Empire.

Quasar worked with the Avengers on multiple occasions in the future and remained one of their most powerful members. His control of the Quantum Bands enabled him to tap into quantum energy and utilize it to absorb the life force from highly energized beings, fire energy blasts, teleport, fly, and create energy shields. He is also strong enough to harm cosmic beings, such as the Watchers, and possesses power equal to that of beings like Eon and Epoch.

