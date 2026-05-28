5 Marvel Heroes Who Should Have Sidekicks

Sidekicks have been an essential, important part of the superhero genre ever since Robin burst onto the scene in 1940. Superheroes have taken on young partners to train them how to protect the world they are set to inherit, and help them with everything from controlling their righteous fury to understanding how to use their special talents. From the numerous Robins to necessary additions like the Falcon, sidekicks have been changing the game for superheroes for decades. Often, iconic sidekicks become their own incredible heroes that garner their own following, sometimes even surpassing their predecessors. It remains the best way to introduce young heroes and tie them into ongoing stories.

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Yet, despite how important sidekicks are to how the superhero genre has developed, Marvel really doesn’t like them. Very few Marvel heroes have sidekicks, and even when they do, they usually don’t last very long. Still, I believe that tons of heroes can benefit from training sidekicks, and today, we’re going to talk about five heroes who I think have the most to gain. These heroes all have incredible things to teach, and being teachers could elevate them to the next level. So, without further ado, let’s segue into some sidekick pitches.

5) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hulk is always at his best when he has a companion to anchor him. He proved it with Rick Jones, and he’s proving it again with his new friend, Charlie Tidwell. Currently, Rick is his own hero, and Charlie is on her own, meaning that the Hulk is alone again, but he thrives with a younger, normal person at his side. Inexperienced sidekicks are the perfect contrast to the Hulk’s blind rage and Banner’s monstrous intellect, letting a single point of view explore both sides of the hero’s psyche. Banner and Hulk both need someone to anchor them, and sidekicks offer that innocent, human element that makes all the best Hulk stories.

4) Black Panther

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

T’Challa is in a constant cycle of giving up and reclaiming his throne, but I think a perfect addition to spice up his mythos is a young hero he could train. Black Panther’s sidekick could be anyone from a promising talent in Wakanda to a potential heir to the throne, streamlining the inheritance process and giving those stories a new angle. Black Panther has a wonderful supporting cast, but he still always feels like a character who is on his own most of the time. This could be the perfect way to evolve his character. Kings are meant to lead a people, and mentoring the next Black Panther could be an awesome way to show a different side of T’Challa’s ruling skills.

3) Daredevil

Much like the Hulk, Daredevil has had a sidekick before. He mentored the hero Blindspot, but he’s practically disappeared after breaking off from Matt, and the stage is set for Daredevil to train another incredible hero. Matt has always faced his darkness head-on, but helping another hero master their own could be a great way to show Matt’s compassion and skill. On the other hand, a sidekick could challenge and help Daredevil in the same way that Robin does to Batman, pulling him out of the darkness to be a symbol of hope. Daredevil is the Man Without Fear and one of Marvel’s best fighters, and passing on those skills to the next generation can be a great way for Matt to prove that he doesn’t fear the future.

2) Storm

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Storm is one of the legendary X-Men, but she’s recently struck out on her own to save the world as only she can. In that sense, taking on a young partner is perfect for her. She’s been part of a team for the vast majority of her superhero career, so mentoring an up-and-coming hero is one way to show that she’s truly capable of handling that responsibility on her own. It would help flesh out Storm’s unique cast by making another character that’s just hers, not the X-Men’s, and let Storm flex her leadership and teaching skills that we know she has in spades. Storm training a young hero would be perfect to show that she’s evolved into a mentor just like Xavier.

1) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wanda has recently risen to the level of Sorcerer Supreme, and that makes it the perfect time to take a student of her own. She’s eager to prove that her new, unique style of spellcasting can protect the world just as well as the old ways, and the best way to prove that your ways work is to have a student prove it. Wanda has grown into a true role model over the last few years, and with her new status as the head of Marvel’s magic, her taking a student to instruct is the natural progression of her arc. The Scarlet Witch is one of a kind, but her style of magic deserves to be passed down, and a sidekick is the best way to do that.

Which Marvel hero would you love to have a sidekick? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!