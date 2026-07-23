Marvel Announces a Brand-New X-Men Series That Makes Them the New Avengers (And Fixes the Team’s Biggest Problem)

The X-Men have been one of Marvel’s biggest names for decades now. They’re the number one mutant-superhero team, protecting the world from all manner of threats both homegrown and extraterrestrial. Of course, they’re more than just a team of heroes. The X-Men are a group of people who have faced discrimination their entire lives, but who have chosen to stand up for what’s right and fight for a world where everyone is accepted for the parts of themselves that they cannot change. They are champions of tolerance and coexistence, but despite that, they’ve never been the heroes the world calls when their backs are against the wall. That is, until now.

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The Marvel Comics Panel for San Diego Comic-Con revealed a whole lot of upcoming projects and plans, mainly centered around the fallout of the ongoing Avengers: Armageddon event. One of the biggest announcements was definitely the reveal that, when the Avengers are taken out of commission and the world needs defenders, the ones who rise will be none other than the X-Men. A brand-new mutant team will appear in an all-new ongoing series, Maximum X-Men, which will elevate the legendary team to the world stage and finally fix one of the biggest problems they’ve grappled with for decades.

The X-Men Rise Up as the World’s Mightiest Heroes

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This new ongoing spins directly out of the climactic finish of Avengers: Armageddon, which will see the current Avengers dissolve. To protect the world, Storm will unite with a team of some of the world’s strongest and most experienced heroes, acting as the third X-Men team. Only this one has the goal of protecting the entire world from threats not involved with mutants. To combat threats bigger and badder than they’ve ever faced, Storm gathers Wolverine, Colossus, Bishop, Iceman, Firestar, Justice, and Betsy Braddock as she returns to her role as Psylocke. Their first trial will be to defend the world from a Negative Zone invasion, only it might not be Annihilus leading the charge.

Spearheading this all-new direction for the mightiest mutant team is prolific X-Men writer Christopher Yost, alongside the incredible Tony S. Daniels on art and colors. Both creators have major history with the X-Men, with Yost especially being notable for his work in the 2010s and the acclaimed Messiah Trilogy. Daniels has recently made his return to the mutant heroes in the pages of Jed MacKay’s X-Men.

Yost shared “I’ve worked on my fair share of X-Books over the years, but MAXIMUM X-MEN is everything I love about comics rolled into one— it’s underdog heroes saving the world from the biggest Avengers-level threats imaginable, it’s mind-breaking action and drama and everything people expect from X-Men, all with a classic Claremont vibe. Rolling MAXIMUM X-MEN out as part of the new world post-Armageddon only lets us spotlight the need for a story like this… and to top it all off, I get to work with legendary artist Tony Daniel. As a life-long X-Men fan, it doesn’t get any better!”

“The X-Men have long been my favorite characters since discovering Giant Size X-Men #1 in the fourth grade,” Daniel said. “I’ve always dreamed of working on my favorite characters so it’s an incredible honor to launch MAXIMUM X-MEN with Chris. I’ve been a fan of Chris’s writing for a long time, but this is our first time joining forces. I’m already in love with the story in the first issue. Its vibe and energy reminds me so much of the kind of X-Men stories I loved as a child and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store.”

Heroes Returning to Their Classic Roles in the Best New Way

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This major shift in direction for the X-Men is exactly what they need. The team already has two ongoing titles, but while they are great comics that provide excellent stories that all X-fans can enjoy, they don’t fix the biggest problems that have haunted the X-Men for decades. Namely, most of the time they don’t act like superheroes, but mutant heroes.

The X-Men have always been a team of heroes dedicated to showing everyone that they have nothing to fear from mutants. However, as the years spun on and their stories got bigger, they stopped dealing with normal criminals and threats outside of major events or directly challenged the X-Men. They’ve become insular, only dealing with mutant-related issues, which vastly limits their perspective and effectiveness. They can’t show the world that mutants can be heroes if they only battle evil mutants or people who want to wipe them off the map. The X-Men have stopped being superheroes who battle for everyone, as they almost never deal with threats that don’t directly involve mutants.

Maximum X-Men changes all of that, bringing the X-Men to the world stage and truly embodying the idea that they were born mutants, but choose to be superheroes. Storm even recruited Justice and Firestar, two mutants who are far more associated with the Avengers than they are with the X-Men. This is a move to position the mutant team as something much more than people only concerned with their own issues. The X-Men are meant to be a bridge between humanity and mutants, showing everyone that mutants are people just like everyone else, but most humans only see the X-Men when they battle other mutants. This is the ultimate step forward, evolving the X-Men to be the heroes they need to be to make their dream a reality.

What are you most excited for with Maximum X-Men? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!