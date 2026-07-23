Marvel Comics Just Revealed What’s Next After Armageddon and It Changes Everything for the Avengers

San Diego Comic-Con is in full effect and Marvel Comics has already dropped the best news fans have heard in ages. With Avengers: Armageddon inexorably leading to a world-shattering conclusion, vast swathes of the Marvel Universe are about to change and nowhere is that going to be more apparent than in the upcoming Avengers series from Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, Captain America (Vol. 14), and Iron Man (Vol. 7). Zdarsky has been writing Captain America (Vol. 14) for a about a year now, building these plots up since he got there, with Superman writer Joshua Williamson joining him on Iron Man (Vol. 7). Today, the two took to the stage at the Avengers: Armageddon panel, revealing more about the future of their books in the months to come, and it changes the entire Avengers side of the Marvel Universe.

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The battle against Red Hulk in Avengers: Armageddon is the catalyst for all of this. Ross has been trying to “spread democracy” to Latveria in the wake of One World Under Doom, trying to get his hands on the country’s weapons stockpile and using them in his personal war. The Avengers step up, along with former Captain America David Colton, his powers changed by the Origin Box in Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon, and the final showdown between the two leads to some destructive places – Ross is taken by the Winter Guard and the consequences of the battle are going to lead directly into November’s Avengers #1. Zdarksy commented, “In Avengers: Armageddon, we’re about to introduce something huge, that will set the scene for the future of the Marvel Universe. I know how that sounds but trust me: it will.”

Everything Is About to Change in the Marvel Universe

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This event leads directly into the new story arcs in Captain America and Iron Man. Over in the Sentinel of Liberty’s book, Cap has been trapped in hell with Doctor Doom since almost dying at the hands of Red Hulk and his gamma-powered troopers, both of them leading a rebellion against Mephisto. The demon lord isn’t sitting idly by, and has assembled his army of demons, led by the Red Skull. Their battle comes to a head in Captain America #16, when Cap is given the chance to, in Zdarsky’s words, “redefine Hell.”

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Little has been released about Zdarksy and Checchetto’s Avengers at this point, but a teaser image was shared for the series, one of a cracked Punisher skull by Zdarsky himself, meant to hype up the book’s second story arc, “The Red Line”. Beyond the image, Zdarsky was tightlipped about the whole thing, other than stating, “All I’ll say is Frank Castle is fun to write.”

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Meanwhile, over in ol’Shellhead’s ongoing, Williamson revealed where he’s taking the book and it’s outstanding. Williamson’s Iron Man has been brilliant since it began, with the opening story seeing him going up against Madame Masque, Fixer, and AIM after they kidnap a group of geniuses that he brought together to train. The book has been on quite a roll and that doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon. AIM’s manipulative actions against Tony have seen more of a spotlight put on him than ever, with the mysterious all-new Citizen V telling everyone to distance themselves from him, all of which leads to him being to the Vault and the next big story, “The Incarcerated Iron Man”.

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Beginning with issue #12, the book will start to ship twice a month with alternating stories and artists until March, all part of the lead-up to Iron Man #700. “The journey to our epic Iron Man #700 anniversary issue is so big that we had to split the book into two and double ship it. “Our amazing series artist Carmen Carnero will handle the even-numbered issues where Tony Stark is in prison. While the odd numbered issues are taken over by the ‘War Machines.’ James “Rhodey” Rhodes puts together a new team of Armored Warriors to help take down Madame Masque, Adam Ware and the new A.I.M. while Tony is locked up. For those issues we’re joined my old partner in crime, Gleb Melnikov! I feel lucky to have two amazing artists on my team during this action-packed story!”

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Avengers: Armageddon and its build-up have been a very bright spot for Marvel fans and it that looks it is going to continue after the end of the series. Captain America (Vol. 14) and Iron Man (Vol. 7) have been, month in and month out, two of the strongest books on the stands and that doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon. Zdarsky getting Avengers is basically the best thing you could hope for; anyone who read Avengers: Twilight could see that. Marvel is making the right steps with the Avengers books, releasing another teaser image promising “the future is iron”. The House of Ideas is putting their best forward with the Avengers, both in the comics and the theaters, and it makes November the hottest month of the year in 2026.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

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